Canada and Australia Back U.S. Strikes Against Iran

Overnight, the U.S. and Israel launched major airstrikes on Iran, about 24 hours after the latest attempt at negotiations with the Islamic regime fell apart. The sticking point has been Iran's nuclear program, and President Trump has been clear on this issue for years: Iran cannot, and will not, be allowed to get nuclear weapons.

Iran has a long history of oppressing and murdering its citizens, going back to 1979 and the Iranian revolution, but since 2009, there has been a clear escalation in the level of violent response to Iranian uprisings. In the latest round of protests, estimates say tens of thousands of Iranians have been killed by the regime, including reports that security forces were going to hospitals to execute the wounded.

And while many Leftists are very upset about the strikes, two nations — Canada and Australia — have come out to support the strikes.

We'll start with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

My statement on Iran-related hostilities in the Middle East: pic.twitter.com/NcC8Pzq2Ba — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) February 28, 2026

Carney's statement read:

The Canadian government is closely following Iran-related hostilities in the Middle East and urges all Canadians in Iran to shelter in place. Canadians in the wider region should follow local advice and take all necessary precautions. Canada's position remains clear: the Islamic Republic of Iran is the principal source of instability and terror throughout the Middle East, has one of the world's worst human rights records, and must never be allowed to obtain or develop nuclear weapons. Canada and our international partners have consistently called upon the Iranian regime to end its nuclear program, including at the 2025 G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis and with the United Nations' reimposition of sanctions in September. Despite diplomatic efforts, Iran has neither fully dismantled its nuclear program, halted all enrichment activities, nor ended its support for regional terrorist proxy groups. Canada stands with the Iranian people in their long and courageous struggle against Iran's oppressive regime. Canada has listed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity and has sanctioned 256 Iranian entities and 222 individuals in response to the regime's repression and its violence, both against its own people and persistently, beyond its borders. Canada reaffirms Israel's right to defend itself and to ensure the security of its people. Canada supports the United States acting to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to prevent its regime from further threatening international peace and security. The Canadian government urges the protection of all civilians in this conflict. We will take all possible measures to protect our nationals and Canadian diplomatic missions throughout the region.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also posted his support for the Iranian people and the strikes against the regime.

Australia stands with the brave people of Iran in their struggle against oppression.



For decades, the Iranian regime has been a destabilising force, through its ballistic missile and nuclear programs, support for armed proxies, and brutal acts of violence and intimidation.



Iran… — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) February 28, 2026

"Australia stands with the brave people of Iran in their struggle against oppression. For decades, the Iranian regime has been a destabilising force, through its ballistic missile and nuclear programs, support for armed proxies, and brutal acts of violence and intimidation," Albanese wrote on X.

He also reminded the world that Iran was behind at least two terror attacks on Australian soil in 2024.

"Iran directed at least two attacks on Australian soil in 2024. These appalling acts targeting Australia’s Jewish community were intended to create fear, divide our society and challenge our sovereignty. In response, Australia took the unprecedented steps of expelling Iran’s Ambassador, suspending operations at our embassy in Tehran, and listing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a state sponsor of terrorism," the post continued. "Our Government has sanctioned more than 200 Iranian-linked individuals, including more than 100 linked to the IRGC."

Much like Carney, Albanese reiterated the efforts made to change the Iranian regime diplomatically.

"With international partners, including the United States and the G7, we have called for the Iranian regime to uphold the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Iran’s citizens," Albanese wrote. "These calls have gone unheeded. Instead, the regime has instigated a brutal crackdown on its own people leaving thousands of Iranian civilians dead. A regime that relies on the repression and murder of its own people to retain power is without legitimacy."

"It has long been recognised that Iran’s nuclear program is a threat to global peace and security. The international community has been clear that the Iranian regime can never beallowed to develop a nuclear weapon. The United Nations Security Council has reimposed sanctions on Iran for failing to comply with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and the International Atomic Energy Agency Board has formally declared Iran in non-compliance with its non-proliferation safeguards obligations."

Albanese continued, "We support the United States acting to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to prevent Iran continuing to threaten international peace and security."

"Australian officials are closely monitoring this evolving situation. We continue to advise Australians not travel to Iran and leave Iran as soon as possible, if it is safe to do so. Our ability to provide consular assistance in Iran is extremely limited. Given our concerns around security in the region, we have also upgraded Australia’s travel advice for Israel and Lebanon to Do Not Travel. Australians should leave now if it is safe to do so," Albanese added.

Iran was warned repeatedly. Diplomacy was tried and failed. Now the U.S. and Israel are striking down the Iranian regime that has oppressed its people and caused global terror for decades. Both Canada and Australia recognize the good that will come of these strikes.

