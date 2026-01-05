Trump Brutally Owns Nicolás Maduro and the Libs
Here's When Trump Reached His Tipping Point With Maduro
Law Professor Obliterates the Dems' Narrative About Trump's Venezuelan Raid
Watch Rubio Roast a CBS News Host After This Ridiculous Question About the...
This NBC News Story on Minnesota Daycare Fraud Is Beyond Hilarious
After Maduro's Fall, It's Shrill White Libs Women Versus Patriotic Venezuelans. This Will...
Did Marco Rubio Politely Tell ABC News' George Stephanopoulos He Was Being a...
VIP
Goodbye and Good Riddance to Marjorie Taylor Greene
Report: Tim Walz to Announce He's Dropping Out of the Race for Governor
Suspect in Custody After Incident at Vice President Vance's Cincinnati Home
Truth in Lies
What Do Democrats Prioritize?
The Seven Facets of Healing with Rabbi Leo Dee
Inflation: The Role of a Mistaken Supreme Court
Tipsheet

Bait and Switch: Mamdani Promised Free Public Transit, So New York Just Upped Subway Fare

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 05, 2026 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Throughout his campaign, Zohran Mamdani promised that he would make New York's public transportation — both the subways and the buses — free as part of his "affordability campaign." He would do that by raising taxes, of course, because that's what Democratic Socialists do: tax you more to give you "free" stuff, while patting themselves on the back.

Advertisement

There's one problem, of course: Mamdani has no authority to change the pricing on the city's public transit system. He left that part out of his promise and now, just days after his inauguration, New York raised subway fare to $3.

"Together, New York, we're going to make buses fast and..." Mamdani says.

The crowd shouts, "Free!"

So much for that.

Mamdani, security detail in tow, rode a "free" bus last night in solidarity with the working class.

"What was clear right away was the relief this one bus line gives working class New Yorkers. Imagine if every bus felt like this," Mamdani wrote on X.

Recommended

Trump Brutally Owns Nicolás Maduro and the Libs Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS NEW YORK SOCIALISM ZOHRAN MAMDANI

They won't feel like that, because not every bus will have the mayor's security detail on it. Instead, they'll be mobile homeless shelters, full of dangerous criminals who harm the working class.

Many already jump the turnstiles to evade paying the fare, anyway.

He apparently moved the goalposts for that "free" transit to the end of his term.

"We know that for so many New Yorkers, public transit is increasingly becoming out of reach," Mamdani said. "That is why at the heart of our campaign was a commitment to make the slowest buses in America fast and to make them free. And that will continue to animate our work, it will continue to be one of our central commitments of our administration and that is work that we will be doing in tandem with Albany and our state partners there."

Advertisement

A reporter asks Mamdani an inaudible question off-camera, and Mamdani replies, "I have said when we ran this campaign, I'm freezing the rent for rent-stabilized tenants, I'm making buses fast and free, I'm delivering universal childcare. I have said that by the time I am done being mayor, those will be delivered."

Does that mean Mamdani isn't going to run for reelection? If he runs again, does he get another four years to make that a reality? Can he keep moving those goalposts as long as he holds office?

You were deceived, New York City. Good luck.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani, an avowed Democratic Socialist, is the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Brutally Owns Nicolás Maduro and the Libs Kurt Schlichter
Did Marco Rubio Politely Tell ABC News' George Stephanopoulos He Was Being a Moron? Matt Vespa
Here's When Trump Reached His Tipping Point With Maduro Matt Vespa
Law Professor Obliterates the Dems' Narrative About Trump's Venezuelan Raid Matt Vespa
Suspect in Custody After Incident at Vice President Vance's Cincinnati Home Amy Curtis
This NBC News Story on Minnesota Daycare Fraud Is Beyond Hilarious Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump Brutally Owns Nicolás Maduro and the Libs Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement