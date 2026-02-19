VIP
The 'Warmth of Collectivism' Sure Looks Like a Giant Cash-Grab for Woke Governing Bodies

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 19, 2026 1:15 PM
The 'Warmth of Collectivism' Sure Looks Like a Giant Cash-Grab for Woke Governing Bodies
Zohran Mamdani ran on a platform of making things more affordable for New Yorkers. That was a lie, and less than two months into his administration, Mamdani is threatening to raise property taxes on everyone while failing to deliver on all the "free" stuff he promised voters. 

But what Mamdani actually plans to do is use New York City taxpayers' money to fund a plethora of woke government agencies to undoubtedly advance his socialist DEI agenda. Check out some of the spending in his massive $127 billion budget.

This spending includes $5.6M for the Office of Racial Equity, $4.6M for the Commission on Racial Equity, $835,000 for the Commission on Gender Equity, more than $260,000 for the Department of Education's Chief Diversity Officer, $300,000 for three FDNY Civilian Chief Diversity Inclusion Officers, and $118,000 for the FDNY Chief Diversity Inclusion Officer.

Just for some perspective, the 2026-27 budget for the entire state of Florida is $117 billion.

Mamdani plans to pay for all this by jacking up property taxes by almost 10 percent if Governor Hochul and Democrats in Albany don't let him fleece the rich and corporations, and by cutting the budget for the NYPD, including slashing 5,000 new NYPD officer hires.

Seattle's Socialist Barista Mayor Shows She's Ill-Prepared for Her First Real Job Amy Curtis
Related:

2026 ELECTIONS NEW YORK WOKE DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION ZOHRAN MAMDANI

The implosion will have lasting repercussions for NYC and America.

None of these offices will make the lives of New Yorkers better. In fact, they will likely make things worse as they inject "diversity" and "equity" into every facet of life. D.C. Water made diversifying its workforce a priority, and D.C. Water manager David Gadis once said it led to "fantastic" results. Now D.C. Water's "diverse" executives have overseen the largest human waste spill in American history, with almost a quarter-million gallons of human waste being dumped into the Potomac.

We have no reason to believe the same thing won't happen in NYC.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

