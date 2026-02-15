Progressive Commentator Had a Brutal Tweet About the Democratic Party. Here's What He Said.
Progressive Commentator Had a Brutal Tweet About the Democratic Party. Here's What He...
How Do They Come Up With So Many Stupid Democrats?
How Do They Come Up With So Many Stupid Democrats?
The Company a President Keeps
The Company a President Keeps
VIP
Pope Leo Must End Unjust Attacks on the Latin Mass
Pope Leo Must End Unjust Attacks on the Latin Mass
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 307: Interview With a Distinguished Professor About Her Shroud of Turin Book
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 307: Interview With a Distinguished Professor About Her...
As Israel Goes, So Goes America
As Israel Goes, So Goes America
Marco Rubio Stuns With Speech Defending Western Civilization
Marco Rubio Stuns With Speech Defending Western Civilization
Polling Data Confirms the Left's Disastrous Position on Trump's Deportation Agenda
Polling Data Confirms the Left's Disastrous Position on Trump's Deportation Agenda
How Soft Persecution and Socialist Indoctrination Are Erasing America's Soul
How Soft Persecution and Socialist Indoctrination Are Erasing America's Soul
The Quiet Power Grab Undermining Healthcare and Accountability
The Quiet Power Grab Undermining Healthcare and Accountability
Abortion Lovers: Stop Making Women Your Pawns
Abortion Lovers: Stop Making Women Your Pawns
VIP
Will Trump Emissions Rule Change Make New Vehicles Affordable Again?
Will Trump Emissions Rule Change Make New Vehicles Affordable Again?
VIP
Happy Birthday to the Venerable 1911
Happy Birthday to the Venerable 1911
Big Hat, No Cattle: 5 Indicted in $220 Million Nationwide Cattle Fraud Scheme
Big Hat, No Cattle: 5 Indicted in $220 Million Nationwide Cattle Fraud Scheme
Tipsheet

Hillary Clinton Gushes Over Transgender Congressman Who Headlined Panel Discussing Women's Rights

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 15, 2026 9:00 AM
Hillary Clinton Gushes Over Transgender Congressman Who Headlined Panel Discussing Women's Rights
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The Munich Security Conference has entered the news once again after former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton invited Rep. Sarah McBride, who is a man, a priority speaking part in a panel entitled “Girls Just Want to Have Fundamental Rights: Fighting the Global Pushback.”

Advertisement

Clinton referred to McBride as a “congresswoman” who has worked “to truly bring people together around issues of gender” while “on the front lines of this fight” when introducing him as a speaker on the panel. 

Clinton suggested that individuals who acknowledge the biological fact that McBride is a man an “organized effort” to threaten and attack him.

“I want to underscore how truly effective Sarah has been in talking with her colleagues, first in the legislature—in the state legislature in Delaware, now in Congress, and you have shown in the face of attacks, even from your fellow members of Congress,” Clinton boasted of McBride.

McBride called the detractors of leftist gender ideology a “well organized, well funded, right-wing regressive movement.” McBride also claimed that the backlash leveled opponents of the hysterical trans movement are the real ones who are hurting “women of all backgrounds,” further stating that “threats towards trans people are threats towards all women.”

Recommended

How Do They Come Up With So Many Stupid Democrats? Derek Hunter
Advertisement

Related:

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ CONGRESS MARCO RUBIO TRANSGENDER

The Democrat circus at the panel wasn’t the only thing that made the United States a laughingstock on the world stage, as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was completely unable to speak coherently during her townhall at the same conference. Only Secretary of State Marco Rubio seemed to be able to represent the United States well, as his speech defending Western Civilization received wide acclaim.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

How Do They Come Up With So Many Stupid Democrats? Derek Hunter
Progressive Commentator Had a Brutal Tweet About the Democratic Party. Here's What He Said. Matt Vespa
'We Send Billions to Dead People': Kennedy Stuns in NewsNation Interview Scott McClallen
Marco Rubio Stuns With Speech Defending Western Civilization Joseph Chalfant
Big Hat, No Cattle: 5 Indicted in $220 Million Nationwide Cattle Fraud Scheme Scott McClallen
Polling Data Confirms the Left's Disastrous Position on Trump's Deportation Agenda Chloe Trapanotto

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

How Do They Come Up With So Many Stupid Democrats? Derek Hunter
Advertisement