VIP
The Death of Cross-Examination
The Death of Cross-Examination
CNN Guest Has Found This Narrative to Be Supremely Boring..And That Was Just the Beginning
CNN Guest Has Found This Narrative to Be Supremely Boring..And That Was Just...
Here's Another Lib Female Meltdown...and It's a Doozy
Here's Another Lib Female Meltdown...and It's a Doozy
Bloomberg Reporter Caught Giving Marco Rubio the Finger During Presser With Hungarian PM
Bloomberg Reporter Caught Giving Marco Rubio the Finger During Presser With Hungarian PM
VIP
Schrödinger's Trans Women
Schrödinger's Trans Women
Check Out How Nashville Jacked Up Property Taxes for One Local Business
Check Out How Nashville Jacked Up Property Taxes for One Local Business
This North Carolina Republican Believes His Home Was Targeted in a Drive-By Shooting
This North Carolina Republican Believes His Home Was Targeted in a Drive-By Shooting
Olympian Who Bashed Trump Over LGBTQ Rights Is Out of Medal Contention
Olympian Who Bashed Trump Over LGBTQ Rights Is Out of Medal Contention
Anti-ICE Groups Have Found a New Way to 'Resist' Federal Immigration Laws
Anti-ICE Groups Have Found a New Way to 'Resist' Federal Immigration Laws
VIP
Who Taught Teachers’ Unions to Stop Teaching?
Who Taught Teachers’ Unions to Stop Teaching?
They'll Never Learn
They'll Never Learn
Restore Upward Mobility by Restoring the Dream of Home Ownership
Restore Upward Mobility by Restoring the Dream of Home Ownership
California’s Gasoline Prices Aren’t a Jones Act Problem — They’re a California Policy Problem
California’s Gasoline Prices Aren’t a Jones Act Problem — They’re a California Policy...
AI Companies Aren’t Our Masters, Yet
AI Companies Aren’t Our Masters, Yet
Tipsheet

Mamdani's Solution to City's Budget Shortfall Is Exactly What You'd Expect

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 18, 2026 8:00 AM
Mamdani's Solution to City's Budget Shortfall Is Exactly What You'd Expect
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Zohran Mamdani pulled off the biggest bait-and-switch in political history. He ran on a platform of making New York more affordable for people and less than two months into his first term, he's coming out with massive property tax increases, as well as saying he might have to raid the city's rainy day and retiree health benefits trust to make up for massive budget short falls.

Advertisement

"However, in order to get to this point of closing the gap on both this fiscal year and the next fiscal year, we are forced to raid the rainy day fund, the retiree health benefits trust reserve, and to increase property taxes across these other years," he said.

He's also blackmailing Albany, saying he'll raise property taxes if Gov. Kathy Hochul doesn't allow him to raise business taxes and taxes on the "highest earners" in the city.

"For those who have watched budget after budget, it is tempting to assume we are engaging in the same dance as our predecessors. Let me assure you, nothing about this is typical," Mamdani said.

Recommended

Here's Another Lib Female Meltdown...and It's a Doozy Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

"That's why our solutions won't be either. There are two paths to bridge this gap. The first is the most sustainable and the fairest path," Mamdani continued, "this is the path of ending the drain on our city and raising taxes on the richest New Yorkers and the most profitable corporations. The onus for resolving this crisis should not be placed on the backs of working and middle-class New Yorkers."

Spoiler alert: when the corporations and richest New Yorkers leave the city, those working and middle-class New Yorkers will be forced to take up the slack. This is the most typical approach of Democrats and socialists ever: raise taxes on the wealthy, drive them out of your city/state, watch tax revenues fall, raise taxes on everyone.

Wash, rinse, repeat.

This is exactly what they voted for.

He could also control spending.

Advertisement

As always, their solution is to raise taxes.

Hopefully, this will teach voters not to elect Democratic Socialists, or Democrats in general. They run on empty promises of "affordability" only to make things very, very expensive for all of you.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's Another Lib Female Meltdown...and It's a Doozy Matt Vespa
Olympian Who Bashed Trump Over LGBTQ Rights Is Out of Medal Contention Amy Curtis
CNN Guest Has Found This Narrative to Be Supremely Boring..And That Was Just the Beginning Matt Vespa
Bloomberg Reporter Caught Giving Marco Rubio the Finger During Presser With Hungarian PM Matt Vespa
The Muslim Dog Hate Scandal Kurt Schlichter
CBS Exposes James Talarico's Lie Just As Early Voting Begins Joseph Chalfant

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's Another Lib Female Meltdown...and It's a Doozy Matt Vespa
Advertisement