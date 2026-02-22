America Is Back: Team USA Sweeps Canada to Take Home Gold in Milan
VIP
A Tale of Two Athletes
America Keeps Winning
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 308: ‘Fear Not' New Testament – Part 3
Iran Did Not Get the Memo
Romanian Hacker Pleads Guilty in 2021 Breach of Oregon State Government Office
Byron Donalds Blasts Zohran Mamdani Over ‘Impossible’ Free Bus and Grocery Store Plan
TSA PreCheck Still Active During Partial Government Shutdown
Arizona Advances Bill to Rename a Highway After Charlie Kirk. Will the State's Democrat Governor Sign It?
Secret Service Kill Armed Man Who Broke Into Mar-a-Lago
An Ambitious Bible-Reading Plan
Family As Communion: Familiaris Consortio
Who Wins in the Trump Economy? American Families!
President Trump Is Running a Tight Ship and Giving the Deep State a Run for Its Money
Tipsheet

Chaos Erupts in Mexico After Elimination of Cartel Leader 'El Mencho'

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 22, 2026 2:30 PM
Chaos Erupts in Mexico After Elimination of Cartel Leader 'El Mencho'
AP Photo/Augusto Zurita

Chaos has taken hold in Mexico as smoke has been seen billowing across multiple cities in the wake of a military operation that killed Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as El Mencho, the head of the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG).

CJNG has reportedly threatened residents of Guadalajara to stay indoors or face violence. The cartel has caused the chaos as a reprisal for the strike on their leader, storming airports with guns and engaging in shootouts with Mexican authorities. They have also set up roadblocks in numerous states throughout Mexico. Airlines have suspended Flights into Puerta Vallarta temporarily as the violence escalates.

American citizens have been instructed to shelter in place.

CJNG has threatened to forcibly enter homes and hotels should Mexico not meet their demands a 5:00 PM deadlines

Some open source intelligence influencers have claimed that El Mencho’s elimination was assisted in part by U.S. Special Forces. CBS News has confirmed that a Pentagon task force "played a role" in the operation. The task force reportedly provided intelligence to Mexican security forces prior to the operation.

The United States had previously offered a $15 million reward for the capture of El Mencho. A major leader of CJNG appears to have been captured.

