POLL: GOP Voters Overwhelmingly Back Trump on Iran Strikes

Overnight, the U.S. and Israel launched a massive military strike against Iran. President Trump issued a statement in the early hours of Saturday morning, too, saying, "We are going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground. It will be totally, again, obliterated. We are going to annihilate their navy. We are going to ensure that the region's terrorist proxies can no longer destabilize the region or the world and attack our forces, and no longer use their IEDs or roadside bombs, as they are sometimes called, to so gravely wound and kill thousands and thousands of people, including many Americans. And we will ensure that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon."

A poll received by the GOP just days before the launch of Operation Epic Fury showed that the overwhelming majority of GOP voters supported strikes on the Iranian regime.

NEW @DC_Reporter:



Days before @POTUS’s Operation Epic Fury, @HouseGOP and @SenateGOP received polling that showed that ONLY 9 PERCENT of GOP voters would oppose moves like what Trump just did



Near-unanimity in GOP support for this exact move https://t.co/LOmXa2eKnD — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) February 28, 2026

Here's more:

President Donald Trump’s historic move to strike in conjunction with Israel at sites crucial to Iran’s regime were met with near-universal approval by GOP voters who were asked in a poll, obtained exclusively by the Washington Reporter, if they would back a hypothetical move by the president. The latest poll from GrayHouse, which was shared with House and Senate Republicans shortly before Trump’s strike, asked voters of all parties if they “support or oppose the United States using military force to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.” A full 86 percent of Republicans would either strongly support or somewhat support the type of move that Trump just carried out in conjunction with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The GrayHouse poll also showed that Americans were open to Trump’s repeated attempts at negotiating with Iran’s Islamic regime, but the administration’s patience ran out, leading to Trump’s unprecedented bombing of Iran.

President Trump's message on Iran has been clear from the beginning of his first term: Iran cannot get nuclear weapons. The House Homeland GOP reiterated this message.

Iran has relentlessly pursued the development of nuclear weapons, increased ballistic missile capacity, plotted to assassinate President Trump, worked to silence dissidents on U.S. soil, and continued to brazenly support terror around the world—not to mention brutally repressing… https://t.co/ZZrBHLakg1 — House Homeland GOP (@HomelandGOP) February 28, 2026

For years, Tehran tested red lines while Washington and the world debated them. This time, President Trump made sure the red line held. With diplomatic efforts exhausted and overwhelming support from his party’s voters, President Trump did exactly what he said he would do: act to prevent a nuclear-armed Iran. Whether critics like it or not, the message from the White House — and from much of the Republican base — is unmistakable. The era of warnings without consequences is over.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

