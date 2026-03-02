VIP
The Only Way We Lose This Is If We Choose to Lose
Rep. Celeste Maloy's FREE Act Looks to Drastically Improve Federal Permit Bureaucracy
Another Victim of the Rhode Island Trans Shooter Has Died
President Trump Held Medal of Honor Ceremony and Updated the Nation on Iran. Here's What He Said.
Salt Lake Tribune Runs Letter That Says Abortion Bans 'Lack Christian Charity'
Former Warren Campaign Worker Says the U.S. Must Be 'Abolished' to Atone for Death of Ayatollah Khamenei
This Heartfelt Gesture From the Iranian Diaspora Shows Why President Trump Authorized Operation Epic Fury
Leftist Gets Schooled About Why There's a Charlie Kirk Banner at the Department of Education
Iranian Military Rejects President Trump's Ultimatum to Lay Down Arms
Anti-Gun RINO May Be Finally Going Down to Plucky YouTuber
The UN Responds to Iran Strikes With Its Favorite Weapon: A Strongly Worded Statement
Senator Adam Schiff Claims Iran Posed 'No Imminent Threat' to the United States
The Pentagon Says More Troops Are Being Deployed to Iran
Scott Jennings Explains Why Operation Epic Fury Isn't Another Forever War
Tipsheet

Here's More Info on the Terror Attack at an Austin Bar

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 02, 2026 1:30 PM
Here's More Info on the Terror Attack at an Austin Bar
AP Photo/Jack Myer

Over the weekend, the FBI confirmed that a mass shooting at an Austin, Texas, bar was an act of terrorism

The suspect, Ndiaga Diagne, a 53-year-old naturalized citizen from Senegal, was pictured wearing a "Property of Allah" sweatshirt and reportedly had a t-shirt bearing the Iranian flag on it.

Bill Melugin also confirmed that he was naturalized under the Obama administration.

But in the wake of this shooting, people are recalling video from the border dating back to 2023, where refugees from Senegal were crossing our open borders without any vetting.

This was an absolute dereliction of duty on the part of the Biden-Harris administration.

We do not.

According to The New York Post, Diagne was naturalized despite a string of criminal arrests.

Here's more:

The gunman behind Austin’s possible terror-related mass shooting entered the US  and cemented his legal immigration status under Democratic administrations — despite a growing criminal record.

Senegalese national Ndiaga Diagne, 53, arrived in America on March 13, 2000, on a B-2 tourist visa during the Clinton administration, a source familiar with his immigration history told The Post on Sunday.

Diagne — who killed two people and wounded 14 more during his rampage outside a Texas bar early Sunday — then became a lawful permanent resident on an IR-6 visa in June 2006 when he married a US citizen, the source said.

He had already racked up at least one arrest before that, for illegal vending in June 2001 in New York City, law enforcement sources said.


He then went on to lodge a string of other arrests in the Big Apple between 2008 and 2016 — but that didn’t keep him becoming a naturalized US citizen on April 5, 2013, around the start of former President Barack Obama’s second term, sources said. Those three arrests are sealed, sources said.

Diagne also was arrested in Texas at some point on undisclosed charges, sources said.

It's absolutely insane that this guy had a criminal record and was allowed to become naturalized and then remain in the nation afterwards.

A photo of the shooter’s shirt, including the Iranian flag shirt underneath his “Property of Allah” sweatshirt was also shared today. 

There you have it, folks. Meanwhile, Democrats are determined to keep DHS shutdown, forgetting that their job is to protect American citizens.

