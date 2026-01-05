Tim Walz Drops Out of Minnesota's Governors Race Amid Multi-Billion Dollar Fraud Scandal

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced he will not seek a third term, as a wave of fraud scandals costing state taxpayers more than $9 billion continues to rock the state.

Minnesota has to come first - always.



Today, I’m proud of the work we’ve done to make Minnesota the best place to live and raise kids.



I’ve decided to step out of the race and let others worry about the election while I focus on the work. pic.twitter.com/AYbvcOzyPI — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) January 5, 2026

“In September, I announced that I would run for a historic third term as Minnesota’s Governor. And I have every confidence that, if I gave it my all, I would succeed in that effort,” Gov. Walz said in a statement. “But as I reflected on this moment with my family and my team over the holidays, I came to the conclusion that I can’t give a political campaign my all."

“Every minute I spend defending my own political interests would be a minute I can’t spend defending the people of Minnesota against the criminals who prey on our generosity and the cynics who prey on our differences," Walz continued. “So I’ve decided to step out of the race and let others worry about the election while I focus on the work."

In early December, widespread fraud was uncovered among multiple organizations allegedly providing Medicaid services and administering COVID-era food programs, which were revealed to be scamming the state government out of billions of dollars.

Weeks later, an independent journalist visited several purported childcare facilities and found that few, if any, were actually providing services during operating hours, with little evidence that they had even done so recently.

Even as Walz announces that he won't be seeking reelection, he took the opportunity to try and pin the fraud on Republicans and President Trump.

"I won’t mince words here. Donald Trump and his allies – in Washington, in St. Paul, and online – want to make our state a colder, meaner place," Walz wrote. "They want to poison our people against each other by attacking our neighbors. And, ultimately, they want to take away much of what makes Minnesota the best place in America to raise a family. They’ve already begun by taking our tax dollars that were meant to help families afford child care. And they have no intention of stopping there."

“Make no mistake: We should be concerned about fraud in our state government. We cannot effectively deliver programs and services if we can’t earn the public’s trust. That’s why, over the past few years, we’ve made systemic changes to the way we do business."

He went on to list several policies he put in place that allegedly made it harder to defraud the government, although they were ultimately ineffective, at least in the two massive cases currently plaguing his administration.

As for who may replace Walz, the leading contender is Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who has not formally entered the race but is widely regarded as the favorite to win.

