Alaska Democrat Says Her Native Language Is 'Ahead of the Curve' on Pronouns

Democrats are really leaning hard into the gender activism, DEI nonsense ahead of the midterms, it seems. Not only did Rep. Pramila Jayapal introduce a "Trans Bill of Rights" because the rest of us are "jealous" of the trans community's "joy," but they're putting men on panels about women's rights.

Advertisement

The Democrats envision a world where we're all asexual and androgynous, where the concepts of "men" and "women" are lost in favor of "penis owners" and "inseminated persons."

Alaska Senate candidate Mary Peltola, a Democrat, said her Eskimo name is proof her culture is "ahead of the curve" because the language doesn't have pronouns.

WATCH: Alaska Senate Candidate Mary Peltola (D) explains that her "Eskimo name" is "the one who rolled."



"Our names are non-gendered. We also do not have pronouns...We are so far ahead of the curve!" pic.twitter.com/hdeLfGW9E1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 17, 2026

This is all so tiresome.

She’s bat guano crazy! — Nic Z (@z649278) February 17, 2026

They all are, it seems.

Well I'm no expert but I think the lack of gendered pronouns ("do not have pronouns" is false) doesn't indicate they can't tell the difference between a man and woman. — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) February 17, 2026

They can tell the difference between a man and a woman.

Identity politics is off the charts these day! — Kevin McGuire (@AmericanBear76) February 17, 2026

Absolutely off the charts.

I think her Eskimo name is "Dim Bulb." — President Doctor (@LDreeniatnuom) February 17, 2026

Heh.

A very odd thing to say.

They are not.

GP Ah, yes. Who can forget all the futuristic cities and technology developed due to the Inuits being so far ahead of the curve! https://t.co/Dq50gSjdZY — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) February 17, 2026

Exactly all of this.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.