Philly Is Being Sued by Five Police Officers. Here's Why.

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 27, 2026 7:30 AM
Philly Is Being Sued by Five Police Officers. Here's Why.
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

While the Philadelphia DA, Larry Krasner, is busying himself by calling ICE agents Nazis and vowing to persecute them after President Trump leaves office (while refusing to put actual criminals behind bars, mind you), the City of Brotherly Love is now facing a lawsuit from five White police officers who say they were denied promotions because of their race and sex.

The first page of the 37-page complaint reads:

Plaintiffs Christopher Bloom, Kolllin Berg, Joseph Musumeci, Leroy Ziegler, Jr., and Marc Monachello serve as police officers in the Philadelphia Police Department. In November 2025, the plaintiffs were denied promotions because of their race and sex. The City of Philadelphia has adopted a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) promotion policy that it calls the "Rule of Five," which was instituted for the express purpose of increasing the representation of minority and female candidates in supervisory positions within the City of Philadelphia at the expense of white men. The plaintiffs bring suit to enjoin the continued enforcement of these unlawful and discriminatory DEI practices and obtain the promotions that the city wrongfully withheld from them.

Here's more from NBC10 Philadelphia:

Related:

CRIME ICE LAWSUIT DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

A conservative nonprofit is suing Philadelphia and the city’s police department on behalf of five white male officers who claim they were denied promotions and career advancements due to their race and sex.

On Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, America First Legal (AFL) announced a federal class-action lawsuit against the city, Philadelphia Police and senior law enforcement officials who implemented Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) hiring and promotion policies within the department.

According to the lawsuit, five white male officers were bypassed for promotions to captain and lieutenant in favor of non-white male candidates. The lawsuit claims the five officers had higher civil-service exam scores than the candidates they were passed over for. It also claims the five officers had strong service records, positive annual performance reviews and significant experience in law enforcement.

DEI always comes at the expense of others, usually White men.

Yes, it is. That's who Democrats are, however, which is why White men vote Republican.

Yes, it does. And the incompetence means things like police brutality and police shootings will go up.

And a DA that's too busy hunting "Nazis" to put actual criminals behind bars.

Even that isn't a major deterrent anymore, because the lawsuit payouts are funded by the taxpayers. Voting the people who push DEI out of office is the way forward.

