The Canadian Cope Surrounding the Team USA Win Is Hilarious

Don't Miss Our MASSIVE State of the Union VIP Sale
Don't Miss Our MASSIVE State of the Union VIP Sale
VIP
Tony Evers Just Sold Wisconsin Out to the World Health Organization
Tony Evers Just Sold Wisconsin Out to the World Health Organization
A Tempest in a Locker Room: Taking a Sober Look at Kash Patel’s Beery Celebration With the US Hockey Team
A Tempest in a Locker Room: Taking a Sober Look at Kash Patel’s...
VIP
The Press Ignores an Assassination Attempt As the Huffington Post Takes the Gold for Worst Olympics Post
The Press Ignores an Assassination Attempt As the Huffington Post Takes the Gold...
The Atlantic Thinks Republicans Have a 'Nazi Problem'
The Atlantic Thinks Republicans Have a 'Nazi Problem'
VIP
Proof that Anti-Gun Group Cares About Control, Not Safety
Proof that Anti-Gun Group Cares About Control, Not Safety
VIP
Social Media Erupts After HuffPost Questions National Pride at the Winter Olympics
Social Media Erupts After HuffPost Questions National Pride at the Winter Olympics
Here's How the Supreme Court's Tariff Ruling Exposes Liberal Justices Desire to Expand Executive Power
Here's How the Supreme Court's Tariff Ruling Exposes Liberal Justices Desire to Expand...
The Violence in Mexico Vindicates Trump’s Push to Treat Drug Cartels As Terrorists Organizations
The Violence in Mexico Vindicates Trump’s Push to Treat Drug Cartels As Terrorists...
Gavin Newsom Doubles Down on His Racist Comments: It's 'Fake F**king Outrage'
Gavin Newsom Doubles Down on His Racist Comments: It's 'Fake F**king Outrage'
VIP
Pressure Is Mounting Against Tony Gonzales. Will He Suspend His Campaign?
Pressure Is Mounting Against Tony Gonzales. Will He Suspend His Campaign?
Mexican Special Forces Kill Mastermind Behind Cartel Terrorism Outbreak
Mexican Special Forces Kill Mastermind Behind Cartel Terrorism Outbreak
The Women's Hockey Team Snubbed Trump's SOTU Invite
The Women's Hockey Team Snubbed Trump's SOTU Invite
Limited Government, Lasting Opportunity
Limited Government, Lasting Opportunity
Tipsheet

The Canadian Cope Surrounding the Team USA Win Is Hilarious

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 23, 2026 10:00 PM
The Canadian Cope Surrounding the Team USA Win Is Hilarious
AP Photo/Luca Bruno

Team USA has returned to gold medal form, and the Canadians couldn’t be more upset about it. It’s an all time cope and seethe sessions from our neighbors to the north, and their rage couldn’t be more hilarious. Thankfully, our fellow Americans have done their patriotic duty and rage-baited the canucks into oblivion over the past two days. I’ve curated the best of the content for your amusement.

Advertisement

Recommended

Mexican Special Forces Kill Mastermind Behind Cartel Terrorism Outbreak Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement

Related:

CANADA SPORTS USA

A big thank you to the guy on the team for giving us a game to remember and plenty of ammunition to toss at the self-righteous clowns whose lives revolve around hating America.

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

Support Townhall’s coverage of the president's State of the Union Address and help us report the truth the radical Left doesn't want you to hear. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mexican Special Forces Kill Mastermind Behind Cartel Terrorism Outbreak Joseph Chalfant
The Women's Hockey Team Snubbed Trump's SOTU Invite Joseph Chalfant
You'll Never Guess How the Authorities Found and Killed Cartel Leader El Mencho Jeff Charles
When the Law Is Optional, You Have Tyranny Kurt Schlichter
About Those Detroit Officers Facing Termination for Contacting Border Patrol... Jeff Charles
Pressure Is Mounting Against Tony Gonzales. Will He Suspend His Campaign? Joseph Chalfant

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Mexican Special Forces Kill Mastermind Behind Cartel Terrorism Outbreak Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement