Tipsheet

Here's How We Know Tim Walz Is Lying About Filling Klobuchar's Senate Seat

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 18, 2026 1:30 PM
Here's How We Know Tim Walz Is Lying About Filling Klobuchar's Senate Seat
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

At the end of January, Senator Amy Klobuchar announced she was stepping into the Minnesota Governor's race, just weeks after Governor Tim Walz announced he was dropping out amid the ongoing Somali fraud scandal. Klobuchar won reelection to the Senate last November, meaning she's still got most of her current six-year term left. If she wins the gubernatorial race this year, that means her seat will need to be filled.

 Someone asked Tim Walz if he would fill her seat for the rest of her term, and see if you can spot how we know Walz is lying when he says, "I would rather eat glass."

Did you catch Walz's tell? He touches his nose and his ear when he's lying.

The same day that Klobuchar announced her campaign for governor, Walz said he was never going to run for elected office again.

We guess that the word "run" was the key there. Because he wouldn't be running for Senate. He would just appoint himself to take Klobuchar's seat.

Grage also spoke with an unnamed Minnesota state legislator who called B.S. on Walz's statement.

Heroic Bystander Who Stopped Trans Shooter's Rampage Speaks Out, Recounts the Rhode Island Tragedy Dmitri Bolt
Related:

2026 ELECTIONS AMY KLOBUCHAR MINNESOTA SENATE TIM WALZ

To be honest, we'd love to play poker with Walz, because we'd take him to the cleaners. Other X users said the same.

Great minds think alike.

He's going to take her seat. This writer would be money on it.

It's the only way Walz can cling to politics. His approval rating is underwater.

The chutzpah of all this is Clinton-esque, too.

It's impressive.

Walz knows it. We know it. Walz knows that we know it. And when we rightly point out that he said he wasn't going to run for office again, he'll play semantics and say he didn't technically run for the Senate seat. He just took it, even though he's so unpopular he dropped out of the gubernatorial race.

Defenders of democracy, indeed.

