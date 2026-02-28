VIP
US-Israel Launches Major Airstrikes on Iran, Extensive Strikes Slated to Continue

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 28, 2026 1:50 AM
US-Israel Launches Major Airstrikes on Iran, Extensive Strikes Slated to Continue
AP Photo

Has it begun? For weeks, President Trump has warned that severe consequences could befall the Iranian regime if it couldn’t work out a deal regarding its nuclear ambitions. Tehran, weakened since Operation Midnight Hammer last summer, has been bracing as the U.S. has deployed massive military assets into the region. 

With no deal hashed out and the Iranians rejecting all overtures, the time for action is now, and it could be happening as we speak. As we speak, there have been “assassination” strikes around Tehran. These U.S.-Israeli strikes have now expanded to the rest of the country, occurring about an hour after Trump's deadline with Iran expired. The president has vowed that Tehran would never be able to acquire nuclear weapons (via WSJ):

The U.S. and Israel said they launched an attack on Iran on Saturday, a joint operation that risks a wider regional conflict in one of the most economically sensitive parts of the world. 

Defense Minister Israel Katz announced the Israeli strike and declared an immediate state of emergency in all areas of Israel. The U.S. participated in the attack and was also carrying out strikes, a U.S. official said. 

The attack was preceded by a monthlong U.S. military buildup that followed President Trump’s pledge to come to the aid of protesters who rocked the regime at the beginning of January. The president repeatedly warned Iran it could face military action if it failed to give up its nuclear program. Vice President JD Vance said Feb. 17 that Tehran’s offers in two rounds of negotiations had fallen short of U.S. demands. 

Iran’s top officials have warned the country would retaliate against any attack and that even the smallest strike could trigger a regionwide war. The country had steeled itself for a conflict, mobilizing its forces, hardening its nuclear facilities, dispersing decision making authority and cracking down on internal dissent.

Israel has closed its airspace and has essentially gone on lockdown since the strikes began. 

This isn't Midnight Hammer. Yes, these are targeted strikes, but this operation is part of a longer campaign against the world's largest state sponsor of terrorism. They had a chance to talk. They fumbled it. Now, we have to bomb them. 

This air campaign could last days.

UPDATE: Iran prepares "crushing" response. So, a new AI video? 

UPDATE II: Trump delivers remarks about the airstrikes.

UPDATE III: The Iranian defense minister and the head of the judiciary have reportedly been eliminated.

