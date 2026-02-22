Chaos Erupts in Mexico After Elimination of Cartel Leader 'El Mencho'

Chaos has taken hold in Mexico as smoke has been seen billowing across multiple cities in the wake of a military operation that killed Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as El Mencho, the head of the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG).

Looks like Mexico (possibly with US support) just took out the head of CJNG cartel and the cartel is responding by attacking Puerto Vallerta - deep within CJNG territory — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) February 22, 2026

Thick black smoke covers the sky across Puerto Vallarta in the Mexican state of Jalisco. pic.twitter.com/qM4eWUU5Kl — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 22, 2026

Members of the CJNG Cartel set buses and structures on fire in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. pic.twitter.com/knNIoIOTk7 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 22, 2026

Narco blockades also reported in Uruapan, Michoacán. That’s three states where we are seeing attacks in Mexico.



Source: @Eco1_LVM pic.twitter.com/jeWUXxmPtY — All Source News (@All_Source_News) February 22, 2026

BREAKING 🚨🚨#PuertoVallarta / #Mexico



The Puerto Vallarta Costco appears to be fully engulfed in flames at this time. pic.twitter.com/artUZV6oay — OC Scanner 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@OC_Scanner) February 22, 2026

Airports shut down, military getting involved, power may soon be cut, our resort is surrounded by burning cars, the situation is intense! pic.twitter.com/7Jo3RGMZCF — Dan Dicks (@DanDicksPFT) February 22, 2026

CJNG has reportedly threatened residents of Guadalajara to stay indoors or face violence. The cartel has caused the chaos as a reprisal for the strike on their leader, storming airports with guns and engaging in shootouts with Mexican authorities. They have also set up roadblocks in numerous states throughout Mexico. Airlines have suspended Flights into Puerta Vallarta temporarily as the violence escalates.

American citizens have been instructed to shelter in place.

Mexico: Due to ongoing security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity, U.S. citizens in the following locations should shelter in place until further notice: Jalisco State (including Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara), Tamaulipas State (including… pic.twitter.com/mYXVfMSvmT — TravelGov (@TravelGov) February 22, 2026

Video from inside Guadalajara Airport with reports of gunmen storming the area. pic.twitter.com/9Ug2T7W9oP — All Source News (@All_Source_News) February 22, 2026

CJNG reportedly attacked the airport of Guadalajara as part of their coordinated attacks across Mexico in response to the killing of El Mencho. pic.twitter.com/fRDbtKZLOx — All Source News (@All_Source_News) February 22, 2026

Chaos erupts at Guadalajara International Airport in Jalisco, Mexico, as the CJNG Cartel launches attacks outside and potentially inside the airport, as retaliation for today’s successful elimination of CJNG leader El Mencho. pic.twitter.com/fspjMASWV1 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 22, 2026

The CJNG Cartel has launched attacks this morning across Mexico, following the reported elimination of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as “El Mencho,” the leader of the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG), during a military operation earlier today in Jalisco, Mexico. pic.twitter.com/fXS68Ojr62 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 22, 2026

A pilot at Guadalajara International Airport reports that CJNG is storming the airport. pic.twitter.com/dvxUFAakte — Faytuks Network (@FaytuksNetwork) February 22, 2026

Video showing clashes between CJNG and Mexican authorities in Guadalajara, Jalisco pic.twitter.com/XLY5ke7VjR — All Source News (@All_Source_News) February 22, 2026

BREAKING: A message attributed to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) is circulating, warning residents of Guadalajara and surrounding areas to stay home, claiming they will target anyone found on the streets starting at 2:00 PM. pic.twitter.com/vK7fmO5tR4 — Faytuks Network (@FaytuksNetwork) February 22, 2026

CJNG has threatened to forcibly enter homes and hotels should Mexico not meet their demands a 5:00 PM deadlines

BREAKING: A message sent to us from Tesistán, Zapopan (Jalisco), attributed to CJNG, threatens to enter homes at 5:00 PM if demands are not met. pic.twitter.com/QwnULVQ8wg — Faytuks Network (@FaytuksNetwork) February 22, 2026

Some open source intelligence influencers have claimed that El Mencho’s elimination was assisted in part by U.S. Special Forces. CBS News has confirmed that a Pentagon task force "played a role" in the operation. The task force reportedly provided intelligence to Mexican security forces prior to the operation.

BREAKING: The US played a role in the Mexico-led operation that killed CJNG boss “El Mencho,” with a Pentagon joint task force regularly working alongside the Mexican military - CBS — Faytuks Network (@FaytuksNetwork) February 22, 2026

According to several sources, including @LuisKuryaki with Pie de Nota, this morning’s operation in Jalisco which resulted in the elimination of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, the leader of the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG), known more commonly as El Mencho, was a joint… pic.twitter.com/rCHT6vaERc — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 22, 2026

#BREAKING: CJNG leader killed during joint operation with U.S. & SEDENA Special Forces. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) February 22, 2026

The United States had previously offered a $15 million reward for the capture of El Mencho. A major leader of CJNG appears to have been captured.

