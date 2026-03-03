Marco Rubio Got Very Sassy With the Fake News Media Regarding the Iran Strikes Yesterday
DHS Slams Governor Spanberger for Protecting a Murderer Over Virginians

March 03, 2026
DHS Slams Governor Spanberger for Protecting a Murderer Over Virginians
Governor Abigail Spanberger ran as a moderate, but she's a radical Leftist who — in just two short months — has driven businesses out of the state, jacked up taxes on everything from gym memberships to dog walking, and ended state law enforcement cooperation with ICE.

She's also protecting a criminal illegal alien who killed a Virginia woman last month, by refusing to honor an ICE detainer on the suspect until DHS gets a signed judicial warrant. That's a trap: ICE does not need a judicial warrant to detain and deport a criminal illegal alien, or any illegal alien. Democrats know this, and hope to make it impossible to deport their new voter base by making the process long and arduous.

DHS is having none of it, and they slammed Spanberger for putting criminals ahead of the safety of Virginians.

"The heroes of ICE will continue to arrest and remove criminal illegal aliens across the Commonwealth while Governor Spanberger RELEASES them from jails into Virginia communities to commit more crimes and create more victims," DHS wrote on X.

Please. Sue her. Do whatever it takes to send a message to these Democrats that Americans come first.

Do it. Remove him by force. Make Spanberger defend this.

Democrats repeatedly say ICE makes communities less safe. No, violent criminal illegals who stab women at bus stops make your communities less safe.

It's evil and depraved.

This is an excellent question. There are some die-hards who would dismiss the death of their loved one at the hands of a criminal if it meant sticking it to President Trump and Republicans. But many people would be devastated to lose a loved one.

