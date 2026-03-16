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Tipsheet

The Reactions to the Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei Being Gay Are Hilariously Outrageous

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 16, 2026 3:00 PM
The Reactions to the Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei Being Gay Are Hilariously Outrageous
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File

Jeff had the story earlier today: there were reports that the now-dead Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was not happy about his son succeeding him. We might understand why: there are reports suggesting he could be gay. Once again, the rumor mill is spinning rapidly because it’s likely that his son, the new Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, is in a medically induced coma. He was severely wounded in an airstrike, which might have cost him one or both of his legs. He has no idea his dad or a large part of his family are dead, nor is he aware of the regional war happening right now.  

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Still, the memes to this news have been gold. Some we can’t share for obvious reasons, but they’re amazing nonetheless:

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Related:

GAZA IRAN ISLAMIC TERRORISM AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI

In other news, the bombs will keep falling. The IRGC will continue to have defections. 

Happy hunting, fellas. Keep pounding them. 

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Trump Called on US Allies to Help Reopen Strait of Hormuz. This Is How They Responded. Jeff Charles
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