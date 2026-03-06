Iranian Political Prisoner Shuts Down CNN Lib Guest Over Operation Epic Fury
Four Men Arrested in London, Accused of Spying on Jewish Sites for Iranian Intelligence
Four Men Arrested in London, Accused of Spying on Jewish Sites for Iranian Intelligence

Amy Curtis
March 06, 2026
Four Men Arrested in London, Accused of Spying on Jewish Sites for Iranian Intelligence
AP Photo/Hadi Mizban

The war in Iran is not only going to show us how evil the regime actually is, but it's also going to open the eyes of Western nations to just how many sleeper terrorists they've imported thanks to their lax immigration policies. There is real concern that Iranian and other Islamic sleeper cells may retaliate for the Iran strikes, while Democrats continue to keep the Department of Homeland Security shut down. In Austin, a Senegalese immigrant named Ndiaga Diagne killed several at a bar before being taken out by police. Diagne was wearing a hooded sweatshirt that read "Property of Allah" and an Iranian flag t-shirt underneath it.

The U.S. isn't the only place of concern. In the U.K., authorities have arrested four men for allegedly spying on Jewish sites for Iranian intelligence.

One of the men was Iranian and the other three are British-Iranian.

Here's more:

Four people have been arrested as part of a counter-terrorism investigation relating to Iran, the Metropolitan Police has said.

Police arrested one Iranian and three dual British-Iranian nationals on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service.

The investigation relates to the suspected surveillance of locations and individuals linked to Jewish communities in London, the Met said.

Commander Helen Flanagan, head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said the arrests were part of "a long-running investigation and part of our ongoing work to disrupt malign activity where we suspect it".

She added: "We understand the public may be concerned, in particular the Jewish community, and as always, I would ask them to remain vigilant and if they see or hear anything that concerns them, then to contact us."

In a statement, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood sought to reassure the public that the UK's police and security services "are world leading" and would not hesitate to "take action to counter any threat to the UK".

"They will continue to use the full range of tools and powers available to them to keep this country safe. They have the government's full support as they carry out their vital work."

Speaking to ITV's Good Morning Britain shortly after news broke of the arrests, Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy said: "Iran is the biggest state sponsor of terrorism globally and sadly, that is in effect in our own society as well.

Iranian Political Prisoner Shuts Down CNN Lib Guest Over Operation Epic Fury Matt Vespa
And in a stunning act of journalism, the BBC closed off replies.

Iran is a threat, and this proves it (as if the past 47 years hadn't already). 

And the U.K. authorities want to appease Iran.

They must ban migrants from Islamic nations, full stop.

That's the Left's attitude towards this.

