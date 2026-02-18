John Cornyn Is Using This Issue to Win the Primary – but Is It Too Late?
Tipsheet

Alaska Democrat Says Her Native Language Is 'Ahead of the Curve' on Pronouns

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 18, 2026 3:30 PM
Alaska Democrat Says Her Native Language Is 'Ahead of the Curve' on Pronouns
AP Photo/Becky Bohrer

Democrats are really leaning hard into the gender activism, DEI nonsense ahead of the midterms, it seems. Not only did Rep. Pramila Jayapal introduce a "Trans Bill of Rights" because the rest of us are "jealous" of the trans community's "joy," but they're putting men on panels about women's rights.

The Democrats envision a world where we're all asexual and androgynous, where the concepts of "men" and "women" are lost in favor of "penis owners" and "inseminated persons." 

Alaska Senate candidate Mary Peltola, a Democrat, said her Eskimo name is proof her culture is "ahead of the curve" because the language doesn't have pronouns.

This is all so tiresome.

They all are, it seems.

They can tell the difference between a man and a woman.

Absolutely off the charts.

Heh.

A very odd thing to say.

They are not.

Exactly all of this.

