Republicans Sound Off on Dems Keeping DHS Closed Amid Terror Attack in Austin

The Democrats shut down the Department of Homeland Security over Presidents’ Day weekend, unable to reach a deal to keep the agency open. They’re trying to rein in Immigration and Customs Enforcement, but they could have also agreed to another short-term continuing resolution to keep these employees paid. Democrats decided to screw them again. Now, with the Iranian airstrikes, there’s fear that sleeper cells and proxies could commit terror attacks in retaliation.

We might have had one in Austin, Texas, over the weekend, where three people were shot and killed by Ndiaga Diagne, a naturalized citizen. He also wounded at least 12 more, opening fire Buford's Backyard Beer Garden.

So, you’d think there would be action to pass a funding bill to get DHS open. They’re key in this area. The homeland is under threat. What are we doing here?

Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX), chair of the Republican Study Committee, said in the wake of this reported terror attack, the Democrats’ game on DHS is indefensible:

With a terror attack in Austin and escalating threats tied to the conflict in the Middle East, Democrats have chosen this moment to shut down the Department of Homeland Security. There is no justification for leaving our homeland exposed right now and the American people know it. It was indefensible last fall and it is indefensible now.

"Democrats should immediately do the right thing and stop their politically motivated shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security,” said Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ).

Rep. Eric Burlison (R-MO) added:

One’s got to hope that the Democrats see the light here. This posture that they’ve had against this administration for deporting people that are not only just here illegally, but violent criminals that are here illegally, it’s ridiculous. Ironically, not funding Homeland Security doesn’t defund ICE — it’s been funded for several years. They’re really just punishing TSA, FEMA, and the Coast Guard. It’s a really bad position that they’re putting the country in.”

“Americans face a real and growing threat right now from Iran and its terror proxies. The Department of Homeland Security has been shut down for weeks due to Congressional Democrats’ refusal to join us in funding the agency,” said Rep. Mike Bost (R-IL). “When we vote again later this week to fund DHS, House Democrats need to recognize the risks we face if we fail to work together on funding the departments that keep us safe."

“President Trump is taking decisive action to safeguard our nation against threats of extreme Islamic terror through Operation Epic Fury. If Democrats truly care about the American people and their security, they will quit this political theater and fund DHS immediately,” added Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX).

End the games, Democrats. You’re putting us at risk with these antics over DHS funding.

You’re not even hurting deportation operations, since they are funded through the Big, Beautiful Bill.

The Austin shooter and suspected terrorist, Diagne, was shot and killed by responding police officers.

