Check Out How Nashville Jacked Up Property Taxes for One Local Business

Democrats love taxes. That's no secret. In Virginia, the Democrats who run the state are pushing a massive slate of new or increased taxes on everything from gym memberships to Uber Eats. In New York, Mamdani is extorting Albany to either let him raise taxes on the rich and corporations or he'll go after New York City homeowners and jack up their property taxes, too.

And in Nashville, the Acme Farm Store — one of the city's landmarks — is facing closure after the city jacked up its taxes by $500,000 a year.

Historic Nashville landmark warns it will close without property tax relief. https://t.co/XSid8wTuqs



Dennis Ferrier has the full investigation on FOX 17 News at 9. https://t.co/wHWuG95mFT pic.twitter.com/Dzh5XMVnXz — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) February 17, 2026

Here's more:

The shockwaves from historic property tax hikes in Nashville are no longer abstract. They are now threatening to erase some of the city’s most beloved and authentic landmarks. One of the men most responsible for preserving Nashville’s past says he may be forced to walk away from it — unless City Hall intervenes. <span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span> You may not know the name Tom Morales, but you almost certainly know what he saved. Morales helped preserve the Loveless Cafe, the historic Woolworth building and the iconic Acme Feed and Seed on Lower Broadway. Now, he says Acme — one of the last true anchors of old Nashville — is on the brink of closing because of a staggering property tax increase. The original Acme Feed and Seed operated downtown for 56 years before closing in 1999. When Morales saw the building sitting vacant for more than a decade, he decided to bring it back — not as a theme park version of Nashville, but as the real thing.

The property taxes were $129,000 a year. They're now north of $600,000 a year. That's more than the company's rent and net profits combined.

This story about the Acme feed store is insane. The woke geniuses in Nashville raised their property tax by nearly $500,000, which is more than their rent and net profit COMBINED. Nuts.



Democrat Mayor @freddieoconnell says "It’s not up to me whether he keeps that business open." https://t.co/qXn2cA74y9 pic.twitter.com/W1ZLUtXnAw — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 17, 2026

And the Democrat mayor, Freddie O'Connell, doesn't seem to care, telling local media, "It's not up to me whether he keeps that business open. The market evolves. New businesses start even as beloved old businesses close."

What business does O'Connell think will move into the building, knowing it's facing more than half a million in property taxes annually?

X users think there's something fishy going on here.

Oh yeah the mayor has a buddy who wants that property without paying the owners.



Like, I admire how blatant this is. https://t.co/Q7Z8jWdHR1 — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) February 17, 2026

Others agree.

If Acme feed store is put out of business by this, we will be deeply investigating ties between whoever takes it over and the Mayor + his inner circle because this smells rotten to me. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 17, 2026

Start digging into this now, because no one would be surprised if that's what's happening here.

On the one hand, the mayor is correct that some businesses succeed and others fail. That’s business.



On the other hand, quadrupling a business’ taxes isn’t an issue of “market forces.” It’s the worst kind of government overreach and wonton destruction. — Fred the Great (@Fred_On_X) February 17, 2026

Congressman Tim Burchett is also aware of this situation, saying we don't have a revenu problem, but a spending problem.

We don’t have a revenue problem we have a spending problem. https://t.co/cJvdGzeKi7 — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) February 17, 2026

Hopefully something is done about this.

Local news is full of stories like this. A local business owner just closed up shop in Blue Springs after 19 years. His taxes went from $3800 to $38,000 in ONE YEAR https://t.co/0zA0KmIuN5 — Yankee in Missouri (@grac3nTruth) February 17, 2026

That is unsustainable and greedy.

It’s not just businesses. My family is having to decide if we can keep our home because the property taxes went up by 37% in a year. https://t.co/yIo7MMJrdD — Tay (@Narnia_Maiden) February 17, 2026

"You'll own nothing and you'll like it."

