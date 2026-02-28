The Left's Astroturfed Pro-Iran Protests Are Underway, and They're Just As Bad As You'd Expect

The Usual Idiots Are on the Job As America Crushes the Iranian Tyrants
The Usual Idiots Are on the Job As America Crushes the Iranian Tyrants
We Got Him: Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Has Been Taken Out
We Got Him: Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Has Been Taken Out
Dems Are Proving to Be the Worst Partners in This Time of Crisis
Dems Are Proving to Be the Worst Partners in This Time of Crisis
Here's the Reason Why President Trump Authorized Operation Epic Fury
Here's the Reason Why President Trump Authorized Operation Epic Fury
U.S. Military Reports No American Casualties in First 12 Hours of Operation Epic Fury
U.S. Military Reports No American Casualties in First 12 Hours of Operation Epic...
Read Zohran's Shameful and Dishonest Statement on the U.S. Iran Strikes
Read Zohran's Shameful and Dishonest Statement on the U.S. Iran Strikes
President Trump Releases a Statement on the Death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei
President Trump Releases a Statement on the Death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali...
Over 40 Senior Iranian Officials Confirmed Dead in Operation Epic Fury
Over 40 Senior Iranian Officials Confirmed Dead in Operation Epic Fury
White House Says ‘Gang of Eight’ Was Properly Notified Before Operation Epic Fury
White House Says ‘Gang of Eight’ Was Properly Notified Before Operation Epic Fury
Iranian's Across the World Take to the Streets in Celebration
Iranian's Across the World Take to the Streets in Celebration
Senator Fetterman Blasts Critics of Operation Epic Fury
Senator Fetterman Blasts Critics of Operation Epic Fury
VIP
The Memes From Operation Epic Fury Have Been Unreal
The Memes From Operation Epic Fury Have Been Unreal
CENTCOM Gives a Bombshell Update on Iran Strikes in New Briefing
CENTCOM Gives a Bombshell Update on Iran Strikes in New Briefing
Guess What US Media Companies Are Parroting Likely Iranian Propaganda
Guess What US Media Companies Are Parroting Likely Iranian Propaganda
Tipsheet

The Left's Astroturfed Pro-Iran Protests Are Underway, and They're Just As Bad As You'd Expect

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 28, 2026 4:00 PM
The Left's Astroturfed Pro-Iran Protests Are Underway, and They're Just As Bad As You'd Expect
AP Photo/Alastair Grant

We're not surprised that the Left is marching in favor of the Iranian regime; they hate President Trump more than they supposedly oppose repressive dictatorships.

Advertisement

Pro-Iran protests have popped up outside the White House, and New York City, with conveniently pre-printed "Hands Off Iran" signs.

This writer is old enough to remember when leftists were wearing "Hands off Iran" pins during the George W. Bush administration.

According to the Washington Post, these include groups like Code Pink and the Palestinian Youth Movement, so it's the usual suspects causing problems again.

Anti-ICE and Antifa also made an appearance.

The New York protests are taking place in Times Square.

Recommended

Here's the Reason Why President Trump Authorized Operation Epic Fury Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

ANTIFA COMMUNISM IRAN NEW YORK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WHITE HOUSE

And moving toward Central Park.

The protesters did obtain a permit, according to the NYPD.

According to Stoll, there were about 100 protesters in Times Square.

And in case you were wondering, the protesters have no idea what they're talking about.

"Iran isn't fascist," the protester says. "Studying political ideologies, you understand what fascism is, and it's not Iran. Because Iran...Ayatollah Khamenei's rule was achieved through a revolution; it was sort of a coup d'état. Fascism rises electorally and democratically, and then turns on its constituents. Ayatollah's regime is not fascist in nature."

Advertisement

Yikes.

But he admits making women wear a hijab is "theocracy," not fascism, but the United States has a fascist government. Because reasons, of course.

As Townhall reported earlier, the vast majority of GOP voters back this move, and Canada and Australia applauded the strikes.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the Reason Why President Trump Authorized Operation Epic Fury Amy Curtis
We Got Him: Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Has Been Taken Out Matt Vespa
The Usual Idiots Are on the Job As America Crushes the Iranian Tyrants Kurt Schlichter
CENTCOM Gives a Bombshell Update on Iran Strikes in New Briefing Joseph Chalfant
The Memes From Operation Epic Fury Have Been Unreal Joseph Chalfant
President Trump Releases a Statement on the Death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's the Reason Why President Trump Authorized Operation Epic Fury Amy Curtis
Advertisement