Tipsheet

John Fetterman Keeps Making Sense. Here's What He Posted About Dems and Iran

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 02, 2026 3:00 PM
John Fetterman Keeps Making Sense. Here's What He Posted About Dems and Iran
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) likely knows this will be his only term in office. His base of support in the Keystone State has collapsed, with his approval ratings inflated due to increased Republican and independent voter support. The latter group is unlikely to vote for him, even if he did switch parties. I could be wrong, but the Pennsylvania liberal will stand his ground and give zero you-know-whats in the process. He also keeps making sense.

Check out this tweet where he calls out his party for being nonsensical over the Iranian airstrikes that took our Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 40 of their top political leaders, and wiped out their military command structure. The nuclear weapons ambitions are dead—the nation is essentially a headless chicken right now. This is a good thing, Democrats: 

“Every member in the U.S. Senate agrees we cannot allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon. I’m baffled why so many are unwilling to support the only action to achieve that,” tweeted. Fetterman. “Empty sloganeering vs. commitment to global security — which is it?” 

Damn, sir.  

Also, where’s the lie? 

Fetterman is still a liberal Democrat, and he's not one to save if things go belly up. That's a Democrat Party issue, but he's proven to be one of the more sensible voices on the Hill. And it's disgusting what the liberal media has tried to do to him, especially after he refused to shake his support for Israel after the October 7 attacks. 

