Trans Athlete at the Center of Washington Wrestling Controversy Withdraws From State Tournament
Trans Athlete at the Center of Washington Wrestling Controversy Withdraws From State Tourn...
Gavin Newsom Is Getting Dragged for Now Knowing What Illiterate Means...and It's Pretty Funny
Gavin Newsom Is Getting Dragged for Now Knowing What Illiterate Means...and It's Pretty...
Look What the Rhode Island Hockey Rink Shooter Posted on X Before the Attack
Look What the Rhode Island Hockey Rink Shooter Posted on X Before the...
VIP
And That, My Dear Children, Is Why the GOP Keeps Losing...
And That, My Dear Children, Is Why the GOP Keeps Losing...
CBS Pulled the Plug on Stephen Colbert's Interview With James Talarico. Here's Why.
CBS Pulled the Plug on Stephen Colbert's Interview With James Talarico. Here's Why.
Civil Rights Activist Rev. Jesse Jackson Dies Aged 84
Civil Rights Activist Rev. Jesse Jackson Dies Aged 84
Weirdos, Child-Haters, and Other Leftists
Weirdos, Child-Haters, and Other Leftists
Why So Much Faith in Politics?
Why So Much Faith in Politics?
Seventh Inning Stretcher
Seventh Inning Stretcher
We Have Not Forgotten About American Hostage Dennis Coyle
We Have Not Forgotten About American Hostage Dennis Coyle
Allegations of Antisemitism Against the Heritage Foundation Are Baseless
Allegations of Antisemitism Against the Heritage Foundation Are Baseless
Newsom’s $450 Million 911 Debacle Reminds Why We Oppose Federal Welfare
Newsom’s $450 Million 911 Debacle Reminds Why We Oppose Federal Welfare
To Win the Midterms, the GOP Should Take on (Then Run on) Fraud
To Win the Midterms, the GOP Should Take on (Then Run on) Fraud
Why the Olympics Tanked in China but Thrive in Italy
Why the Olympics Tanked in China but Thrive in Italy
Tipsheet

The Left Is Now Claiming ICE Killed a Woman in Georgia. It's a Lie.

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 17, 2026 8:00 AM
The Left Is Now Claiming ICE Killed a Woman in Georgia. It's a Lie.
AP Photo/Adam Gray

Savannah teacher Linda Davis was likely on her way to work Monday morning when Oscar Vasquez Lopez, an illegal immigrant from Guatemala, was pulled over by ICE. Instead of complying, Lopez fled and crashed into the vehicle Davis was driving, killing her. That's sad, of course, but it's not the fault of ICE.

Advertisement

But that's how the story is being spun.

Here's more:

According to the Chatham County Police Department, Monday morning’s fatal crash was the result of a chase between Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and a suspect.

CCPD said in a press release department officers responded to the crash around 7:45 a.m., which happened right outside one of its precincts. The crash killed Hesse K-8 teacher Linda Davis.

Preliminary information shows Department of Homeland Security (DHS) was conducting an operation in the area of the Truman Parkway, and attempted to pull a man identified as Oscar Vasquez Lopez over. Lopez didn’t pull over, and ICE agents began chasing him. Lopez then crashed into Davis.

Davis was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Lopez was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

While it's unclear when Lopez entered the country, he had a final order of removal issued in 2024.

He chose to run, which is a crime, and he killed a woman. That does away with the whole 'he had no criminal history' lie. But beyond that, we don't know if Lopez had a criminal history in Guatemala or if he committed crimes in America and simply wasn't caught.

Recommended

Look What the Rhode Island Hockey Rink Shooter Posted on Twitter Before the Attack Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME GEORGIA ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

They're arguing because he had no "criminal record," ICE should have just let him go.

That's the honest headline.

The lie is important.

The Left will never admit this. The chaos is the point.

So weird.

Advertisement

They're really arguing that ICE shouldn't have attempted to arrest a man with a valid order of removal because he had no "criminal history."

He proved he was an actual danger and would have done this if he'd been in trouble for another crime.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Look What the Rhode Island Hockey Rink Shooter Posted on Twitter Before the Attack Matt Vespa
Gavin Newsom Is Getting Dragged for Now Knowing What Illiterate Means...and It's Pretty Funny Matt Vespa
CBS Pulled the Plug on Stephen Colbert's Interview With James Talarico. Here's Why. Amy Curtis
Trans Athlete at the Center of Washington Wrestling Controversy Withdraws From State Tournament Matt Vespa
Civil Rights Activist Rev. Jesse Jackson Dies Aged 84 Amy Curtis
This Federal Judge's Ruling Against Trump Oozes With Hypocrisy Joseph Chalfant

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Look What the Rhode Island Hockey Rink Shooter Posted on Twitter Before the Attack Matt Vespa
Advertisement