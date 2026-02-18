Alaska Democrat Says Her Native Language Is 'Ahead of the Curve' on Pronouns

Democrats are really leaning hard into the gender activism, DEI nonsense ahead of the midterms, it seems. Not only did Rep. Pramila Jayapal introduce a "Trans Bill of Rights" because the rest of us are "jealous" of the trans community's "joy," but they're putting men on panels about women's rights.
The Democrats envision a world where we're all asexual and androgynous, where the concepts of "men" and "women" are lost in favor of "penis owners" and "inseminated persons."
Alaska Senate candidate Mary Peltola, a Democrat, said her Eskimo name is proof her culture is "ahead of the curve" because the language doesn't have pronouns.
WATCH: Alaska Senate Candidate Mary Peltola (D) explains that her "Eskimo name" is "the one who rolled."— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 17, 2026
"Our names are non-gendered. We also do not have pronouns...We are so far ahead of the curve!" pic.twitter.com/hdeLfGW9E1
This is all so tiresome.
She’s bat guano crazy!— Nic Z (@z649278) February 17, 2026
They all are, it seems.
Well I'm no expert but I think the lack of gendered pronouns ("do not have pronouns" is false) doesn't indicate they can't tell the difference between a man and woman.— Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) February 17, 2026
They can tell the difference between a man and a woman.
Identity politics is off the charts these day!— Kevin McGuire (@AmericanBear76) February 17, 2026
Absolutely off the charts.
I think her Eskimo name is "Dim Bulb."— President Doctor (@LDreeniatnuom) February 17, 2026
Heh.
https://t.co/ZH73q7ZRUi pic.twitter.com/lXhA4FvJ1w— Hooch (@CompanyHooch) February 17, 2026
A very odd thing to say.
Are you, though? https://t.co/BgsYKup6SS— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 17, 2026
They are not.
GP Ah, yes. Who can forget all the futuristic cities and technology developed due to the Inuits being so far ahead of the curve! https://t.co/Dq50gSjdZY— The Gormogons (@Gormogons) February 17, 2026
Exactly all of this.
