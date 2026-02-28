US-Israel Launches Major Airstrikes on Iran, Extensive Strikes Slated to Continue

Has it begun? For weeks, President Trump has warned that severe consequences could befall the Iranian regime if it couldn’t work out a deal regarding its nuclear ambitions. Tehran, weakened since Operation Midnight Hammer last summer, has been bracing as the U.S. has deployed massive military assets into the region.

With no deal hashed out and the Iranians rejecting all overtures, the time for action is now, and it could be happening as we speak. As we speak, there have been “assassination” strikes around Tehran. These U.S.-Israeli strikes have now expanded to the rest of the country, occurring about an hour after Trump's deadline with Iran expired. The president has vowed that Tehran would never be able to acquire nuclear weapons (via WSJ):

🚨 BREAKING



Moments ago, Israel launched preemptive military strikes on Iran, with reports stating the United States also played a role.pic.twitter.com/Ymj4Q1KrCK — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 28, 2026

NYT reporting that they are targeting Khamenei’s usual place of residence. One would presume however that Khamenei has long been moved to a secure location pic.twitter.com/m8QtAs6K3R — John (@johnnyedwardfap) February 28, 2026

The U.S. and Israel said they launched an attack on Iran on Saturday, a joint operation that risks a wider regional conflict in one of the most economically sensitive parts of the world. Defense Minister Israel Katz announced the Israeli strike and declared an immediate state of emergency in all areas of Israel. The U.S. participated in the attack and was also carrying out strikes, a U.S. official said. The attack was preceded by a monthlong U.S. military buildup that followed President Trump’s pledge to come to the aid of protesters who rocked the regime at the beginning of January. The president repeatedly warned Iran it could face military action if it failed to give up its nuclear program. Vice President JD Vance said Feb. 17 that Tehran’s offers in two rounds of negotiations had fallen short of U.S. demands. Iran’s top officials have warned the country would retaliate against any attack and that even the smallest strike could trigger a regionwide war. The country had steeled itself for a conflict, mobilizing its forces, hardening its nuclear facilities, dispersing decision making authority and cracking down on internal dissent.

2 big updates here:

- Israeli media outlets have now reportedly said that several “assassination” strikes are were carried out against Iran.

- NYT and WSJ confirm that it is indeed a joint U.S.-Israeli operation.

More to come. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 28, 2026

Multiple explosions reported across the Iranian capital of Tehran. pic.twitter.com/qWszUWiIuU — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 28, 2026

Early reports now that Israel has launched preemptive strikes on Iran, as reports of intense explosions heard across Tehran, Iran’s capital, come in. More to come. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 28, 2026

#BREAKING: The IDF is currently striking IRGC terror targets in Iran. — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) February 28, 2026

Israel has launched strikes on Iranian regime targets in Iran — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 28, 2026

JUST IN - Israel declares a state of emergency across the country following its attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 28, 2026

Israel is confirmed to have launched “preemptive strikes” this morning against Iran. pic.twitter.com/KAMo8oldTe — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 28, 2026

Israel has closed its airspace and has essentially gone on lockdown since the strikes began.

Key government facilities across Tehran, and Iran are being targeted as a reported second wave of U.S-Israeli strikes target intelligence headquarters, the presidential palace, and other key facilities across the city. Per Reuters, Iran’s supreme leader has already been moved to… — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 28, 2026

This isn't Midnight Hammer. Yes, these are targeted strikes, but this operation is part of a longer campaign against the world's largest state sponsor of terrorism. They had a chance to talk. They fumbled it. Now, we have to bomb them.

Numerous airstrikes across Iran reported this morning as US and Israeli forces begin a major campaign against the country. pic.twitter.com/15CgXMUB8O — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) February 28, 2026

This air campaign could last days.

UPDATE: Iran prepares "crushing" response. So, a new AI video?

Iranian officials have told Reuters that they are preparing a “crushing response” can be expected from them after the U.S. and Israel kicked off a widespread strike campaign targeting key government facilities and ministries. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 28, 2026

UPDATE II: Trump delivers remarks about the airstrikes.

🚨BREAKING



President @realDonaldTrump has released a video statement following new U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran. pic.twitter.com/aE5vkgWPco — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 28, 2026

Trump says "our objective" is to defend the US people "by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) February 28, 2026

Trump outlines war aims:

--destroy and "raze their missile industry to the ground"

--"We're going to annihilate their navy"

--Hamstring terrorist proxies can no longer destabilize

--"Ensure Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon" — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) February 28, 2026

UPDATE III: The Iranian defense minister and the head of the judiciary have reportedly been eliminated.

🚨 Breaking: Amir Hatami, Iran's Defense Minister, was eliminated.



He threatened to destroy Tel Aviv and Haifa 🤭 pic.twitter.com/uDMHyW5IoI — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) February 28, 2026

🚨 Breaking, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, Head of the Judiciary in Iran, was eliminated.



He gave the death sentence to thousands of protesters. pic.twitter.com/nwbClkdq8z — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) February 28, 2026

