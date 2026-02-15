Hillary Clinton Gushes Over Transgender Congressman Who Headlined Panel Discussing Women's Rights

The Munich Security Conference has entered the news once again after former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton invited Rep. Sarah McBride, who is a man, a priority speaking part in a panel entitled “Girls Just Want to Have Fundamental Rights: Fighting the Global Pushback.”

🚨 INSANE: Hillary Clinton is over at the Munich Security Conference hosting a “Fundamental Rights for Woman” panel, and the first speaker is MAN PRETENDING TO BE A WOMAN



US Rep. “Sarah” McBride



You can’t make this sh*t up 🤣



“Threats towards trans people are threats towards… pic.twitter.com/6YTY54wDqZ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 14, 2026

Clinton referred to McBride as a “congresswoman” who has worked “to truly bring people together around issues of gender” while “on the front lines of this fight” when introducing him as a speaker on the panel.

Clinton suggested that individuals who acknowledge the biological fact that McBride is a man an “organized effort” to threaten and attack him.

“I want to underscore how truly effective Sarah has been in talking with her colleagues, first in the legislature—in the state legislature in Delaware, now in Congress, and you have shown in the face of attacks, even from your fellow members of Congress,” Clinton boasted of McBride.

McBride called the detractors of leftist gender ideology a “well organized, well funded, right-wing regressive movement.” McBride also claimed that the backlash leveled opponents of the hysterical trans movement are the real ones who are hurting “women of all backgrounds,” further stating that “threats towards trans people are threats towards all women.”

The Democrat circus at the panel wasn’t the only thing that made the United States a laughingstock on the world stage, as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was completely unable to speak coherently during her townhall at the same conference. Only Secretary of State Marco Rubio seemed to be able to represent the United States well, as his speech defending Western Civilization received wide acclaim.

