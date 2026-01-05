VIP
Executing the Objective
This Is What Democrats Are Saying About Trump's Venezuela Operation
You Won't Believe What This Guy Was Caught Doing in a Women's Restroom
Authorities Identify Suspect Who Vandalized JD Vance's Home
Margaret Brennan Clearly Doesn't Like Senator Tom Cotton
You'll Own Nothing: New York Socialists Are Coming for Your Home
Democrat Sara Jacobs Pushes for Job-Killing Federal Minimum Wage Hikes
Globalize the Intifada: Zohran Mamdani Cuts NYPD Out of Mayoral Briefings Put in...
The Cuban Communist Party Says 32 Cubans Were Killed in Venezuela. Guess Why...
Trump Captured Maduro. Venezuelans Rejoiced. The Media Panics.
Mamdani Once Signed Statement Arguing US Sanctions, Not Socialism, Caused Venezuela’s Dest...
Sen. Mark Kelly Is About to Have Deep Regrets Over Urging Troops to...
Encouraging Words in Farsi Must Be Backed by Action
The Warmth of Collectivism is the Cold Logic of Ruin
Tipsheet

Tim Walz Drops Out of Minnesota's Governors Race Amid Multi-Billion Dollar Fraud Scandal

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | January 05, 2026 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced he will not seek a third term, as a wave of fraud scandals costing state taxpayers more than $9 billion continues to rock the state.

Advertisement

“In September, I announced that I would run for a historic third term as Minnesota’s Governor. And I have every confidence that, if I gave it my all, I would succeed in that effort,” Gov. Walz said in a statement. “But as I reflected on this moment with my family and my team over the holidays, I came to the conclusion that I can’t give a political campaign my all."

“Every minute I spend defending my own political interests would be a minute I can’t spend defending the people of Minnesota against the criminals who prey on our generosity and the cynics who prey on our differences," Walz continued. “So I’ve decided to step out of the race and let others worry about the election while I focus on the work." 

Recommended

Trump Brutally Owns Nicolás Maduro and the Libs Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MINNESOTA TIM WALZ

In early December, widespread fraud was uncovered among multiple organizations allegedly providing Medicaid services and administering COVID-era food programs, which were revealed to be scamming the state government out of billions of dollars. 

Weeks later, an independent journalist visited several purported childcare facilities and found that few, if any, were actually providing services during operating hours, with little evidence that they had even done so recently.

Even as Walz announces that he won't be seeking reelection, he took the opportunity to try and pin the fraud on Republicans and President Trump.

"I won’t mince words here. Donald Trump and his allies – in Washington, in St. Paul, and online – want to make our state a colder, meaner place," Walz wrote. "They want to poison our people against each other by attacking our neighbors. And, ultimately, they want to take away much of what makes Minnesota the best place in America to raise a family. They’ve already begun by taking our tax dollars that were meant to help families afford child care. And they have no intention of stopping there."

“Make no mistake: We should be concerned about fraud in our state government. We cannot effectively deliver programs and services if we can’t earn the public’s trust. That’s why, over the past few years, we’ve made systemic changes to the way we do business."

Advertisement

He went on to list several policies he put in place that allegedly made it harder to defraud the government, although they were ultimately ineffective, at least in the two massive cases currently plaguing his administration.

As for who may replace Walz, the leading contender is Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who has not formally entered the race but is widely regarded as the favorite to win. 

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Brutally Owns Nicolás Maduro and the Libs Kurt Schlichter
You Won't Believe What This Guy Was Caught Doing in a Women's Restroom Jeff Charles
Sen. Mark Kelly Is About to Have Deep Regrets Over Urging Troops to Disobey Orders Dmitri Bolt
The Cuban Communist Party Says 32 Cubans Were Killed in Venezuela. Guess Why They Were There. Amy Curtis
After Maduro Did This, Trump Ordered the Raid That Captured Him Matt Vespa
Globalize the Intifada: Zohran Mamdani Cuts NYPD Out of Mayoral Briefings Put in Place After 9/11 Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump Brutally Owns Nicolás Maduro and the Libs Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement