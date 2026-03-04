Secretary Hegseth Blasts the Democrats for Rooting for America to Fail in Iran

Shame on the Democrats.

As Operation Epic Fury enters its fifth day, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth offered an update this morning, and it's a good one: "America is winning. Decisively, devastatingly, and without mercy," Hegseth said in his opening remarks. Hegseth said the U.S.-Israeli-led strikes will give our respective air forces "complete control of Iranian skies" in the coming days. We've obliterated Iran's senior leadership, both political and military, as well as decimated Iran's air force and navy, including sinking 17 naval ships.

But the Democrats, who operate under opposition to President Trump no matter what he does, don't seem to care about those wins, or the decisive military might the U.S. has shown in taking down the Iranian regime. In fact, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Operation Epic Fury will end in "failure" for the United States.

Nothing like a member of Congress publicly predicting (if not outright rooting for) the U.S. to fail. https://t.co/iuwS6Z7Ia2 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) March 3, 2026

"The American people want us to focus on making their life better and making their life more affordable; not getting involved in another endless war in the Middle East that is going to end in failure. This administration somehow found the resources, has found billions of dollars for bombs but can't find any money to actually bring down the high cost of living here in the United States of America," Jeffries said, according to Fox News (emphasis added).

No, that's what happens when Democrats run wars, as we saw under the Biden administration. Joe Biden presided over the abysmal withdrawal from Afghanistan that got 13 American service members killed and left billions of dollars of military equipment in the hands of the Taliban. In the half-decade since, the Taliban has regained control of the nation and instituted strict oppression of women and girls in the nation, denying them rights, education, the ability to work, and the ability to even see a doctor.

But we get it. Democrats hate America, and they want to see us fail. They like appeasing regimes like Iran, which both Obama and Biden did, while Iran built up a nuclear arsenal that would have threatened the safety of the entire world.

Secretary Hegseth blasted Jeffries in his press conference this morning.

🚨@SecWar BLASTS @RepJeffries:



"I've been through that movie before, with Democrats rooting AGAINST the country ... it's pretty unprecedented & unfortunate that it would occur 4 days in.



He knows how effective this has been. He's being disingenuous."pic.twitter.com/sWGeQNbsd6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 4, 2026

"Well, I've been through that movie before," Hegseth said of Jeffries' remarks, "with Democrats rooting against the country. Our generation saw that in our battlefields. I think it's pretty unprecedented and unfortunate that it would occur four days into an operation where, as the Chairman laid out, America's best are operating in an incredibly challenging environment where they're having incredible success. But they're meeting a determined adversary. [Jeffries] has been privy to briefs that we've provided, he knows how effective this has been, he's being disingenuous, which we're used to."

Discount Obama gets bodied at the Pentagon https://t.co/JFYbO127Hm — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) March 4, 2026

Keep in mind that through all of this, including a terror attack in Austin that was related to the Iran strikes, the Democrats are keeping DHS shut down so they can appease illegal aliens and further destroy our country.

This is what the Democrats do: they root for America to fail. They want America to fail. And when they have power, they enact policies that ensure America does, in fact, fail.

