The Death of Cross-Examination
Tipsheet

Olympian Who Bashed Trump Over LGBTQ Rights Is Out of Medal Contention

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 18, 2026 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Ashley Landis

When the Winter Olympics first started, several American athletes openly bashed their own country in front of the world, including freestyle skier Hunter Hess who said he had "mixed emotions" representing the U.S. because he is "not the biggest fan of" things that are happening here. Another skier, Chris Liller, lamented the ICE raids, saying he was "heartbroken" that someone was finally enforcing federal laws (but he wasn't heartbroken over all the Americans killed by illegal immigrants).

Figure skater Amber Glenn said her focus was on the  “queer community” having to fight for their rights under the Trump administration. “I hope that I can use my platform and my voice throughout these games to try and encourage people to stay strong in these hard times,” Glenn said.

Now Glenn likely won't be taking home a medal from the games, after she bailed on a jump in the short skate yesteray and fell to 13th place.

Whoops.

Here's more:

American figure skater Amber Glenn, one third of the trio known as the "Blade Angels," had a rough performance in the women’s singles short program at the Winter Olympics on Tuesday.

Glenn, three-time reigning U.S. champion, was in the mix for a medal until the very end of her routine. She landed a huge triple axel, which led into a triple-flip-triple toe loop. However, Glenn was just a little off kilter and bailed out of the triple loop.

She received no points as the double loop became an invalid element. She lost seven or eight points with the bailout and nixed her chances of reaching the medal podium when the free skate competition ends on Thursday.

Glenn was emotional as she came off the ice, telling her coach, "I had it."

FOX NEWS SPORTS USA LGBTQ+

Glenn was visibly emotional after the short program.

No one felt sympathy for Glenn.

That was the prevalent sentiment on X.

Glenn's score did qualify her for the free skate, but she will be well outside medal contention.

"Waving a progress pride flag instead of an American flag is absurdly performative and does nothing to advance the cause she seems to care about. Why can’t Americans be like other countries’ Olympic athletes and display the flag of our country?" Pushaw wrote.

The activism is what's exhausting and off-putting to people who just want to watch athletes compete. Glenn joins Eileen Gu, the San Francisco-born skier who is competing for China, in failing to win gold at the games.

