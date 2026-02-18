Mamdani's Solution to City's Budget Shortfall Is Exactly What You'd Expect

Zohran Mamdani pulled off the biggest bait-and-switch in political history. He ran on a platform of making New York more affordable for people and less than two months into his first term, he's coming out with massive property tax increases, as well as saying he might have to raid the city's rainy day and retiree health benefits trust to make up for massive budget short falls.

Advertisement

🚨MAMDANI: "We are forced to raid the rainy day fund, the retiree health benefits trust reserve, and to increase property taxes."



It's over, New York. Congratulations. pic.twitter.com/OHdixTiTNW — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) February 17, 2026

"However, in order to get to this point of closing the gap on both this fiscal year and the next fiscal year, we are forced to raid the rainy day fund, the retiree health benefits trust reserve, and to increase property taxes across these other years," he said.

He's also blackmailing Albany, saying he'll raise property taxes if Gov. Kathy Hochul doesn't allow him to raise business taxes and taxes on the "highest earners" in the city.

Mamdani says if Hochul doesn't allow NYC to raise taxes on corporations and highest earners, he will raise property taxes on New York City homeowners. pic.twitter.com/Bm07LxS9OH — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 17, 2026

"For those who have watched budget after budget, it is tempting to assume we are engaging in the same dance as our predecessors. Let me assure you, nothing about this is typical," Mamdani said.

"That's why our solutions won't be either. There are two paths to bridge this gap. The first is the most sustainable and the fairest path," Mamdani continued, "this is the path of ending the drain on our city and raising taxes on the richest New Yorkers and the most profitable corporations. The onus for resolving this crisis should not be placed on the backs of working and middle-class New Yorkers."

Spoiler alert: when the corporations and richest New Yorkers leave the city, those working and middle-class New Yorkers will be forced to take up the slack. This is the most typical approach of Democrats and socialists ever: raise taxes on the wealthy, drive them out of your city/state, watch tax revenues fall, raise taxes on everyone.

Wash, rinse, repeat.

New Yorkers voted for all of this. I look forward to them getting what they voted for good and hard. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 17, 2026

This is exactly what they voted for.

Mamdani is lying. He could deport illegals. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 17, 2026

He could also control spending.

Advertisement

Mamdani offers two paths: a) raise taxes; b) raise taxes. pic.twitter.com/0pa5zvlZbi — wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) February 17, 2026

As always, their solution is to raise taxes.

>Sell morons on taxing the billionaires



>Immediately raise property taxes on every middle-class family in New York pic.twitter.com/7elEKHpjmR — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) February 17, 2026

Hopefully, this will teach voters not to elect Democratic Socialists, or Democrats in general. They run on empty promises of "affordability" only to make things very, very expensive for all of you.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.