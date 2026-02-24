Kash Patel Celebrated With Team USA at the Winter Olympics. Was It a Big Deal?

Remember, social media isn’t real life. I admit I sometimes get carried away, but this level of intensity seems to reveal liberalism as a mental disorder. Who cares that FBI Director Kash Patel, who had prior plans in Europe, was celebrating with Team USA after they won gold by beating Canada on Sunday? I don’t. There might be valid criticism about resource use, but I disagree. Additionally, Patel was the one who got Trump on the phone for the men’s team while they were celebrating in the locker room.

The media's freakout over Kash Patel hanging with Team USA continues. Here's @ABCWorldNews:



PIERRE THOMAS: David, the FBI is taking the lead in this investigation. FBI Director Kash Patel was in Italy during the Olympics when the incident happened. This video shows him in the… pic.twitter.com/sLwvTWJj8S — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) February 24, 2026

Everyone, calm down. The criticism of Patel wasn’t just from the Left; accounts from center-right and conservatives, not named Adam Kinzinger, also found his celebratory antics cringey. Maybe they are, but I couldn’t care less. He’s not the main story, so don’t take the bait. Patel likely worked to ensure Americans’ safety during this event and deserved to unwind. I understand that. However, this isn’t Watergate, and if some think his being in the locker room was inappropriate, that's fine. Honestly, I couldn’t care less. Yet some people treated this as a serious crime—comparable to what the Tyco executive did or Ted Kennedy driving after drinking. It's not. This isn't a scandal.

The funniest thing about the Kash Patel freakout is the nerd reporters saying a source sent them the video.



It was all being streamed live on social media by some of the biggest hockey stars in the country. NBC had cameras in the room. He wasn’t hiding. — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) February 23, 2026

For the very concerned media - yes, I love America and was extremely humbled when my friends, the newly minted Gold Medal winners on Team USA, invited me into the locker room to celebrate this historic moment with the boys- Greatest country on earth and greatest sport on earth.… — Kash Patel (@Kash_Patel) February 23, 2026

Unity, Sacrifice, Attitude- what it takes to be the best in the world. These men live and breathe it. Now Team USA are gold medal champions, legends standing on the shoulders of giants. Thank you for representing the greatest country on earth, in the greatest game ever created.… pic.twitter.com/hBG987pxM2 — Kash Patel (@Kash_Patel) February 22, 2026

It’s not about the tax money or whatever, the issue is that he’s cringe. https://t.co/8yvkz6x0Md — Emma Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) February 23, 2026

This is so embarrassing https://t.co/Kb2If9c9Aj — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) February 23, 2026

Kash also called the President so Trump could congratulate our gold medalists.



It’s nice to have an administration that doesn’t hate America. — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) February 23, 2026

Go change your tampon, Billy. https://t.co/LK0Vb2RhjU — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) February 23, 2026

Americans are proud of the team bringing home the gold medal.



What diminishes that moment is seeing it turned into a political sideshow, with a president joking about whether to invite the women’s team and an FBI director posing with beers as though he earned a spot on the ice,… pic.twitter.com/JrbPRl5Hyk — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) February 24, 2026

Where’s DOGE when you need it? https://t.co/dxjrSUrZZN — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) February 23, 2026

So, there appears to be some broad-based disapproval. Okay, but again, I don’t care.

The men’s team clinched the most significant victory since the 1980 Miracle on Ice game, which was 46 years to the day. Both women’s and men’s teams took home the gold.

Stop obsessing about stupid crap. Also, can we nix the ‘if this were a Biden official’ nonsense from liberal Twitter? If Biden were president, Team USA wouldn’t win anything here.

Also:

