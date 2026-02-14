Here's Something the Media Is Trying to Keep Quiet About Goldman Sachs' Top Attorney Who Just Resigned
Tipsheet

Of Course, There's a Biden Connection to DC's Fecal Fiasco

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 14, 2026 2:00 PM
Of Course, There's a Biden Connection to DC's Fecal Fiasco
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

It’s a total s**t show in Washington, DC. For those not following, four weeks ago, an underground sewage line failed, and the Potomac, which is already disgusting, has been flooded with hundreds of millions of gallons of human waste. If it hasn’t taken the title, it will soon for being the worst wastewater spill in US history. 

To boot, it won’t be fixed for another 10 months. It should be covered, in The Washington Post of all places, but it isn’t. Maybe that’s because there’s a Joe Biden connection: the CEO and general manager of DC Water is David L. Gadis, who the former braindead president picked to serve on the National Infrastructure Advisory Council to "serve with distinction as the sole expert on the Council from the wastewater utilities sector" in 2022. Salena Zito had that tidbit (via NBC Washington): 

DC Water says the underground sewer line that burst and began spewing wastewater into the Potomac River four weeks ago could take another 10 months to repair. 

Although DC Water crews continue to successfully divert the majority of the sewage away from the river, officials say more than 240 million gallons of sewage has made its way into the Potomac. 

In the latest spillover, a mass of flushed wipes clogged the utility company’s temporary pumps, releasing an additional 600,000 gallons of sewage water into the Potomac. 

“The risk of flow entering the Potomac River exists until we can get the flow back into the Potomac Interceptor. Right now, it's bypassed through the C&O Canal and then routed back into the Potomac Interceptor,” DC Water COO Matthew Brown said. 

“And so that is our goal. That is what we are working towards. And there are people on site 24 hours a day working to make this happen,” he said. 

Brown is the first high-level DC Water official to have spoken publicly about the incident. 

DOJ Officials Claim Thomas Massie Just Made an Unbelievable Error Joseph Chalfant
Holy crap. 

Also, anyone who swims, kayaks, or does anything water sports related in the spring/summer on the Potomac is playing with fire, to say the least. 

