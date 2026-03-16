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Tipsheet

He May Not Recover From This: Watch Trump Just Obliterate This Reporter

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 16, 2026 11:45 PM
He May Not Recover From This: Watch Trump Just Obliterate This Reporter
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

It’s likely not how this was supposed to go. In fact, we can tell by the body language that it wasn’t: President Trump revealed a severe health diagnosis of a member of Congress that wasn’t publicly disclosed during a board meeting for the Trump-Kennedy Center. Rep. Neal Dunn (R-FL) had months to live before the president said he intervened to get the Florida Republican life-saving surgery and related treatment at Walter Reed. It was reportedly a terminal condition related to his heart, with rumors about his health circulating for some time.  

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The problem was that this diagnosis was not known publicly, especially the part where he would’ve been dead by June.   

So, yeah, that part was not the best moment for the president. Still, it’s not going to hurt him with the base or congressional Republicans. And Mr. Dunn is doing better. It also wouldn’t be a true Trump Q&A with the press unless he totally bodied a reporter, which he did. 

A journalist from Notus, whom we sometimes cite here, tried to ask the president a question. When Trump asked which outlet he was from, the reporter said Notus. 

“I don’t even know who the hell that is,” replied Trump. “Get yourself a real job,” he added.

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CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP FLORIDA GOP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Damn. 

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