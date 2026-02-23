Don't Miss Our MASSIVE State of the Union VIP Sale
Gavin Newsom Doubles Down on His Racist Comments: It's 'Fake F**king Outrage'

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | February 23, 2026 3:30 PM
Gavin Newsom Doubles Down on His Racist Comments: It's 'Fake F**king Outrage'
Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool

California Governor Gavin Newsom faced significant backlash on Monday, after he tried to relate to black voters in Georgia by claiming he got a 980 on his SAT and is unable to read. Despite the obviously racist comment, the governor isn't backing down.

In response to the now viral clip reposted by Fox News host Sean Hannity, Newsom wrote:

You didn’t give a sh*t about the President of the United States of America posting an ape video of President Obama or calling African nations sh*tholes — but you’re going to call me racist for talking about my lifelong struggle with dyslexia? Spare me your fake f**king outrage, Sean.

Hannity responded, blasting Newsom for supporting former President Joe Biden, who worked with former Klansman Robert Byrd, who tried to prevent integration in public schools, and for his mishandling of the aftermath of the Pacific Palisades fire.

@GavinNewsom you didn’t give a sh*t being Joe Biden’s public spokesperson knowing Joe Biden partnered with the former Klansman Robert Byrd as they tried to prevent the integration of public schools. So spare me your F’ing fake phony feigned outrage. And How about you get homeowners building permits in the Pacific Palisades instead of making an a** out of yourself daily? Just a thought…..

CALIFORNIA FOX NEWS GAVIN NEWSOM GEORGIA MISSISSIPPI

The Golden State governor was also put in his place by Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, who noted that reading proficiency rates in California lag behind those of black students in Mississippi.

"This seems like a good time to remind you that a black student in Mississippi is 2.5X more likely to read proficiently by 4th grade than if he or she lived in California," Reeves wrote. "We would be happy to send one of our reading coaches to assist you, @GavinNewsom. Learning is a lifelong journey, and you might achieve some of the gains that our black fourth graders have."

"Incidentally, one nice feature of increased literacy is that you do not have to fall back on vulgarity to seem passionate," he added. "Let me know!"

