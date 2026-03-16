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Tipsheet

Anti-Milei Leftist Gets Shut Down by Journalist

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 16, 2026 10:30 PM
Anti-Milei Leftist Gets Shut Down by Journalist
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

This happened in the first week of March, but leftists being smackdown never gets old. Whether they be on CNN, MSNBC, or Argentine television, where a journalist, Amalia Diaz Guiñazú, wasn’t going to let crusty Guillermo Moreno, bully her on the issues. Moreno is a vestige of the old order that President Javier Milei is trying to dismantle. He was Secretary of Domestic Trade under the Kirchners:

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Amalia Diaz Guiñazú had Guillermo Moreno on Crónica TV before Milei’s address to the Legislative Assembly, and things got heated (via La Nacion): 

“Show some respect, stop yelling. You just came from mass. I'm hosting this program. I ask you, please, not to be disrespectful or violent,” the journalist reprimanded him live on air. “Don't tell me where to do my job. You stick to running your hardware store and don't tell me how to position myself,” the host continued, standing up to Moreno, who was yelling back while seated. 

“Let me do my job too, and put your hand down,” Moreno reprimanded her. The journalist immediately responded with a warning that further heightened the tension in the studio. “I’m not putting anything down. You don’t have a revolver here to put on the table. I’m not putting anything down, be very careful,” she retorted. 

Far from calming the waters, Moreno challenged her: “Let’s see if you have the assets to back that up .” Visibly uncomfortable, Díaz Guiñazú asked him what he meant. And the former official during Cristina Kirchner’s administration returned to the issue of the journalist’s assets. 

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Related:

ARGENTINA CNN JAVIER MILEI LIBS OF TIKTOK MSNBC

Diaz Guiñazú later said she plans to sue Moreno for “gender violence,” taking his remarks to be a threat, not a jab based on journalistic bonafides.  

As for Milei’s speech, well, we covered that, and it didn’t disappoint. He rubbed the Left’s faces in it. 

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