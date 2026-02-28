U.K., Germany, and France Call for Return to Negotiations After Iran Strikes

The Usual Idiots Are on the Job As America Crushes the Iranian Tyrants
The Usual Idiots Are on the Job As America Crushes the Iranian Tyrants
Isn't It Great That Dems Decided to Shut Down DHS During the Iranian Airstrikes...
Isn't It Great That Dems Decided to Shut Down DHS During the Iranian...
Ilhan Omar's Tweet About the Iran Strikes Got Nuked By This Community Note
Ilhan Omar's Tweet About the Iran Strikes Got Nuked By This Community Note
We Shouldn't Be Shocked If This Report About the Airstrikes on Ayatollah Khamenei Is True
We Shouldn't Be Shocked If This Report About the Airstrikes on Ayatollah Khamenei...
U.S. Military Reports No American Casualties in First 12 Hours of Operation Epic Fury
U.S. Military Reports No American Casualties in First 12 Hours of Operation Epic...
Read Zohran's Shameful and Dishonest Statement on the U.S. Iran Strikes
Read Zohran's Shameful and Dishonest Statement on the U.S. Iran Strikes
POLL: GOP Voters Overwhelmingly Back Trump on Iran Strikes
POLL: GOP Voters Overwhelmingly Back Trump on Iran Strikes
Canada and Australia Back U.S. Strikes Against Iran
Canada and Australia Back U.S. Strikes Against Iran
White House Says ‘Gang of Eight’ Was Properly Notified Before Operation Epic Fury
White House Says ‘Gang of Eight’ Was Properly Notified Before Operation Epic Fury
Iranian's Across the World Take to the Streets in Celebration
Iranian's Across the World Take to the Streets in Celebration
Senator Fetterman Blasts Critics of Operation Epic Fury
Senator Fetterman Blasts Critics of Operation Epic Fury
President Trump Had the Perfect Name for the Operation Against the Iranian Regime
President Trump Had the Perfect Name for the Operation Against the Iranian Regime
Saudi Arabia Joins the United States, Israel, Against Iran
Saudi Arabia Joins the United States, Israel, Against Iran
Check Out the Worst of the Left's Reactions to the Iran Strikes
Check Out the Worst of the Left's Reactions to the Iran Strikes
Tipsheet

U.K., Germany, and France Call for Return to Negotiations After Iran Strikes

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 28, 2026 12:45 PM
U.K., Germany, and France Call for Return to Negotiations After Iran Strikes
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The U.S.-Israel-led strikes on Iran started overnight and are probably going to continue for some time. Both Canada and Australia have issued statements in support of the strikes, but there has been objections from others.

Advertisement

Germany, France, and the U.K. are calling for a restoration of negotiations following the strikes, with French President Macron saying the operation "carries grave consequences for international peace and security."

Here's more:

Following joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran early Saturday, the leaders of Germany, France and the United Kingdom pressed the Trump administration to return to the negotiating table with Tehran.

“France, Germany and the United Kingdom have consistently urged the Iranian regime to end Iran’s nuclear program, curb its ballistic missile program, refrain from its destabilizing activity in the region and our homelands, and to cease the appalling violence and repression against its own people,” the leaders wrote in a statement.

...

The leaders of Germany, France and the U.K. also spoke out against the Iranian regime’s retaliatory strikes on neighboring countries and U.S. bases in the Persian Gulf.

“We condemn Iranian attacks on countries in the region in the strongest terms,” the leaders wrote. “Iran must refrain from indiscriminate military strikes. We call for a resumption of negotiations and urge the Iranian leadership to seek a negotiated solution. Ultimately, the Iranian people must be allowed to determine their future.”

Recommended

Here's What We Know About the Iranian Strikes So Far Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement

Related:

FRANCE GERMANY IRAN ISRAEL UNITED KINGDOM

Spain has also reportedly condemned the attacks, with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez saying the strikes "contribute to a more uncertain and hostile international order."

Sanchez condemned Iran, too, saying, "We likewise reject the actions of the Iranian regime and the Revolutionary Guard. We cannot afford another prolonged and devastating war in the Middle East.  We demand immediate de-escalation and full respect for international law."

Those are just words, however. Iran has been the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism for decades, it brutally represses its people, and it wages war on other nations via proxies. It was even behind at least two terror attacks in Australia in 2024. Condemning Iran with words, sanctions, and negotiations clearly didn't work.


Iran cannot get nuclear weapons. While last June's strikes dealt a significant blow to most of it, reports were that Iran was digging through the wreckage of Fordow to find materials to restart its nuclear program. President Trump has made it clear he will not allow Iran to get nuclear weapons, and after negotiations failed, he took the next logical step: a show of force.

Advertisement

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What We Know About the Iranian Strikes So Far Joseph Chalfant
Read Zohran's Shameful and Dishonest Statement on the U.S. Iran Strikes Amy Curtis
The Usual Idiots Are on the Job As America Crushes the Iranian Tyrants Kurt Schlichter
Ilhan Omar's Tweet About the Iran Strikes Got Nuked By This Community Note Matt Vespa
We Shouldn't Be Shocked If This Report About the Airstrikes on Ayatollah Khamenei Is True Matt Vespa
White House Says ‘Gang of Eight’ Was Properly Notified Before Operation Epic Fury Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's What We Know About the Iranian Strikes So Far Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement