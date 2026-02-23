The Atlantic Thinks Republicans Have a 'Nazi Problem'

Stop us if you've heard this one before: Republicans, especially Donald Trump, are Nazis. Yeah, it's as tiresome a political trope as it is false, but that's the best the Left can do these days, it seems.

The Atlantic decided to drop yet another oh-so-insightful piece on this talking point, and see if you can spot something about the image.

Since the start of Donald Trump’s second term, Republicans have deployed ever more Nazi imagery and rhetoric, and espoused ideas associated with the Nazi Party, @RadioFreeTom argues. He examines how this dark fringe reached the center of the GOP: https://t.co/rahixGbMHe — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) February 23, 2026

Did you catch it?

If not, here it is: there's apparently so much "Nazi imagery" on the Right that The Atlantic had to make up a graphic for the header image.

Here's more:

Over the past few months, during his agency’s chaotic crackdowns in Chicago and Minneapolis, the U.S. Border Patrol chief Greg Bovino has worn an unusual uniform: a wide-lapel greatcoat with brass buttons and stars along one sleeve. It looks like it was taken right off the shoulders of a Wehrmacht officer in the 1930s. Bovino’s choice of garment is more than tough-guy cosplay (German media noted the aesthetic immediately). The coat symbolizes a trend: The Republicans, it seems, have a bit of a Nazi problem. By this, I mean that some Republicans are deploying Nazi imagery and rhetoric, and espouse ideas associated with the Nazi Party during its rise to power in the early 1930s. A few recent examples: An ICE lawyer linked to a white-supremacist social-media account that praised Hitler was apparently allowed to return to federal court. Members of the national Young Republicans organization were caught in a group chat laughing about their love for Hitler. Vice President J. D. Vance shrugged off that controversy, instead of condemning the growing influence of anti-Semites in his party. (In December, at Turning Point USA’s conference, Vance said, “I didn’t bring a list of conservatives to denounce or to deplatform.”) Even federal agencies are modeling Nazi phrasing. The Department of Homeland Security used an anthem beloved by neo-Nazi groups, “By God We’ll Have Our Home Again,” in a recruitment ad. The Labor Department hung a giant banner of Donald Trump’s face from its headquarters, as if Washington were Berlin in 1936, and posted expressions on social media such as “America is for Americans”—an obvious riff on the Nazi slogan “Germany for the Germans”—and “Americanism Will Prevail,” in a font reminiscent of Third Reich documents.

The dragging was swift and deserved.

Atlantic writer, W.E.B. DuBois, upon returning from his trip to Nazi Germany in 1936: pic.twitter.com/JREmlPWGdE — 🇺🇸🐘American Elephant (@TheElephantsKid) February 23, 2026

So they've always been Commies. What a great find.

Progressives loved fascism before they pretended to be against it (they aren't).



Mussolini said, "Fascism is corporatism".



What is corporatism?



The Progressive Segregated Era

The New Deal

The Great Society

The Green New Deal

Build Back Better



are ALL corporatism — 🇺🇸🐘American Elephant (@TheElephantsKid) February 23, 2026

We don't expect The Atlantic staff to understand this. Of course, the Democrats in Maine are running a guy with a literal Nazi tattoo, but The Atlantic doesn't seem interested in mentioning him.

Worth pointing out that they couldn’t find actual Nazi imagery used by the GOP to run as cover art for Tom’s story so they apparently had to make some that would sufficiently shock The Atlantic readership https://t.co/qtzp9A2Tb2 pic.twitter.com/bTgDVoPB6v — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) February 23, 2026

And only The Atlantic readership will be shocked by this.

.... you're just all so sick. Democrats and their mockingbird media are repulsive. Do anything to win, SAY anything to win, lie about anything to win. "Democrat" is not a political party, it's a mental health diagnosis with a poor prognosis.https://t.co/aVCNhwlSz2 — Shayadjinn (@Shayadjinn1) February 23, 2026

Not too long ago, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said he wasn't aware of anyone calling Trump or Republicans Nazis.

Pick a lane, Democrats.

I'm so old, I remember when @TheAtlantic could make a claim to being a serious publication,. — Wonko the Sane (@Amuk31) February 23, 2026

Those days are long gone.

That is also not mentioned in the story.

Wait, these dildoes are accusing the GOP of using "Nazi imagery," and they illustrate their retarded article not with GOP "Nazi imagery" but with Nazi imagery they created?



Great work by the moral paragons. https://t.co/3sjPwK27Ht — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 23, 2026

No one ever accused them of being bright.

This is a classic example of assassination prep, the purpose of which is to implicitly encourage and justify terroristic violence against half the country. https://t.co/XlR0YaxaAh — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 23, 2026

Over the weekend, an armed man was shot and killed at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. While not officially labeled an assassination attempt, it was clearly another act of violence targeted toward President Trump. Neither he nor any members of his family were present at Mar-a-Lago this weekend.

