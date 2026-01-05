Bait and Switch: Mamdani Promised Free Public Transit, So New York Just Upped Subway Fare

Throughout his campaign, Zohran Mamdani promised that he would make New York's public transportation — both the subways and the buses — free as part of his "affordability campaign." He would do that by raising taxes, of course, because that's what Democratic Socialists do: tax you more to give you "free" stuff, while patting themselves on the back.

Advertisement

There's one problem, of course: Mamdani has no authority to change the pricing on the city's public transit system. He left that part out of his promise and now, just days after his inauguration, New York raised subway fare to $3.

NYC subway and bus fare hikes took effect today.



What happened to the free buses that Mamdani promised and campaigned on?! pic.twitter.com/k349OXOKMd — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 4, 2026

"Together, New York, we're going to make buses fast and..." Mamdani says.

The crowd shouts, "Free!"

So much for that.

Mamdani, security detail in tow, rode a "free" bus last night in solidarity with the working class.

Today, New York City subway and bus fares rose from $2.90 to $3.



I spent the evening riding the only free bus in the city, the Q70, to hear what a fare free ride has meant for New Yorkers.



What was clear right away was the relief this one bus line gives working class New… pic.twitter.com/EaNz21fja0 — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) January 5, 2026

"What was clear right away was the relief this one bus line gives working class New Yorkers. Imagine if every bus felt like this," Mamdani wrote on X.

They won't feel like that, because not every bus will have the mayor's security detail on it. Instead, they'll be mobile homeless shelters, full of dangerous criminals who harm the working class.

Many already jump the turnstiles to evade paying the fare, anyway.

He apparently moved the goalposts for that "free" transit to the end of his term.

The NYC Mayor @ZohranKMamdani is asked about the free busses agenda he ran on .



He stated by the time his term is over New Yorkers will have free busses .



Yesterday there was a fare hike that came in from Albany. The MTA is now $3 .



The MTA is one big sinkhole when it comes… pic.twitter.com/6mfqiw0mIG — Leeroy Johnson (@LeeroyPress) January 4, 2026

"We know that for so many New Yorkers, public transit is increasingly becoming out of reach," Mamdani said. "That is why at the heart of our campaign was a commitment to make the slowest buses in America fast and to make them free. And that will continue to animate our work, it will continue to be one of our central commitments of our administration and that is work that we will be doing in tandem with Albany and our state partners there."

Advertisement

A reporter asks Mamdani an inaudible question off-camera, and Mamdani replies, "I have said when we ran this campaign, I'm freezing the rent for rent-stabilized tenants, I'm making buses fast and free, I'm delivering universal childcare. I have said that by the time I am done being mayor, those will be delivered."

Does that mean Mamdani isn't going to run for reelection? If he runs again, does he get another four years to make that a reality? Can he keep moving those goalposts as long as he holds office?

You were deceived, New York City. Good luck.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani, an avowed Democratic Socialist, is the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.