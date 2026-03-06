Four Men Arrested in London, Accused of Spying on Jewish Sites for Iranian Intelligence

The war in Iran is not only going to show us how evil the regime actually is, but it's also going to open the eyes of Western nations to just how many sleeper terrorists they've imported thanks to their lax immigration policies. There is real concern that Iranian and other Islamic sleeper cells may retaliate for the Iran strikes, while Democrats continue to keep the Department of Homeland Security shut down. In Austin, a Senegalese immigrant named Ndiaga Diagne killed several at a bar before being taken out by police. Diagne was wearing a hooded sweatshirt that read "Property of Allah" and an Iranian flag t-shirt underneath it.

Advertisement

The U.S. isn't the only place of concern. In the U.K., authorities have arrested four men for allegedly spying on Jewish sites for Iranian intelligence.

Breaking: British police arrested four men on suspicion of spying for Iran and conducting surveillance of Jewish sites, presumably in preparation for a possible attack.



If you think similar cells don’t exist across Europe, you haven’t been paying attention pic.twitter.com/t5EQh0rHAO — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) March 6, 2026

One of the men was Iranian and the other three are British-Iranian.

Four men arrested on suspicion of aiding Iran's intelligence service by spying on Jewish community in London, Metropolitan Police say https://t.co/WX3C5gjHN8 — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) March 6, 2026

Here's more:

Four people have been arrested as part of a counter-terrorism investigation relating to Iran, the Metropolitan Police has said. Police arrested one Iranian and three dual British-Iranian nationals on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service. The investigation relates to the suspected surveillance of locations and individuals linked to Jewish communities in London, the Met said. Commander Helen Flanagan, head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said the arrests were part of "a long-running investigation and part of our ongoing work to disrupt malign activity where we suspect it". She added: "We understand the public may be concerned, in particular the Jewish community, and as always, I would ask them to remain vigilant and if they see or hear anything that concerns them, then to contact us." In a statement, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood sought to reassure the public that the UK's police and security services "are world leading" and would not hesitate to "take action to counter any threat to the UK". "They will continue to use the full range of tools and powers available to them to keep this country safe. They have the government's full support as they carry out their vital work." Speaking to ITV's Good Morning Britain shortly after news broke of the arrests, Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy said: "Iran is the biggest state sponsor of terrorism globally and sadly, that is in effect in our own society as well.

And in a stunning act of journalism, the BBC closed off replies.

The Iranian regime is planning violence on British soil. Its is a major domestic threat. https://t.co/Y7dJoZiA4X — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) March 6, 2026

Iran is a threat, and this proves it (as if the past 47 years hadn't already).

While the U.K. is debating international law, Iran is trying to kill Jews on British soil. https://t.co/mr0y1SU38v — Elad Simchayoff (@Elad_Si) March 6, 2026

And the U.K. authorities want to appease Iran.

The @Keir_Starmer Government must ban the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps NOW. It’s too little, too late, but better late than never. The foot-dragging is inexplicable. https://t.co/Y7dJoZiA4X — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) March 6, 2026

They must ban migrants from Islamic nations, full stop.

“Muslims have been spying and planning violence against Jews for centuries. This kind of news is not historically unusual” https://t.co/LP2113N3qV pic.twitter.com/wMNSm7IUXH — Adam Sellers (@YisraelChaiAdam) March 6, 2026

That's the Left's attitude towards this.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.