The US Men's Hockey Team Got a Call After Beating Canada Yesterday. You Know Who Called Them.

This call had to happen. After beating Canada in overtime in a wild game for the gold medal yesterday, the US men’s hockey team got a call from none other than President Donald J. Trump as they celebrated their win in the locker room. The president also invited them to the State of the Union tomorrow, which they accepted (via NY Post):

MUST WATCH: President Trump called Team USA’s hockey team to congratulate them after their thrilling gold medal win at the Milan Olympics—defeating Canada 2-1 in overtime.



“And by the way, your goalie play. Not bad!…You were all Unbelievable!”



Amazing! pic.twitter.com/ilSZX6fkQo — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) February 23, 2026

You can hear the genuine pride in Donald Trumps voice when he called the Team USA Hockey Team pic.twitter.com/ch6GbXShwh — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) February 23, 2026

Team USA received a congratulatory phone call from President Donald Trump after its 2-1 win over Canada to take gold in men’s hockey for the first time since 1980. “He just spoke to the group expressing how proud he was of the group and congratulating everybody on the win,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “Obviously this game in a lot of ways was an inspiration to our country. […] Trump similarly called Team USA before last year’s 4 Nations final, which it lost to Canada against a far more political backdrop. That tournament came amid threats from the White House to annex Canada as the 51st state, and the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ was loudly booed in Montreal before both of Team USA’s games at the Bell Centre.

I guess we’ll see these champions on the Hill tomorrow. The women’s team also clinched gold in their match with Canada. Both men’s and women’s games ended 2-1 in overtime. Yet the men’s hockey team hasn’t won a gold medal since 1980, when we beat the Soviets in the Miracle on Ice game. That drought ended 46 years to the day yesterday.

USA🇺🇸 and #NYR coach Mike Sullivan is absolutely soaked in champagne 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/bhBK7DbBpO — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) February 22, 2026

Mike Sullivan on the construction of Team USA's roster:



"The team was built with personality in mind. We were loaded with personality up and down our lineup. There are whiskey drinkers and milk drinkers, and we’ve got a lot of whiskey drinkers on this team." — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) February 22, 2026

“I’m getting fucked up tonight.” That’s our boy! pic.twitter.com/jlIV2IZKb4 — The Garden Faithful (@GardenFaithful) February 22, 2026

The fellas are going to be nursing hangovers after their celebrations in Milan, which took place promptly after the game.

