Anti-ICE Groups Have Found a New Way to 'Resist' Federal Immigration Laws

An anti-ICE activist group in Minneapolis is promoting "jury nullification training" amid high-profile immigration cases in an effort to obstruct federal law enforcement.

Far-left group in Minnesota is now training members on promoting jury nullification so they can avoid consequences for criminal actions. https://t.co/mF8SHcxJ5j pic.twitter.com/tJ2IKf9RvL — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 17, 2026

Defend612 seeks to "support resistance to the ICE occupation in Minneapolis" and is promoting two virtual sessions titled "The People's Pardon or Jury Nullification" that are both scheduled in the coming weeks.

Minneapolis anti-ICE activist group promotes ‘jury nullification training’ amid high-profile cases



A Minneapolis-based activist network is now openly advertising “jury nullification training,” raising new concerns about the integrity of jury trials in the Twin Cities.… pic.twitter.com/ioxYWyQmfT — Alpha News (@AlphaNews) February 16, 2026

A Minneapolis-based activist network is now openly advertising “jury nullification training,” raising new concerns about the integrity of jury trials in the Twin Cities. Defend612, which seeks to support “resistance to the ICE occupation in Minneapolis,” is promoting two virtual sessions titled “The People’s Pardon or Jury Nullification,” scheduled in the coming weeks. One event description frames the effort: “Because when systems fail to deliver justice, the people must.” “Jury Nullification is a legal tactic has been [sic] used to protect one another from unjust laws and political persecution,” the description says. “We will learn about jury nullification — or the people’s pardon — how it’s been used, ways it can stem authoritarian overreach, and how we can use it today.” In an email to supporters, Defend612 described the trainings as a means of “protecting our local heroes through Jury Nullification.” Jury nullification occurs when jurors vote to acquit a defendant despite believing the law was broken, often because they oppose the law itself or how it is enforced. Last month, Alpha News reported on a Minnesota Democratic Party official urging his followers to use jury nullification in a federal case involving an assault against an immigration enforcement officer. Nick Kruse, a former vice president of the Minnesota Young DFL and current at-large director of Stonewall DFL, wrote in a since-deleted post on X that “no one should be going to prison for defending our city against ICE.”

So some people are above the law, it seems.

So if the legal system breaks down, then it would be time for vigilantes to dispense justice. Right 612? And which side has the guns? Be careful what you wish for. Stop being stupid. — Robinson (@teniscat) February 16, 2026

That's where this will lead, and even the Democrat AGs who crack down on Americans who defend themselves from criminals won't be able to stop it.

The legal system has always been used by these communists to get their way. It happened in the Soviet Union and it's happening in Brazil now. They just found a new avenue. I was keen on using jury nullification for ordinance violators like excessive parking tickets. Not for… — TheDivineMissM 🇺🇸🇸🇪🇧🇷 (@LibertyMarieEP) February 17, 2026

This is a slippery slope that ends nowhere good.

“Jury nullification training.” This is a serious problem and should be highly illegal. The first amendment is being tested by people who have no respect for our constitution in the first place. This is the goal of the communist revolution, to break the country with its own laws. https://t.co/CaI3CqXubE — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) February 17, 2026

Yes, it is a serious problem.

These radicals are assaulting the rule of law, attacking our system from every angle — from interfering with law enforcement operations to tainting jury pools. It’s a menace to “our democracy,” if their political enablers continue to pretend to care about that. https://t.co/FWydjBtLSE — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 17, 2026

Their enablers do not care about that, and never did.

I’m reliably told by the Minnesota Star Tribune that these are brave soccer moms.



But they are actually left wing domestic terrorists. https://t.co/wB3Li8WD1l — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) February 17, 2026

Yes, they are.

This is an obstruction and miscarriage of justice, and these people think they can override state and federal laws because of their political ideologies. They must be stopped.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

