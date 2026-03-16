The Reactions to the Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei Being Gay Are Hilariously Outrageous

Jeff had the story earlier today: there were reports that the now-dead Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was not happy about his son succeeding him. We might understand why: there are reports suggesting he could be gay. Once again, the rumor mill is spinning rapidly because it’s likely that his son, the new Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, is in a medically induced coma. He was severely wounded in an airstrike, which might have cost him one or both of his legs. He has no idea his dad or a large part of his family are dead, nor is he aware of the regional war happening right now.

Advertisement

Still, the memes to this news have been gold. Some we can’t share for obvious reasons, but they’re amazing nonetheless:

The mullahs when they find out the new Ayatollah is gay pic.twitter.com/Bhzp6H2w3u — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) March 16, 2026

Ayatollah Khamenei and his son circa 1987: pic.twitter.com/iCZZl1ea2B — Makaveli Memez (@MakaveliMemez) March 16, 2026

Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Comes Out of the Closet pic.twitter.com/MOlZacjFw8 — Associated Fress (@AssociatedFress) March 16, 2026

My Gayatollah feed right now 😂 pic.twitter.com/SAmk0JaPvg — Brandie with a 🐝 (@BrandieWithABee) March 16, 2026

"GAHHHH I'm Ayatollah Mojtaba Khameini and I'm gay!!! I'm gonna throw myself off a building!!!" https://t.co/ANXkBzlS9v pic.twitter.com/VRfxkcPPtT — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) March 16, 2026

President Trump confronting Mojtaba Khamenei about his gayness: https://t.co/q0CydPcUGv pic.twitter.com/8FURr1IhJj — Prison Mitch (@Prisonmitch) March 16, 2026

In other news, the bombs will keep falling. The IRGC will continue to have defections.

Happy hunting, fellas. Keep pounding them.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.