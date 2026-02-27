Philly Is Being Sued by Five Police Officers. Here's Why.

While the Philadelphia DA, Larry Krasner, is busying himself by calling ICE agents Nazis and vowing to persecute them after President Trump leaves office (while refusing to put actual criminals behind bars, mind you), the City of Brotherly Love is now facing a lawsuit from five White police officers who say they were denied promotions because of their race and sex.

Advertisement

JUST IN: The City of Philadelphia is being SUED for allegedly denying promotions to five police officers because they are White.



The city reportedly implemented a DEI promotion policy to increase "representation" at the expense of promoting White men.



Sue them into the ground! pic.twitter.com/clrwYlTZkT — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 26, 2026

The first page of the 37-page complaint reads:

Plaintiffs Christopher Bloom, Kolllin Berg, Joseph Musumeci, Leroy Ziegler, Jr., and Marc Monachello serve as police officers in the Philadelphia Police Department. In November 2025, the plaintiffs were denied promotions because of their race and sex. The City of Philadelphia has adopted a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) promotion policy that it calls the "Rule of Five," which was instituted for the express purpose of increasing the representation of minority and female candidates in supervisory positions within the City of Philadelphia at the expense of white men. The plaintiffs bring suit to enjoin the continued enforcement of these unlawful and discriminatory DEI practices and obtain the promotions that the city wrongfully withheld from them.

Here's more from NBC10 Philadelphia:

A conservative nonprofit is suing Philadelphia and the city’s police department on behalf of five white male officers who claim they were denied promotions and career advancements due to their race and sex. On Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, America First Legal (AFL) announced a federal class-action lawsuit against the city, Philadelphia Police and senior law enforcement officials who implemented Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) hiring and promotion policies within the department. According to the lawsuit, five white male officers were bypassed for promotions to captain and lieutenant in favor of non-white male candidates. The lawsuit claims the five officers had higher civil-service exam scores than the candidates they were passed over for. It also claims the five officers had strong service records, positive annual performance reviews and significant experience in law enforcement.

DEI always comes at the expense of others, usually White men.

It's insane that when Joe Biden was in office, the entire country just thought they could illegally discriminate against white men based on their skin color 🙄 pic.twitter.com/DNFTgJIYwz — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@ComeAndTakeIt) February 26, 2026

Advertisement

Yes, it is. That's who Democrats are, however, which is why White men vote Republican.

This means that the police are more corrupt than the people they serve. — andieiam (@andieiamwhoiam) February 27, 2026

Yes, it does. And the incompetence means things like police brutality and police shootings will go up.

Philadelphia is rife with crime because of their DEI hiring. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 27, 2026

And a DA that's too busy hunting "Nazis" to put actual criminals behind bars.

Going after the wallet is the only thing that works. https://t.co/oxkDu99Pwu — Morgan Ellison (@chucktsareme) February 27, 2026

Even that isn't a major deterrent anymore, because the lawsuit payouts are funded by the taxpayers. Voting the people who push DEI out of office is the way forward.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.