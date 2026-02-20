FBI Had to Slap Down CBS News Over This Fake News Piece About Kash Patel
Tipsheet

In Record Time, Voters Are Regretting Electing Socialist Mamdani

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 20, 2026 4:00 PM
In Record Time, Voters Are Regretting Electing Socialist Mamdani
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

New York City is facing a massive budget shortfall, and Mayor Zohran Mamdani's solution is more taxes. He's threatening to raise property taxes on all New Yorkers by up to ten percent if Albany won't let him raise taxes on rich New Yorkers and businesses.

Of course, Mandani would never consider cutting the spending on all the woke government agencies he wants to operate, including the Office of Racial Equity and the Commission on Gender Equity.

But some New York homeowners are already making their displeasure known.

"To the Mayor, with the greatest respect," said homeowner Pierry Benjamin, "at every campaign speech, at every debate where you engaged, we opened our ears to listen. Now, today, accept the words echoing from us now. Do your job as mayor and leave our taxes out of it."

Homeowner James Johnson added, "You're saying only two options: you're saying if we don't tax the rich, then I gotta increase property taxes. We are not a pawn in southeast Queens. We are not part of your negotiation tactics...Mamdani, you are out your godd**ned mind."

This is exactly what they voted for. They were warned.

Law Professor's Take on the SCOTUS Decision on Tariffs Will Likely Not Please the Libs Matt Vespa
Related:

And Mamdani's housing advisor, Cea Weaver, believes homeownership is a capitalist tool of white supremacy, and she wants to outlaw it. Making it insanely expensive to own a home is one way they can do that.

We all saw this coming, because it's the same playbook with every socialist and Democrat ever.

Pretty much.

Yes, Andrew Cuomo wasn't a great governor and he wasn't a great choice for mayor, but he would have been better than Mamdani.

It's the classic bait-and-switch.

Anyone who isn't poor and entirely dependent on government is "rich" according to socialists. The middle class is a threat to their agenda and political power. Making people poor is the goal.

Elections have consequences, and electing an open and avowed socialist means he's going to raise your taxes, slash your services, and turn your city into a garbage-infested dump while rewarding his fellow ideologues with cushy government jobs paid for on the taxpayers' dime.

Editor's Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani's socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

