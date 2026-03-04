Trump Is About to Tell Us Which Candidate He Wants for Texas Senate
Tipsheet

U.S. Senate Rejects Measure to Halt Strikes on Iran

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | March 04, 2026 5:57 PM
U.S. Senate Rejects Measure to Halt Strikes on Iran
X/@CENTCOM

The U.S. Senate rejected a resolution that aimed to stop the nation from bombing Iran. 

Senators voted 47-53 on Senate Joint Resolution 104, which aimed to order the removal of U.S. armed forces from Iran that haven’t been authorized by Congress. 

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) crossed over the aisle and voted with Republicans while Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) voted with Democrats. 

The resolution aimed to require congressional approval to continue strikes against Iran via Operation Epic Fury.

Most Republican lawmakers backed the strikes on Iran after the nation refused to negotiate over its long-range ballistic missiles and a possible nuclear weapon. 

The U.S. House is expected to vote on a similar resolution on Thursday.

