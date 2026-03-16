He May Not Recover From This: Watch Trump Just Obliterate This Reporter

It’s likely not how this was supposed to go. In fact, we can tell by the body language that it wasn’t: President Trump revealed a severe health diagnosis of a member of Congress that wasn’t publicly disclosed during a board meeting for the Trump-Kennedy Center. Rep. Neal Dunn (R-FL) had months to live before the president said he intervened to get the Florida Republican life-saving surgery and related treatment at Walter Reed. It was reportedly a terminal condition related to his heart, with rumors about his health circulating for some time.

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The problem was that this diagnosis was not known publicly, especially the part where he would’ve been dead by June.

President Trump on Rep. Neal Dunn's initial terminal diagnosis: "He would be dead by June."



Speaker Johnson: "Okay, that wasn't public." pic.twitter.com/HJunoPSD0n — CSPAN (@cspan) March 16, 2026

So, yeah, that part was not the best moment for the president. Still, it’s not going to hurt him with the base or congressional Republicans. And Mr. Dunn is doing better. It also wouldn’t be a true Trump Q&A with the press unless he totally bodied a reporter, which he did.

A journalist from Notus, whom we sometimes cite here, tried to ask the president a question. When Trump asked which outlet he was from, the reporter said Notus.

“I don’t even know who the hell that is,” replied Trump. “Get yourself a real job,” he added.

Trump: “Who do you work for?”



Reporter: “NOTUS.”



Trump: “I don’t even know who the heII that is… you better get yourself a real job.” pic.twitter.com/gJFXK4ohfr — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 17, 2026

Damn.

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