This Chinese Olympic Traitor Failed to Win Gold in Italy

Eileen Gu, the San Francisco native who decided to represent the Chinese communists at this year's Winter Olympic Game in Italy, will not be taking home the gold for the Chi-Coms this year. Gu came up short on the freeski big air competition, falling behind Canada's Megan Oldham.

Eileen Gu fails to defend Big Air title in Olympics heartbreaker https://t.co/JAIgMvC5xF pic.twitter.com/Qyp0tzBxri — New York Post (@nypost) February 16, 2026

Here's more:

Eileen Gu wasn’t able to defend her gold medal. She settled for silver in the Olympic women’s freeski big air competition, with Megan Oldham taking home the gold. Gu, the American-born star who competes for China, recorded a score of 90.00 on her first run, which was tied for third-highest behind Austria’s Lara Wolf and Canada’s Oldham. She did not cleanly grab the tail of her ski midair nor neatly stick her landing on her second run and got a score of 61.25, momentarily knocking her out of a medal spot. It meant defending her gold medal in the event came down to her third run. Each competitor got three runs, with the highest two scores getting combined for an overall total score. And on that third and final run, she recorded a score of 89.00 — and combined with her first run, an aggregate score of 179.00 — to push her to second behind Oldham.

Earlier, Gu was named the grand marshal of San Francisco's Lunar New Year Parade, and she represented China at the 2022 Olympics, where she won three medals, including gold and silver. Gu had competed for the United States until 2019, when she decided instead to be a traitor to America and represent China in the games.

It tracks that San Francisco, which only bothered to clean up its streets when the Chi-Coms came to town, would honor Gu.

Nothing about Gu's loss is "heartbreaking," except for maybe the fact she got a medal at all.

Heartbreak for those who love Communist China and betrayal of one’s country, I guess. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 17, 2026

Well, that's the American Left for you.

Italy: 8 gold medals. 0 traitors.



China: 0 gold medals. 1 traitor. pic.twitter.com/iqGTKTBH1U — gosuprime (@gosuprime022) February 16, 2026

You love to see it.

My heart is rejoicing. I love when Commies lose. — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) February 17, 2026

So do we.

Totally a shame. Not.

Her Chi-Com overlords, maybe.

Chick who sold herself to the Chinese Communists didn't win? Yes, very sad. Anyway... https://t.co/0WSM66CFc3 — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 17, 2026

Yes, anyway...

I celebrate that traitor’s defeat https://t.co/nNijNt2zAY — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 17, 2026

So should every American.

