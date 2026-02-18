VIP
The Death of Cross-Examination
CNN Guest Has Found This Narrative to Be Supremely Boring..And That Was Just...
Here's Another Lib Female Meltdown...and It's a Doozy
Bloomberg Reporter Caught Giving Marco Rubio the Finger During Presser With Hungarian PM
Schrödinger's Trans Women
This North Carolina Republican Believes His Home Was Targeted in a Drive-By Shooting
Olympian Who Bashed Trump Over LGBTQ Rights Is Out of Medal Contention
Mamdani's Solution to City's Budget Shortfall Is Exactly What You'd Expect
Anti-ICE Groups Have Found a New Way to 'Resist' Federal Immigration Laws
Who Taught Teachers’ Unions to Stop Teaching?
They'll Never Learn
Restore Upward Mobility by Restoring the Dream of Home Ownership
California’s Gasoline Prices Aren’t a Jones Act Problem — They’re a California Policy...
AI Companies Aren’t Our Masters, Yet
Check Out How Nashville Jacked Up Property Taxes for One Local Business

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 18, 2026 9:30 AM
Check Out How Nashville Jacked Up Property Taxes for One Local Business
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Democrats love taxes. That's no secret. In Virginia, the Democrats who run the state are pushing a massive slate of new or increased taxes on everything from gym memberships to Uber Eats. In New York, Mamdani is extorting Albany to either let him raise taxes on the rich and corporations or he'll go after New York City homeowners and jack up their property taxes, too.

And in Nashville, the Acme Farm Store — one of the city's landmarks — is facing closure after the city jacked up its taxes by $500,000 a year.

Here's more:

The shockwaves from historic property tax hikes in Nashville are no longer abstract. They are now threatening to erase some of the city’s most beloved and authentic landmarks.

One of the men most responsible for preserving Nashville’s past says he may be forced to walk away from it — unless City Hall intervenes.

You may not know the name Tom Morales, but you almost certainly know what he saved.

Morales helped preserve the Loveless Cafe, the historic Woolworth building and the iconic Acme Feed and Seed on Lower Broadway. Now, he says Acme — one of the last true anchors of old Nashville — is on the brink of closing because of a staggering property tax increase.

The original Acme Feed and Seed operated downtown for 56 years before closing in 1999. When Morales saw the building sitting vacant for more than a decade, he decided to bring it back — not as a theme park version of Nashville, but as the real thing.

The property taxes were $129,000 a year. They're now north of $600,000 a year. That's more than the company's rent and net profits combined.

And the Democrat mayor, Freddie O'Connell, doesn't seem to care, telling local media, "It's not up to me whether he keeps that business open. The market evolves. New businesses start even as beloved old businesses close."

What business does O'Connell think will move into the building, knowing it's facing more than half a million in property taxes annually?

X users think there's something fishy going on here.

Others agree.

Start digging into this now, because no one would be surprised if that's what's happening here.

Congressman Tim Burchett is also aware of this situation, saying we don't have a revenu problem, but a spending problem.

Hopefully something is done about this.

That is unsustainable and greedy.

"You'll own nothing and you'll like it."

