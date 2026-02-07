So, That's What These Yoga Moms Were Angry About. Yes, It Involves ICE.
American Olympians Bash Their Own Country As Democrats and Media Gush

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 07, 2026 11:10 AM
AP Photo/Jeff Dean

A few American athletes have gone viral for choosing to diss the country that they were sent to represent at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, while Democrats and their media allies have jumped on their disgraceful actions for a chance to attack President Trump and his agenda.

American freestyle skier Hunter Hess claimed that representing his home country conjured “mixed emotions” because there’s “a lot going on” that he’s “not the biggest fan of.”

“If it aligns with my moral values, I feel like I’m representing it,” Hess said. “Just because I wear the flag doesn't mean I represent everything that's going on in the U.S.”

Chris Liller, another American skier, claimed that he was “heartbroken” about “what’s going on with ICE and the protests.

“I think that, as a country, we need to focus on respecting everybody’s rights and treating our citizens, as well as everybody, with love and respect,” Liller said. “I hope that, when people look at athletes competing in the Olympics, they realize that’s the America we’re trying to represent.”

Figure skater Amber Glenn specifically took aim at the Trump administration, saying that her comrades in the “queer community” are having to fight for their “human rights.” She indicated that her insufferable pontificating would continue throughout the Winter Games.

“I hope that I can use my platform and my voice throughout these games to try and encourage people to stay strong in these hard times,” Glenn said.

With the stalwart America First position of the Trump administration, Europeans also had a visceral reaction to sighting Vice President JD Vance at the Games. Apparently upset that the United States would no longer cover the European meal-ticket, they launched into boos, much to the happiness of American liberals.

President Trump responded to the disrespect by saying that Vance “doesn’t get booed in this country.”

Others dispute that the booing even happened.

While everyone gushes over the European and liberal reaction to America taking governance seriously once again, here’s a reminder that these same people gushed over the appearance of the North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un’s sister at the Games in South Korea just a few years ago.

