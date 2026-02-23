Trump Won’t Say It Out Loud but His Team Thinks They Know Who Should Succeed Him in 2028
You'll Never Guess How the Authorities Found and Killed Cartel Leader El Mencho
OpenAI Flagged Canada Mass Shooter for Violent Content, but Didn't Contact the Authorities
The United Nations Just Gave Us Another Reason Not to Take It Seriously
About Those Detroit Officers Facing Termination for Contacting Border Patrol...
A Record Number of Lawmakers Are Calling It Quits – What's Going to Happen Next?
Guess What David Hogg Blamed for Mexican Cartel Gun Violence
Gavin Newsom Continues to Lie About His Privileged Childhood
Man Pleads Guilty After Federal Prosecutors Uncovered $1.6 Million SNAP Fraud in Milwaukee
Report: Americans May Have Been Kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta
You'll Own Nothing: Latest Scottish Wealth Tax Plan Targets Property, Pensions and Jewelry
VIP
Maryland Bill Would Revamp Useless Anti-Gun Effort, Make It Just As Useless
Trump Predicts the Supreme Court Could Rule Against His Birthright Citizenship Case After Tariff Ruling
Even CNN Can’t Defend the Failures of Democrat-Run Metropolitan Cities
Tipsheet

The Atlantic Thinks Republicans Have a 'Nazi Problem'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 23, 2026 3:15 PM
The Atlantic Thinks Republicans Have a 'Nazi Problem'
Townhall Media

Stop us if you've heard this one before: Republicans, especially Donald Trump, are Nazis. Yeah, it's as tiresome a political trope as it is false, but that's the best the Left can do these days, it seems.

The Atlantic decided to drop yet another oh-so-insightful piece on this talking point, and see if you can spot something about the image.

Did you catch it?

If not, here it is: there's apparently so much "Nazi imagery" on the Right that The Atlantic had to make up a graphic for the header image.

Here's more:

Over the past few months, during his agency’s chaotic crackdowns in Chicago and Minneapolis, the U.S. Border Patrol chief Greg Bovino has worn an unusual uniform: a wide-lapel greatcoat with brass buttons and stars along one sleeve. It looks like it was taken right off the shoulders of a Wehrmacht officer in the 1930s. Bovino’s choice of garment is more than tough-guy cosplay (German media noted the aesthetic immediately). The coat symbolizes a trend: The Republicans, it seems, have a bit of a Nazi problem.

By this, I mean that some Republicans are deploying Nazi imagery and rhetoric, and espouse ideas associated with the Nazi Party during its rise to power in the early 1930s. A few recent examples: An ICE lawyer linked to a white-supremacist social-media account that praised Hitler was apparently allowed to return to federal court. Members of the national Young Republicans organization were caught in a group chat laughing about their love for Hitler. Vice President J. D. Vance shrugged off that controversy, instead of condemning the growing influence of anti-Semites in his party. (In December, at Turning Point USA’s conference, Vance said, “I didn’t bring a list of conservatives to denounce or to deplatform.”)

Even federal agencies are modeling Nazi phrasing. The Department of Homeland Security used an anthem beloved by neo-Nazi groups, “By God We’ll Have Our Home Again,” in a recruitment ad. The Labor Department hung a giant banner of Donald Trump’s face from its headquarters, as if Washington were Berlin in 1936, and posted expressions on social media such as “America is for Americans”—an obvious riff on the Nazi slogan “Germany for the Germans”—and “Americanism Will Prevail,” in a font reminiscent of Third Reich documents.

Related:

DHS DONALD TRUMP ICE REPUBLICAN PARTY TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

The dragging was swift and deserved.

So they've always been Commies. What a great find.

We don't expect The Atlantic staff to understand this. Of course, the Democrats in Maine are running a guy with a literal Nazi tattoo, but The Atlantic doesn't seem interested in mentioning him.

And only The Atlantic readership will be shocked by this.

Not too long ago, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said he wasn't aware of anyone calling Trump or Republicans Nazis.

Pick a lane, Democrats.

Those days are long gone.

That is also not mentioned in the story.

No one ever accused them of being bright.

Over the weekend, an armed man was shot and killed at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. While not officially labeled an assassination attempt, it was clearly another act of violence targeted toward President Trump. Neither he nor any members of his family were present at Mar-a-Lago this weekend.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

