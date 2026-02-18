D.C. Water Manager Gadis Once Praised City's Diverse Executives. How's That Working Out for Everyone?

Last month, an underground sewage line burst in Maryland, near Washington D.C., spilling more than 240 million gallons of raw sewage into the Potomac River. This is the largest human waste spill in human history.

Two days ago, President Trump announced a federal takeover of the situation, which authorities said would take at least nine months to repair.

“I am directing Federal Authorities to immediately provide all necessary Management, Direction, and Coordination to protect the Potomac, the Water Supply in the Capital Region, and our treasured National Resources in our Nation’s Capital City,” Trump said on social media. “While State and Local Authorities have failed to request needed Emergency Help, I cannot allow incompetent Local ‘Leadership’ to turn the River in the Heart of Washington into a Disaster Zone.”

There's a Biden connection to this, too: the CEO and general manager of D.C. Water, David L. Gadis, was picked by Biden to serve on the National Infrastructure Advisory Council in 2022 to "serve with distinction as the sole expert on the Council from the wastewater utilities sector." But Gadis had another vision for D.C. Water, one firmly rooted in DEI:

DC Water's Manager David Gadis:

"We had too many white men in charge"

"The executives should reflect the city"



DC just had the largest sewage spill in US history: 240 𝙢𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙤𝙣 gallons in one month FLOODING the Potomac pic.twitter.com/shQ9rZfWJV — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 18, 2026

"You know, when I arrived at D.C. Water, this was an organization that looked very similar to our industry," Gadis said in the undated video. "It was predominantly white males at the top. But this was an utility that's more than 70 percent people of color work at this utility."

"And I really believe, and I still believe, and it has been fantastic, the outcomes have been fantastic, that the people at the top, the executives, the chiefs in that C-suite, they should look like the employees that they serve and that they work with," Gadis continued. "And the same thing with the community. And so my executive looks exactly like the community, it looks like the employees, the staff, be it people of color, women, men. And it's just a fantastic team that has come together to do a lot of great things here at D.C. Water."

Those "fantastic outcomes" now include hundreds of millions of gallons of raw sewage spilling into the Potomac, so we don't think Gadis knows what "fantastic" actually means. Notice that nowhere in his statement did Gadis say that hiring competent, capable people was the priority.

Because they don't care about competence, just skin color and optics. Also, there's no way the Left would tolerate a business with mostly white employees, in a mostly white community, having a C-suite that should "look like the employees that they serve and that they work with." That would be considered "racist."

So, DEI led to the biggest sewage spill in American history. Not a shocker. When you put merit first, you get the best people for the job. When you put race first, you end up with a bunch of incompetent non-white people running things. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 18, 2026

The political ads write themselves.

"The executives should reflect the city"



Oh they do, they do. — LaughAtLefties (@LaughAtLefties) February 18, 2026

That statement was truer than Gadis realized.

This is what DEI looks like when it’s in water management. pic.twitter.com/SlNkwTP5YQ — Gypsy (@Gypsy_4_) February 18, 2026

These are the faces of the people who poisoned the Potomac.

The acceptance of anti-white racism is alarming.



This should not be tolerated. https://t.co/XCn6d8XRBv — Marc Lobliner - IFBB Pro (@MarcLobliner) February 18, 2026

It starts with jobs, and then it becomes far worse.

Clean water is racist......... https://t.co/ErXZuPu63P — Alan Warner (@AlanJonWarner) February 18, 2026

"Water pollution doesn't matter if the staff are diverse enough!"

Oh, this is a picture perfect example of DEI incompetence. Throw out the white guys who were doing a great job and replace them with incompetent people based only on their skin color and gender. https://t.co/4r22gArWlT — Anthony Cumia (@AnthonyCumia) February 18, 2026

To the Left, diversity is more important than doing a good job.

But also, pay your taxes, D.C. residents.

