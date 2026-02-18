Here's How We Know Tim Walz Is Lying About Filling Klobuchar's Senate Seat

At the end of January, Senator Amy Klobuchar announced she was stepping into the Minnesota Governor's race, just weeks after Governor Tim Walz announced he was dropping out amid the ongoing Somali fraud scandal. Klobuchar won reelection to the Senate last November, meaning she's still got most of her current six-year term left. If she wins the gubernatorial race this year, that means her seat will need to be filled.

Someone asked Tim Walz if he would fill her seat for the rest of her term, and see if you can spot how we know Walz is lying when he says, "I would rather eat glass."

Tim Walz on filling the rest of Amy Klobuchar’s term if she were to win the governors race: “I would rather eat glass”



The problem here is that Tim is lying.



He lies when he does his weird nose and ear itch quirk. That’s his tell. pic.twitter.com/E6aMUc7Bvw — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) February 18, 2026

Did you catch Walz's tell? He touches his nose and his ear when he's lying.

The same day that Klobuchar announced her campaign for governor, Walz said he was never going to run for elected office again.

We guess that the word "run" was the key there. Because he wouldn't be running for Senate. He would just appoint himself to take Klobuchar's seat.

Grage also spoke with an unnamed Minnesota state legislator who called B.S. on Walz's statement.

Got off the phone with a Minnesota State Legislator:



Me: “Did you see what Walz said about Klobuchar’s seat.”



Legislator: “Yeah, that’s a load of BS.”



Me: “Did you see he did the thing.”



Legislator: “The thing where he grabs his nose? Yeah, he’s such a bad liar.”



Incredible. https://t.co/1edwEt6OOO — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) February 18, 2026

To be honest, we'd love to play poker with Walz, because we'd take him to the cleaners. Other X users said the same.

Would love to play poker with this clown. — Andrew Moser (@Andrew_Moser) February 18, 2026

Great minds think alike.

He’s definitely angling to appoint some loyalist to the Senate seat if Klobuchar wins. Cant trust a word out of tampon Timmy’s mouth — Lokii Lefleur (@LongLiveLokii) February 18, 2026

He's going to take her seat. This writer would be money on it.

It's the only way Walz can cling to politics. His approval rating is underwater.

Keep in mind Tim Walz just had polling come back showing him underwater.



51% disapproval. The first time in his political career.



This is simply an attempt to distance himself from Klobuchar, who has also never been more vulnerable in her political career. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) February 18, 2026

The chutzpah of all this is Clinton-esque, too.

Imagine @SenAmyKlobuchar and @GovTimWalz swapping places after what they've done to their state?



Their resilience in the face of extraordinary fraud allegations rivals the Clintons'. — AAE (@AAC0519) February 18, 2026

It's impressive.

Dustin knows his tell. He was planning on filling her seat and he knows it. https://t.co/UtPU2HNKj5 — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) February 18, 2026

Walz knows it. We know it. Walz knows that we know it. And when we rightly point out that he said he wasn't going to run for office again, he'll play semantics and say he didn't technically run for the Senate seat. He just took it, even though he's so unpopular he dropped out of the gubernatorial race.

Defenders of democracy, indeed.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Tim Walz.

