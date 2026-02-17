The Left Is Now Claiming ICE Killed a Woman in Georgia. It's a Lie.

Savannah teacher Linda Davis was likely on her way to work Monday morning when Oscar Vasquez Lopez, an illegal immigrant from Guatemala, was pulled over by ICE. Instead of complying, Lopez fled and crashed into the vehicle Davis was driving, killing her. That's sad, of course, but it's not the fault of ICE.

But that's how the story is being spun.

ICE killed a teacher in Georgia today when they chose to chase a man who posed no danger and had no criminal history.

Linda Davis was killed by ICE today. A Black woman, a beloved teacher, killed by ICE in Savannah, Georgia. https://t.co/g20AHJpF8V — Faith M. Jackson-🐦‍⬛🟦🟧 🪷 (@kissedbythesun) February 17, 2026

According to the Chatham County Police Department, Monday morning’s fatal crash was the result of a chase between Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and a suspect. CCPD said in a press release department officers responded to the crash around 7:45 a.m., which happened right outside one of its precincts. The crash killed Hesse K-8 teacher Linda Davis. Preliminary information shows Department of Homeland Security (DHS) was conducting an operation in the area of the Truman Parkway, and attempted to pull a man identified as Oscar Vasquez Lopez over. Lopez didn’t pull over, and ICE agents began chasing him. Lopez then crashed into Davis. Davis was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Lopez was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

While it's unclear when Lopez entered the country, he had a final order of removal issued in 2024.

He chose to run, which is a crime, and he killed a woman. That does away with the whole 'he had no criminal history' lie. But beyond that, we don't know if Lopez had a criminal history in Guatemala or if he committed crimes in America and simply wasn't caught.

Utterly incapable of assigning responsibility to the criminals, ever. https://t.co/wqj2TZeiMt — Louis vil LeGun (@LouisvilleGun) February 17, 2026

They're arguing because he had no "criminal record," ICE should have just let him go.

Correct headline: an illegal immigrant murdered an American citizen while fleeing from law enforcement. — Uri Kurlianchik (@VerminusM) February 17, 2026

That's the honest headline.

What a despicable lie. The illegal alien criminal running from the law killed an innocent woman. pic.twitter.com/2Zeafr7PaI — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) February 17, 2026

The lie is important.

You are responsible. Your insistence that local police not honor ICE detainers means that ICE agents have to go out into the community to apprehend these criminals, instead of just picking them up at jails. — Tech Bushcraft (@thehiredmind) February 17, 2026

The Left will never admit this. The chaos is the point.

Weird how the illegal alien fleeing gets no blame. https://t.co/DpKFRcdgma — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 17, 2026

So weird.

You people get dumber by the tweet. https://t.co/m31N8yYqL1 — FTW 🇺🇸 (@FukTheWoke) February 17, 2026

They're really arguing that ICE shouldn't have attempted to arrest a man with a valid order of removal because he had no "criminal history."

I’m going to go out on a limb and say an illegal alien who peeled out of a traffic stop through a red light and slammed his car into a black lady posed real actual danger. As evidence I present the whole vehicular homicide thing https://t.co/rwLOj4PNWO — Anti-Communist Action🐊🐿️ (@publiclaw637) February 17, 2026

He proved he was an actual danger and would have done this if he'd been in trouble for another crime.

