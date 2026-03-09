Washington Predicted Trump Would Endorse Cornyn. Washington Predicts Lots of Things.
Tipsheet

So Much for 'Free' Stuff: Mamdani Proposes Eliminating Free Parking in NYC

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 09, 2026 8:30 AM
So Much for 'Free' Stuff: Mamdani Proposes Eliminating Free Parking in NYC
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Aside from Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger, the Democrats pushing Zohran Mamdani may be one of the greatest political bait-and-switches of all time. Mamdani ran on making things free and affordable, which many of us warned was a lie throughout the campaign, and now New Yorkers are learning the hard way that all that "free" stuff costs a lot of money.

Just days after Mamdani was sworn in, fares on NYC subway rides went up. That, of course, is because the mayor has no authority to manage subway fares. Now Mamdani is eying ending any free parking in the city to close a $5.4 billion budget shortfall.

Here's more:

Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s administration will be considering converting the city’s free on-street parking areas to metered parking as the Big Apple grapples with a $5.4 billion budget gap fueled by Hizzoner’s socialist programs.

First Deputy Mayor Dean Fuleihan said last week that the controversial policy proposal “needs to be discussed” when asked whether charging for currently free parking or instituting “dynamic pricing” that changes according to demand could help close the shortfall.

“Yes, we should be looking at all those things,’ Fuleihan said at Thursday’s CityLaw breakfast event.

“But it’s not going to address the $5.4 billion problem,” he acknowledged.

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY ECONOMY NEW YORK DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION ZOHRAN MAMDANI

The problem is not that the city doesn't tax people enough. The problem is that it spends too much. This includes the millions Mamdani plans to spend on DEI-oriented government offices, including $5.6M for the Office of Racial Equity, $4.6M for the Commission on Racial Equity, $835,000 for the Commission on Gender Equity, more than $260,000 for the Department of Education's Chief Diversity Officer, $300,000 for three FDNY Civilian Chief Diversity Inclusion Officers, and $118,000 for the FDNY Chief Diversity Inclusion Officer.

It's better for the environment, after all.

That's the endgame, of course.

Taxing billionaires. Or something.

It truly is a *chef's kiss* isn't it?

What are the odds.

They sure did.

Yes, he does. Mamdani's priorities are anything and everything but the people of New York.

