Trump Takes Over Potomac River Disaster After Democrat Mismanagement

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 16, 2026 6:00 PM
Trump Takes Over Potomac River Disaster After Democrat Mismanagement
President Donald Trump announced that the federal government will now oversee the repair of a destroyed sewer pipe that has sent 250 million gallons of sewage streaming into the Potomac River.

On Jan. 19, a six inch concrete pipe cracked after heavy ice and freezing, leaving remnants of toilet paper, sewage, and “sanitary products” to flow into the heart of Washington, D.C.. Local officials estimate that repairs will take up to 10 months, meaning that celebrations for America’s 250th birthday could be heavily impacted.

Authorities had managed to divert the waste away from the river, but a large number of wipes reportedly clogged the temporary utilities, leading to another 600,000 gallons of sewage to flow straight into the Potomac, according to a local outlet.

Trump has claimed that the problem has gotten out of hand due to mismanagement from Maryland’s Democrat Governor Wes Moore, saying that “Local Authorities cannot adequately handle this calamity.”

“I am directing Federal Authorities to immediately provide all necessary Management, Direction, and Coordination to protect the Potomac, the Water Supply in the Capital Region, and our treasured National Resources in our Nation’s Capital City,” Trump said on social media. “While State and Local Authorities have failed to request needed Emergency Help, I cannot allow incompetent Local ‘Leadership’ to turn the River in the Heart of Washington into a Disaster Zone.”

“As we saw in the Palisades, the Democrat War on Merit has real consequences,” Trump continued. “The Federal Government has no choice, but to step in. FEMA, which is currently being defunded by the Democrats, will play a key role in coordinating the response.“

Locals and tourists have been warned to not touch or participate in any activities involving the Potomac River until further notice.

