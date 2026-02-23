The Canadian Cope Surrounding the Team USA Win Is Hilarious

Team USA has returned to gold medal form, and the Canadians couldn’t be more upset about it. It’s an all time cope and seethe sessions from our neighbors to the north, and their rage couldn’t be more hilarious. Thankfully, our fellow Americans have done their patriotic duty and rage-baited the canucks into oblivion over the past two days. I’ve curated the best of the content for your amusement.

Canada has become so spiritually Indian they’re threatening to hit us with Semi-trucks https://t.co/UhOOJ4owaq — homans top guy (@passcoderonald) February 22, 2026

Translation: "Gahhhh we have a generational hockey team but choked away gold" https://t.co/Wpd7jWXrcg pic.twitter.com/wAbvbH5SZj — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) February 22, 2026

Canadians react to losing the gold medal in ice hockey to the USA. 🇺🇸



Oh well. 😭 pic.twitter.com/j1LVhqy2HX — Freedom Enthusiast 🇺🇸 (@ThoughtCrimes80) February 22, 2026

The team that scored more goals. https://t.co/4HzqRTKfGo — Barry (@BarryOnHere) February 22, 2026

When George Washington invented hockey in 1776. This is the kind of day he envisioned. https://t.co/5Bvla6ECX7 pic.twitter.com/eHxMVIG28l — 𝙋𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙡 𝙍𝙞𝙘𝙠 (@PistolRick) February 22, 2026

"Basically, if the US had not won, we totally would have." https://t.co/9Xeyk7qob8 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 23, 2026

Canadians call us unsportsmanlike for rubbing in the gold medal a little.



Didn’t a whole stadium of them just boo our national anthem at the Ottawa game? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/wF6tLuBv0q — Retard Translator ™ (@CaptainMorganTN) February 23, 2026

BREAKING: Canada awarded gold medal after receiving two late mail-in goals at 3:00am pic.twitter.com/ewbkqfGKi0 — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) February 23, 2026

Canadian sportscaster rages after USA win! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/sKM5343zg9 — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) February 22, 2026

Cope and seethe. — captive dreamer (@captive_dreamer) February 22, 2026

A big thank you to the guy on the team for giving us a game to remember and plenty of ammunition to toss at the self-righteous clowns whose lives revolve around hating America.

