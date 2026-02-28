The Left's Astroturfed Pro-Iran Protests Are Underway, and They're Just As Bad As You'd Expect

We're not surprised that the Left is marching in favor of the Iranian regime; they hate President Trump more than they supposedly oppose repressive dictatorships.

Pro-Iran protests have popped up outside the White House, and New York City, with conveniently pre-printed "Hands Off Iran" signs.

Protest outside White House over strikes against Iran https://t.co/E0IAs91ecY — Reuters (@Reuters) February 28, 2026

This writer is old enough to remember when leftists were wearing "Hands off Iran" pins during the George W. Bush administration.

According to the Washington Post, these include groups like Code Pink and the Palestinian Youth Movement, so it's the usual suspects causing problems again.

Anti-ICE and Antifa also made an appearance.

Hundreds are gathering outside the White House to protest the recent strikes in Iran.



The protest is also anti-ICE, pro-Palestine, anti-Israel and other causes.



ANTIFA flags also present@BorderHawkNews pic.twitter.com/CzW5XOTW6s — Wid Lyman (@Wid_Lyman) February 28, 2026

The New York protests are taking place in Times Square.

BREAKING: Communists in New York are already bringing signs for a massive pro-Iranian regime protest in Times Square.



Who is coordinating these ‘protests’?



pic.twitter.com/CZWbCwL9sj — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) February 28, 2026

And moving toward Central Park.

Protests in Manhattan on 8th ave heading to Central Park. pic.twitter.com/N8Yn3L4LQS — Sam (@SamSullivan) February 28, 2026

The protesters did obtain a permit, according to the NYPD.

Protestors have taken over the streets in New York City.



NYPD tells me they obtained a permit earlier today. pic.twitter.com/F0hv1i2X2I — Brecca Stoll (@breccastoll) February 28, 2026

According to Stoll, there were about 100 protesters in Times Square.

NYC PROTEST LIVE @breccastoll reports about “100” gathered in Times Square before moving out. She says organizers were “the socialist group in America,” and protesters chanted “the biggest threat…is Donald Trump and the USA.”@JackPosobiec pic.twitter.com/dpDetPxAfb — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) February 28, 2026

And in case you were wondering, the protesters have no idea what they're talking about.

🚨 NYC “Free Iran” Protester Says the U.S. Should Be Allies w/ Iran Because They Are Not Fascist pic.twitter.com/QZYFlLpAwh — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 28, 2026

"Iran isn't fascist," the protester says. "Studying political ideologies, you understand what fascism is, and it's not Iran. Because Iran...Ayatollah Khamenei's rule was achieved through a revolution; it was sort of a coup d'état. Fascism rises electorally and democratically, and then turns on its constituents. Ayatollah's regime is not fascist in nature."

Yikes.

But he admits making women wear a hijab is "theocracy," not fascism, but the United States has a fascist government. Because reasons, of course.

New York City protests US-Israeli war on Iran. pic.twitter.com/z7Tw3YF1Q6 — The Resonance (@Partisan_12) February 28, 2026

As Townhall reported earlier, the vast majority of GOP voters back this move, and Canada and Australia applauded the strikes.

