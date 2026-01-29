Tim Walz Just Made a Huge Announcement About His Political Future. Guess What He Said.

Yesterday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz met with Border Czar Tom Homan to discuss ICE operations in the state and its cities, including Minneapolis. Walz called Homan a "professional," but adding, "“But look, I think the thing we said is we’re very clear about this, that we need these folks out of Minnesota, and we need justice for Renee Good and for Alex [Pretti.]”

When the Minnesota fraud scandal broke, Walz was implicated and announced he was no longer seeking reelection. That was on January 5.

Now Walz is saying he'll never run for office again, anywhere.

Tim Walz says he will NEVER run for an elected office again.



WALZ: “Won’t never run for an elected office again.”



MS NOW: Never again?



WALZ: “Never again.” pic.twitter.com/bADG0wehPP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 29, 2026

"I have no political consideration, will never run for an elected office again," Walz said. "And I will just do the work."

The longer interview is even more interesting.

TIM WALZ: “I have no political considerations. I will never run for an elected office again. Never again.”



He knows he’d never win.



His career is over.

pic.twitter.com/y95N1o81P3 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 29, 2026

"I recognize that I'm a lightning rod," Walz said. "And this is a tough space where I'm in, because I know they hate me personally, and they take it out on my constituents. Because old white guys who are former governors tend to land on their feet okay, type of thing."

Walz genuinely seemed to believe the Trump administration targeted his constituents after he dropped out of the race, tying his announcement to the death of Renee Good.

"But in all fairness on the timing, I removed myself, and then two days later, Renee Good is murdered," Walz added.

After his remarks about not running for office again, Walz said, "There's heroes on the streets that we don't know their names. They're never gonna run for office, and those grasstop leaders brought this administration to their knees this week."

"So there's other ways to serve, and I'll find them."

Does he mean he's going to join the anti-ICE mobs? That's a career shift if we've ever heard one. But we'll also note that Walz is the one who not only dropped his reelection bid, but is now saying he'll never run for office again. If anyone was "brought to their knees" this week, it was Walz.

