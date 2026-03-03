DHS Slams Governor Spanberger for Protecting a Murderer Over Virginians

Governor Abigail Spanberger ran as a moderate, but she's a radical Leftist who — in just two short months — has driven businesses out of the state, jacked up taxes on everything from gym memberships to dog walking, and ended state law enforcement cooperation with ICE.

She's also protecting a criminal illegal alien who killed a Virginia woman last month, by refusing to honor an ICE detainer on the suspect until DHS gets a signed judicial warrant. That's a trap: ICE does not need a judicial warrant to detain and deport a criminal illegal alien, or any illegal alien. Democrats know this, and hope to make it impossible to deport their new voter base by making the process long and arduous.

DHS is having none of it, and they slammed Spanberger for putting criminals ahead of the safety of Virginians.

Sanctuary @GovernorVA is fighting to protect a MURDERER over American citizens. This monster is responsible for fatally stabbing Stephanie Minter.



ICE does NOT need judicial warrants to make arrests.



The heroes of ICE will continue to arrest and remove criminal illegal aliens… https://t.co/t3Hprgxh8E — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 3, 2026

"The heroes of ICE will continue to arrest and remove criminal illegal aliens across the Commonwealth while Governor Spanberger RELEASES them from jails into Virginia communities to commit more crimes and create more victims," DHS wrote on X.

Please sue her. Seriously. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 3, 2026

Please. Sue her. Do whatever it takes to send a message to these Democrats that Americans come first.

You know, since you don't need a warrant from a district judge you can simply send armed agents in there and take him — Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) March 3, 2026

Do it. Remove him by force. Make Spanberger defend this.

This is heartbreaking and enraging a violent criminal with a long arrest history allegedly killed an innocent woman. Federal officials say ICE had lodged a detainer, and they’re urging Virginia leaders to work with them to help keep communities safer. Public safety has to be a… — Eagle Eyes (@Eagleeyee405) March 3, 2026

Democrats repeatedly say ICE makes communities less safe. No, violent criminal illegals who stab women at bus stops make your communities less safe.

@SpanbergerForVA is either stupid or evil. The result is the same. Evil people are released who prey on Virginians. https://t.co/bW7cdxT6Ig — Lisa Miller (@LisaMaret) March 3, 2026

It's evil and depraved.

Why do Democrats love and protect criminals? To the Virginians who voted for her, is this ok with you? You may not know the victim but what if happen to you, your family members or friends? https://t.co/s0zhynUDtk — 1812SSB (@1812SSB) March 3, 2026

This is an excellent question. There are some die-hards who would dismiss the death of their loved one at the hands of a criminal if it meant sticking it to President Trump and Republicans. But many people would be devastated to lose a loved one.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

