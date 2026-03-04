Trump Is About to Tell Us Which Candidate He Wants for Texas Senate
Legendary Notre Dame Football Coach Lou Holtz Has Died Aged 89

Amy Curtis | March 04, 2026 6:15 PM
Legendary Notre Dame Football Coach Lou Holtz Has Died Aged 89
Lou Holtz, the legendary Notre Dame football coach who led the 1988 team to 12-0 seasons has died. He was 89 years old.

The Holtz family issued a statement on his official X account announcing his passing.

The statement read:

Louis Leo “Lou” Holtz, legendary college football coach, Hall of Famer, bestselling author, and one of America’s most influential motivational voices, has passed away at the age of 89 in Orlando, Florida, surrounded by family. Born January 6, 1937, in Follansbee, West Virginia, Holtz rose from humble beginnings to become one of the most respected figures in college athletics. Over a remarkable five‑decade career, he led college programs at William & Mary, NC State, Arkansas, Minnesota, Notre Dame, and South Carolina.  He transformed every team he inherited and captured the 1988 National Championship with the Fighting Irish. Holtz was preceded in death by his beloved wife of more than 50 years, Beth, with whom he shared a life grounded in faith, devotion, and service.

Holtz is remembered for his enduring values of faith, family, service, and an unwavering belief in the potential of others. His influence extended far beyond the football field through the Holtz Charitable Foundation and the many players, colleagues, and communities shaped by his leadership. He is survived by his four children, nine grandchildren, and two great‑grandchildren. Funeral arrangements, including a Mass of Christian Burial at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart at the University of Notre Dame, will be announced as details are finalized.

Holtz was born in Follansbee, West Virginia to parents Anne Marie and Andrew Holtz, a bus driver, on January 6, 1937. Holtz grew up in East Liverpool, Ohio, where he graduated from East Liverpool High School. He attended Kent State University, where he was a member of the Delta Upsilon fraternity.

After graduating from Kent State University in 1959, Holtz went to Iowa, where he worked as an assistant coach and earned his Master's degree. He worked as an assistant coach at William & Mary from 1961 to 1963, Connecticut from 1964 to 1965, South Carolina the following season, and Ohio State in 1968. Ohio State won the national championship that year.

In 1969, Holtz returned to William & Mary as head coach, where they won the Southern Conference title and a spot in the Tangerine Bowl. In 1972 he moved to North Carolina State University, where he had a 33-12-3 record over four seasons.

Holtz had a short stint in the NFL as head coach of the New York Jets in 1976, but he resigned from the team in December with the Jets at 3-10 for the season.

In 1977, Holtz went to the University of Arkansas. Over seven seasons, he led the Razorbacks to a 60-21-2 record and reached six bowl games, including the 1978 Orange Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners.

In 1986, Holtz left a head coaching job in Minnesota to take over the then-struggling Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team.

In an effort to build team cohesiveness, Holtz had players' names removed from the backs of jerseys. With the exception of certain bowl games, names have been excluded from Notre Dame's jerseys ever since. Between 1988 and 1993, Holtz saw Notre Dame earn a record of 64-9-1 and took the Fighting Irish to bowl games for nine consecutive seasons.

Current Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman issued a statement on Holtz's passing.

That statement read:

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Lou Holtz. Lou and I shared a very special relationship. He welcomed me to the Notre Dame family immediately, offering me great support throughout our time together. Our relationship meant a lot to me as I admired the values he used to build the foundation of his coaching career: love, trust, and commitment.

Lou's impact at Notre Dame has gone well beyond the football field. He and his wife, Beth, are respected across campus for their generous hearts and commitment to carrying out Notre Dame's mission of being a force for good. On behalf of the Notre Dame Football program, we send our love to Lou's family, friends, and former players, wishing you all comfort and peace during this difficult time.

Holtz left Notre Dame after the 1996 season, and worked as a commentator for CBS Sports before returning to coach at the University of South Carolina in 1999. He took the team from a 0-11 season to an 8-4 season, and they won the Outback Bowl.

Holtz announced his second retirement in 2004.

In 2008, Holtz was invited back to Notre Dame, where a statue in his likeness was unveiled.

Holtz also worked as a football analyst for CBS Sports and ESPN. 

Holtz married Beth Barcus in July 1961. Together, they had four children, Elizabeth, Luanne, Kevin, and head coach Skip Holtz. The couple was married for almost 60 years until Beth died from cancer in 2020.

On January 30 of this year, the Holtz family announced that Lou was entering hospice care.

Holtz is survived by his four children, nine grand children, and two great-grandchildren.

