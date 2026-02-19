Lawyer for Illegal Immigrant Who Killed GA Teacher Wants Bond. Here's the Maddening Reason Why.

Oh, Here We Go With These Silly Trump-Harris Stories
Oh, Here We Go With These Silly Trump-Harris Stories
The Outside of Obama's Presidential Library Is...Something
The Outside of Obama's Presidential Library Is...Something
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Was Floored by This CBS News Reporter's Question
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Was Floored by This CBS News Reporter's...
Why Exactly Did They Destroy the Border?
Why Exactly Did They Destroy the Border?
Louisiana Official Used Taxpayer Money to Fund Legal Defense
Louisiana Official Used Taxpayer Money to Fund Legal Defense
Abigail Spanberger's Raising Taxes, So Boeing Is Fleeing Virginia
Abigail Spanberger's Raising Taxes, So Boeing Is Fleeing Virginia
NC Police Confirm Republican Candidate Was Target of Drive-By Shooting
NC Police Confirm Republican Candidate Was Target of Drive-By Shooting
VIP
Ohio Bill Offers Real Solution to Suicides by Gun
Ohio Bill Offers Real Solution to Suicides by Gun
VIP
Tucker Carlson Claims He Was Detained and Interrogated in Israel, but That's Not the Whole Story
Tucker Carlson Claims He Was Detained and Interrogated in Israel, but That's Not...
JD Vance Mocks AOC’s Munich Freeze While Showcasing How Trump’s Board of Peace Benefits Americans
JD Vance Mocks AOC’s Munich Freeze While Showcasing How Trump’s Board of Peace...
This Democrat Just Blasted the Democrats' Plan to Boycott Trump's State of the Union Address
This Democrat Just Blasted the Democrats' Plan to Boycott Trump's State of the...
Marco Rubio Applauds President Trump As the Board of Peace Convenes Its First Meeting in DC
Marco Rubio Applauds President Trump As the Board of Peace Convenes Its First...
Optum Director Convicted for Ghost Employee Kickbacks Over $1.2M
Optum Director Convicted for Ghost Employee Kickbacks Over $1.2M
Nigerian National Extradited, Sentenced to 8 Years in Attempted $8M Tax Refund Scheme
Nigerian National Extradited, Sentenced to 8 Years in Attempted $8M Tax Refund Scheme
Tipsheet

Lawyer for Illegal Immigrant Who Killed GA Teacher Wants Bond. Here's the Maddening Reason Why.

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 19, 2026 4:15 PM
Lawyer for Illegal Immigrant Who Killed GA Teacher Wants Bond. Here's the Maddening Reason Why.
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Two days ago, the media and Leftist tried to spin the death of Georgia special education teacher Linda Davis into something that was the fault of ICE. In reality, Davis was killed by Oscar Vasquez Lopez, an illegal immigrant from Guatemala, when Lopez fled from an ICE traffic stop.

Advertisement

While it's unclear when Lopez entered the country, he had a final order for removal issued in 2024.

In other words, Lopez didn't belong here, and if he had been deported in 2024, Linda Davis would still be alive.

Now Lopez has appeared in court, and his lawyer is arguing his client should qualify for bond because ICE was engaged in "illegal paramilitary operations" when his client chose to flee from agents enforcing our immigration laws. Oh, and we taxpayers are footing the bill for the lawyer who wants to put Lopez back on our streets after he killed an innocent woman.

WTOC reported that Lopez appeared virtually and was being held for "detox" due to his behavior. Lopez was crossing his arms in the video, and the judge finally ordered Lopez to uncross his arms.

The judge did not set bond at this hearing.

If we secured the border and deported illegals, this wouldn't have happened. Now the Left wants to tie the hands of ICE agents trying to keep dangerous criminals off our streets.

Recommended

Have Democrats' Failed Policies Driven the Chicago Bears to Move to Indiana? It Sure Looks That Way. Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME GEORGIA ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Of course they did.

That seems to be the lastest talking point the Left is using to demonize ICE.

In Minnesota, anti-ICE activist groups are training citizens on jury nullification, so guys like Lopez can go free as a form of "resistance" to the Trump administration.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

Help us continue to report the truth about ICE and its brave accomplishments to make America safe again. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Have Democrats' Failed Policies Driven the Chicago Bears to Move to Indiana? It Sure Looks That Way. Amy Curtis
The Outside of Obama's Presidential Library Is...Something Matt Vespa
Abigail Spanberger's Raising Taxes, So Boeing Is Fleeing Virginia Amy Curtis
What Do the Dems Do After They’ve Done Their Worst and It Flops? Kurt Schlichter
Seattle's Socialist Barista Mayor Shows She's Ill-Prepared for Her First Real Job Amy Curtis
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Was Floored by This CBS News Reporter's Question Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Have Democrats' Failed Policies Driven the Chicago Bears to Move to Indiana? It Sure Looks That Way. Amy Curtis
Advertisement