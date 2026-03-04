U.S. Senate Rejects Measure to Halt Strikes on Iran

The U.S. Senate rejected a resolution that aimed to stop the nation from bombing Iran.

Senators voted 47-53 on Senate Joint Resolution 104, which aimed to order the removal of U.S. armed forces from Iran that haven’t been authorized by Congress.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) crossed over the aisle and voted with Republicans while Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) voted with Democrats.

The resolution aimed to require congressional approval to continue strikes against Iran via Operation Epic Fury.

🚨 BREAKING — IT’S OFFICIAL: Democrats’ attempt to HALT President Trump’s Operation Epic Fury has FAILED, 47-53



John Fetterman crossed over and voted with Republicans. pic.twitter.com/2RfD9YRxZS — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 4, 2026

JUST IN - U.S. Senate votes 53 to 47 to block a war powers resolution to stop further military strikes on Iran without congressional approval. pic.twitter.com/yiNActKGqw — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 4, 2026

Senate rejects bid to scale back Trump’s Iran war https://t.co/Sf6CFxCvep — POLITICO (@politico) March 4, 2026

Most Republican lawmakers backed the strikes on Iran after the nation refused to negotiate over its long-range ballistic missiles and a possible nuclear weapon.

SIMPLY PUT: Iran refused to say yes to peace, and its refusal made clear that its number-one priority was building a nuclear weapon with which to threaten the United States of America.@PressSec ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/9uhP8uOG09 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 4, 2026

By a vote of 47-53, the #Senate did not agree to the motion to discharge from Foreign Relations Committee, S.J. Res.104, Kaine Iran War Powers Resolution.



GOP Senator Paul voted in favor.



Democrat Senator Fetterman voted No. — Senate Press Gallery (@SenatePress) March 4, 2026

The U.S. Senate has refused to take up a "War Powers" resolution to limit President Trump's military attacks on Iran. The House will vote on a similar measure on Thursday. Breaking ranks were Sen. Rand Paul R-KY (voting Yes) and Sen. John Fetterman D-PA (voting No) pic.twitter.com/gBECw7MzjQ — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) March 4, 2026

The U.S. House is expected to vote on a similar resolution on Thursday.

