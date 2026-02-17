Nobody Is Hurting Our Dogs
Trans Athlete at the Center of Washington Wrestling Controversy Withdraws From State Tournament
Politico Just Admitted Non-Citizens Do Vote in Our Elections
Rep. Randy Fine Just Put Ro Khanna in the Dog House
Is the Minneapolis City Council Going to Punish Businesses That Accommodated ICE?
Here's President Trump's Statement on the Passing of Jesse Jackson
Rep. McBride Can't Even Bring Himself to Say 'Boogeymen'
Lie-a-Watha Strikes Again! Elizabeth Warren Doesn't Tell the Truth About Tesla Paying Taxes
Democrats' Dogged Defense of Islam
Check Out This Poetry Eric Swalwell Penned in College
Did You See How the Left Is Spinning the Death of a Georgia Women Hit by a Car Driven by an Illegal?
CBS Pulled the Plug on Stephen Colbert's Interview With James Talarico. Here's Why.
Scott Jennings Torches Dems’ Munich Showing, Says Rubio ‘Gave the Speech of a Lifetime’
Kevin O’Leary Torches CNN Panel Over SAVE Act: Every Other Country Solved This Decades Ago
Tipsheet

This Chinese Olympic Traitor Failed to Win Gold in Italy

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 17, 2026 9:30 AM
This Chinese Olympic Traitor Failed to Win Gold in Italy
AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Eileen Gu, the San Francisco native who decided to represent the Chinese communists at this year's Winter Olympic Game in Italy, will not be taking home the gold for the Chi-Coms this year. Gu came up short on the freeski big air competition, falling behind Canada's Megan Oldham.

Here's more:

Eileen Gu wasn’t able to defend her gold medal.

She settled for silver in the Olympic women’s freeski big air competition, with Megan Oldham taking home the gold.

Gu, the American-born star who competes for China, recorded a score of 90.00 on her first run, which was tied for third-highest behind Austria’s Lara Wolf and Canada’s Oldham.

She did not cleanly grab the tail of her ski midair nor neatly stick her landing on her second run and got a score of 61.25, momentarily knocking her out of a medal spot.

It meant defending her gold medal in the event came down to her third run.

Each competitor got three runs, with the highest two scores getting combined for an overall total score.

And on that third and final run, she recorded a score of 89.00 — and combined with her first run, an aggregate score of 179.00 — to push her to second behind Oldham.

Earlier, Gu was named the grand marshal of San Francisco's Lunar New Year Parade, and she represented China at the 2022 Olympics, where she won three medals, including gold and silver. Gu had competed for the United States until 2019, when she decided instead to be a traitor to America and represent China in the games.

It tracks that San Francisco, which only bothered to clean up its streets when the Chi-Coms came to town, would honor Gu.

CHINA COMMUNISM SPORTS

Nothing about Gu's loss is "heartbreaking," except for maybe the fact she got a medal at all.

Well, that's the American Left for you.

You love to see it.

So do we.

Totally a shame. Not.

Her Chi-Com overlords, maybe.

Yes, anyway...

So should every American.

