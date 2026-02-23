When the Law Is Optional, You Have Tyranny
When the Law Is Optional, You Have Tyranny
The Reactions to Team USA's Win Over Canada Were Amazing, But This One Was Beyond Absurd
The Reactions to Team USA's Win Over Canada Were Amazing, But This One...
This Tweet From Kyle Rittenhouse About Trans Folk and ICE Will Surely Trigger the Libs
This Tweet From Kyle Rittenhouse About Trans Folk and ICE Will Surely Trigger...
Virginia Tech Professor's Hate Crime Allegation Turned Out to Be a Total Hoax
Virginia Tech Professor's Hate Crime Allegation Turned Out to Be a Total Hoax
VIP
ESPN Is Replacing Sunday Night Baseball With...What Now?!
ESPN Is Replacing Sunday Night Baseball With...What Now?!
VIP
The Olympics Have Ended. We Should End Sports ‘Journalism,’ Too.
The Olympics Have Ended. We Should End Sports ‘Journalism,’ Too.
Gavin Newsom's Attempt to Connect With Black Voters Was Incredibly Racist
Gavin Newsom's Attempt to Connect With Black Voters Was Incredibly Racist
Tucker Carlson's Sleight of Hand
Tucker Carlson's Sleight of Hand
Democrats Are Already Dumping on Newsom
Democrats Are Already Dumping on Newsom
The Great Replacement Is Worse Than You Imagined
The Great Replacement Is Worse Than You Imagined
Jesse Jackson’s Real Legacy
Jesse Jackson’s Real Legacy
The Poison of Marxist Leftism
The Poison of Marxist Leftism
You Should Be Terrorized by What JPMorgan Did to Trump
You Should Be Terrorized by What JPMorgan Did to Trump
The Party of Hate Is Unleashing Political Violence
The Party of Hate Is Unleashing Political Violence
Tipsheet

The US Men's Hockey Team Got a Call After Beating Canada Yesterday. You Know Who Called Them.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 23, 2026 7:00 AM
The US Men's Hockey Team Got a Call After Beating Canada Yesterday. You Know Who Called Them.
AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

This call had to happen. After beating Canada in overtime in a wild game for the gold medal yesterday, the US men’s hockey team got a call from none other than President Donald J. Trump as they celebrated their win in the locker room. The president also invited them to the State of the Union tomorrow, which they accepted (via NY Post):

Advertisement

Team USA received a congratulatory phone call from President Donald Trump after its 2-1 win over Canada to take gold in men’s hockey for the first time since 1980.

“He just spoke to the group expressing how proud he was of the group and congratulating everybody on the win,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “Obviously this game in a lot of ways was an inspiration to our country. 

[…] 

Trump similarly called Team USA before last year’s 4 Nations final, which it lost to Canada against a far more political backdrop. That tournament came amid threats from the White House to annex Canada as the 51st state, and the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ was loudly booed in Montreal before both of Team USA’s games at the Bell Centre. 

I guess we’ll see these champions on the Hill tomorrow. The women’s team also clinched gold in their match with Canada. Both men’s and women’s games ended 2-1 in overtime. Yet the men’s hockey team hasn’t won a gold medal since 1980, when we beat the Soviets in the Miracle on Ice game. That drought ended 46 years to the day yesterday. 

Recommended

The Reactions to Team USA's Win Over Canada Were Amazing, But This One Was Beyond Absurd Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CANADA DONALD TRUMP SPORTS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION USA

The fellas are going to be nursing hangovers after their celebrations in Milan, which took place promptly after the game. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Reactions to Team USA's Win Over Canada Were Amazing, But This One Was Beyond Absurd Matt Vespa
This Tweet From Kyle Rittenhouse About Trans Folk and ICE Will Surely Trigger the Libs Matt Vespa
When the Law Is Optional, You Have Tyranny Kurt Schlichter
It's Time for Another Episode of Scott Jennings Shredding Liberal Narratives on CNN Matt Vespa
Virginia Tech Professor's Hate Crime Allegation Turned Out to Be a Total Hoax Matt Vespa
Tucker Carlson's Sleight of Hand Alan Joseph Bauer

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Reactions to Team USA's Win Over Canada Were Amazing, But This One Was Beyond Absurd Matt Vespa
Advertisement