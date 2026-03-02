Here's More Info on the Terror Attack at an Austin Bar

Over the weekend, the FBI confirmed that a mass shooting at an Austin, Texas, bar was an act of terrorism.

The suspect, Ndiaga Diagne, a 53-year-old naturalized citizen from Senegal, was pictured wearing a "Property of Allah" sweatshirt and reportedly had a t-shirt bearing the Iranian flag on it.

BREAKING: @FoxNews has obtained a photo of the Austin, TX mass shooter, armed & wearing a sweater that says “Property of Allah”. He has not been identified by authorities, but multiple federal law enforcement sources tell FOX he is a 53-year-old naturalized US citizen who was… pic.twitter.com/YjyT8sIuBr — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 1, 2026

Bill Melugin also confirmed that he was naturalized under the Obama administration.

NEW: Per multiple federal sources, the Senegalese mass shooter was naturalized into a U.S. citizen during the Obama administration in 2013. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 1, 2026

But in the wake of this shooting, people are recalling video from the border dating back to 2023, where refugees from Senegal were crossing our open borders without any vetting.

Video from October 2023:



Unvetted males from Senegal cross the U.S. border in TX. All military-aged, no families.



pic.twitter.com/U5ZJscmk7J — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 1, 2026

This was an absolute dereliction of duty on the part of the Biden-Harris administration.

People still don’t comprehend the damage Joe Biden did by inviting in all those millions of illegals. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 1, 2026

We do not.

According to The New York Post, Diagne was naturalized despite a string of criminal arrests.

Here's more:

The gunman behind Austin’s possible terror-related mass shooting entered the US and cemented his legal immigration status under Democratic administrations — despite a growing criminal record. Senegalese national Ndiaga Diagne, 53, arrived in America on March 13, 2000, on a B-2 tourist visa during the Clinton administration, a source familiar with his immigration history told The Post on Sunday. Diagne — who killed two people and wounded 14 more during his rampage outside a Texas bar early Sunday — then became a lawful permanent resident on an IR-6 visa in June 2006 when he married a US citizen, the source said. He had already racked up at least one arrest before that, for illegal vending in June 2001 in New York City, law enforcement sources said.

He then went on to lodge a string of other arrests in the Big Apple between 2008 and 2016 — but that didn’t keep him becoming a naturalized US citizen on April 5, 2013, around the start of former President Barack Obama’s second term, sources said. Those three arrests are sealed, sources said. Diagne also was arrested in Texas at some point on undisclosed charges, sources said.

It's absolutely insane that this guy had a criminal record and was allowed to become naturalized and then remain in the nation afterwards.

A photo of the shooter’s shirt, including the Iranian flag shirt underneath his “Property of Allah” sweatshirt was also shared today.

Photo reveals Austin mass shooter Ndiaga Diagne wore shirt with Iranian flag colors under his hoodie https://t.co/ySYeF3dDYl pic.twitter.com/Wl7cAg0vU4 — New York Post (@nypost) March 2, 2026

There you have it, folks. Meanwhile, Democrats are determined to keep DHS shutdown, forgetting that their job is to protect American citizens.

