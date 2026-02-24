VIP
We're Living Rent Free in the Canadians' Heads
We're Living Rent Free in the Canadians' Heads
You Knew These People Were Going to Try and Ruin the Most Significant US Olympic Win in Years
You Knew These People Were Going to Try and Ruin the Most Significant...
This CNN Host Addressed an Issue That Liberals DO NOT Want to Talk About
This CNN Host Addressed an Issue That Liberals DO NOT Want to Talk...
Someone Shouted the N-Word at the BAFTAs. It's Created a Total Fiasco on Social Media
Someone Shouted the N-Word at the BAFTAs. It's Created a Total Fiasco on...
We Saw the Greatest Olympic Win Since 1980s Miracle on Ice...and the Libs Are in Shambles
We Saw the Greatest Olympic Win Since 1980s Miracle on Ice...and the Libs...
Director of DC Dept of Environment Literally Wants to Infect You With E. Coli
Director of DC Dept of Environment Literally Wants to Infect You With E....
USA Hockey's Gold Redeemed the Otherwise Awful Olympics
USA Hockey’s Gold Redeemed the Otherwise Awful Olympics
Goodbye, Chicago Bears
Goodbye, Chicago Bears
A Year of Healthcare Reform, Defined by Transparency
A Year of Healthcare Reform, Defined by Transparency
If Ever There Was a Moment for DHS and ICE to Be Fully Operational, This Is It
If Ever There Was a Moment for DHS and ICE to Be Fully...
The Quiet Monopoly Driving Your Healthcare Bill
The Quiet Monopoly Driving Your Healthcare Bill
The Canadian Cope Surrounding the Team USA Win Is Hilarious
The Canadian Cope Surrounding the Team USA Win Is Hilarious
Pressure Is Mounting Against Tony Gonzales. Will He Suspend His Campaign?
Pressure Is Mounting Against Tony Gonzales. Will He Suspend His Campaign?
Mexican Special Forces Kill Mastermind Behind Cartel Terrorism Outbreak
Mexican Special Forces Kill Mastermind Behind Cartel Terrorism Outbreak
Kash Patel Celebrated With Team USA at the Winter Olympics. Was It a Big Deal?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 24, 2026 6:50 AM
Kash Patel Celebrated With Team USA at the Winter Olympics. Was It a Big Deal?
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Remember, social media isn’t real life. I admit I sometimes get carried away, but this level of intensity seems to reveal liberalism as a mental disorder. Who cares that FBI Director Kash Patel, who had prior plans in Europe, was celebrating with Team USA after they won gold by beating Canada on Sunday? I don’t. There might be valid criticism about resource use, but I disagree. Additionally, Patel was the one who got Trump on the phone for the men’s team while they were celebrating in the locker room.

Everyone, calm down. The criticism of Patel wasn’t just from the Left; accounts from center-right and conservatives, not named Adam Kinzinger, also found his celebratory antics cringey. Maybe they are, but I couldn’t care less. He’s not the main story, so don’t take the bait. Patel likely worked to ensure Americans’ safety during this event and deserved to unwind. I understand that. However, this isn’t Watergate, and if some think his being in the locker room was inappropriate, that's fine. Honestly, I couldn’t care less. Yet some people treated this as a serious crime—comparable to what the Tyco executive did or Ted Kennedy driving after drinking. It's not. This isn't a scandal.

So, there appears to be some broad-based disapproval. Okay, but again, I don’t care. 

The men’s team clinched the most significant victory since the 1980 Miracle on Ice game, which was 46 years to the day. Both women’s and men’s teams took home the gold.  

Stop obsessing about stupid crap. Also, can we nix the ‘if this were a Biden official’ nonsense from liberal Twitter? If Biden were president, Team USA wouldn’t win anything here. 

