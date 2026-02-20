In Record Time, Voters Are Regretting Electing Socialist Mamdani

New York City is facing a massive budget shortfall, and Mayor Zohran Mamdani's solution is more taxes. He's threatening to raise property taxes on all New Yorkers by up to ten percent if Albany won't let him raise taxes on rich New Yorkers and businesses.

Of course, Mandani would never consider cutting the spending on all the woke government agencies he wants to operate, including the Office of Racial Equity and the Commission on Gender Equity.

But some New York homeowners are already making their displeasure known.

"Leave our taxes alone!!!"



NY Democrats are not happy with the new plan by Mayor Mamdani to raise taxes on middle class: pic.twitter.com/NUC5RYx7MF — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 20, 2026

"To the Mayor, with the greatest respect," said homeowner Pierry Benjamin, "at every campaign speech, at every debate where you engaged, we opened our ears to listen. Now, today, accept the words echoing from us now. Do your job as mayor and leave our taxes out of it."

Homeowner James Johnson added, "You're saying only two options: you're saying if we don't tax the rich, then I gotta increase property taxes. We are not a pawn in southeast Queens. We are not part of your negotiation tactics...Mamdani, you are out your godd**ned mind."

Me watching them get what they voted for:pic.twitter.com/zkQRITw0iH — Jason Jones (@jonesville) February 20, 2026

This is exactly what they voted for. They were warned.

And Mamdani's housing advisor, Cea Weaver, believes homeownership is a capitalist tool of white supremacy, and she wants to outlaw it. Making it insanely expensive to own a home is one way they can do that.

Good for them for standing up to him. Although I don’t see how they didn’t understand that this was coming. Money doesn’t grow on trees and nothing is free. — Michelle Maxwell ™ (@MichelleMaxwell) February 20, 2026

We all saw this coming, because it's the same playbook with every socialist and Democrat ever.

Black New Yorkers within weeks of Mamdani taking office. https://t.co/9QZLlSaK0o pic.twitter.com/mt8lJGALSx — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) February 20, 2026

Pretty much.

You voted for a known communist. You asked for this. Reap it. https://t.co/MuIpm102Nq — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 20, 2026

Yes, Andrew Cuomo wasn't a great governor and he wasn't a great choice for mayor, but he would have been better than Mamdani.

You get what you voted for…



Now both New York City and Virginia have been lied to by Democrats during the campaign that immediately hiked taxes and fees. https://t.co/wWQYwwsY16 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 20, 2026

It's the classic bait-and-switch.

When a communist says they're going to "tax the rich" please remember that you are rich. No I don't care how much you make, you are within "the rich" in that statement. https://t.co/br8wEE0X8J — Jonaveh (@OfficialJonaveh) February 20, 2026

Anyone who isn't poor and entirely dependent on government is "rich" according to socialists. The middle class is a threat to their agenda and political power. Making people poor is the goal.

> mamdani promises socialism



> “yeah!!”



> mamdani does socialism



> “wait no not like that” https://t.co/WeqCMF9mjC — vittorio (@IterIntellectus) February 20, 2026

Elections have consequences, and electing an open and avowed socialist means he's going to raise your taxes, slash your services, and turn your city into a garbage-infested dump while rewarding his fellow ideologues with cushy government jobs paid for on the taxpayers' dime.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

