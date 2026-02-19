Lawyer for Illegal Immigrant Who Killed GA Teacher Wants Bond. Here's the Maddening Reason Why.

Two days ago, the media and Leftist tried to spin the death of Georgia special education teacher Linda Davis into something that was the fault of ICE. In reality, Davis was killed by Oscar Vasquez Lopez, an illegal immigrant from Guatemala, when Lopez fled from an ICE traffic stop.

While it's unclear when Lopez entered the country, he had a final order for removal issued in 2024.

In other words, Lopez didn't belong here, and if he had been deported in 2024, Linda Davis would still be alive.

Now Lopez has appeared in court, and his lawyer is arguing his client should qualify for bond because ICE was engaged in "illegal paramilitary operations" when his client chose to flee from agents enforcing our immigration laws. Oh, and we taxpayers are footing the bill for the lawyer who wants to put Lopez back on our streets after he killed an innocent woman.

The illegal alien who killed a Georgia teacher has a taxpayer funded attorney who argued in court that he deserves bond because ICE was conducting "illegal paramilitary operations."



He had a final order of removal and killed her after running a red light while speeding away from… pic.twitter.com/HPKzgVIOlb — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 19, 2026

WTOC reported that Lopez appeared virtually and was being held for "detox" due to his behavior. Lopez was crossing his arms in the video, and the judge finally ordered Lopez to uncross his arms.

The judge did not set bond at this hearing.

Absolutely insane. This guy had a final removal order, kills a teacher, and still gets a taxpayer lawyer pushing bond excuses. Back President Trump’s deportations. — JoelAwe (@Joe1Awe) February 19, 2026

If we secured the border and deported illegals, this wouldn't have happened. Now the Left wants to tie the hands of ICE agents trying to keep dangerous criminals off our streets.

The local coverage of this has been nothing short of abhorrent. They actually interviewed his GD wife who proceeded to boohoo about how he's gentle & loving and he was just leaving home to go to his unlicensed, unauthorized job, with no DL, Insurance & a fugitive from deportation — Paul Ryan was right all along (@Peters_bilt) February 19, 2026

Of course they did.

Calling ICE illegal paramilitary is peak leftist propaganda. We are a nation . Our home has borders for the same reason you lock your doors . https://t.co/XvANoTsfOl — k castle (@castleberrykimc) February 19, 2026

That seems to be the lastest talking point the Left is using to demonize ICE.

“Illegal paramilitary operations.” When MSM and politicians lie constantly, a not-so-small subset of people are dumb enough to believe it and actually try to argue it in a court of law. https://t.co/rMr9FxHmmY — Vod Roberts (@akaVodriq) February 19, 2026

In Minnesota, anti-ICE activist groups are training citizens on jury nullification, so guys like Lopez can go free as a form of "resistance" to the Trump administration.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

Help us continue to report the truth about ICE and its brave accomplishments to make America safe again. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.