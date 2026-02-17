Lie-a-Watha Strikes Again! Elizabeth Warren Doesn't Tell the Truth About Tesla Paying Taxes

Senator Elizabeth Warren isn't exactly known for her honesty. She's repeated the oft-debunked lie about the SAVE Act preventing women from voting, she lied about the affordability crisis being the fault of the Trump administration (and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent nuked her for it), and she lied about President Trump causing "chaos" by firing air traffic controllers.

Now she's back, and lying about Tesla not paying federal taxes.

Does that seem fair to you? pic.twitter.com/OL6PlfKTPy — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 16, 2026

Well, seeing as corporate taxes are passed along to consumers in the form of higher prices for goods and services, yes, it does. But it's also not true. Tesla simply didn't refuse to pay federal taxes or anything; under the current tax law, it didn't have to.

This is grossly misleading.



Tesla clearly shows in its 10-K that as of Dec 31, 2025, it had $3.56B of federal net operating loss carry-forwards available to offset future taxable income, which stems from Tesla being unprofitable for most of its 22 year history.



Cherry-picking… https://t.co/qWxRGiN40a — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) February 17, 2026

Tesla has been unprofitable for most of its history. How can you pay taxes on money you didn't make? Of course, Warren and other Democrats like capital gains taxes on unrealized gains, so they're fine with forcing people to pay taxes on money they didn't make.

Basic accounting, and basic tax law. When a net operating loss is incurred, you carry back to get refunds of taxes previously paid, and if anything is left you carry it forward.



Tax code that didn’t have carry backs and forward would be entirely dysfunctional. She surely… — The Daily Dave (@SiliconStart) February 17, 2026

"She surely knows that, being a Harvard graduate. This was intent to mislead on her part. Or sheer stupidity," the user wrote. It's both: she's intending to mislead, knowing her supporters are stupid enough to buy this and not understand tax law.

Yes. Corporate taxes are costs that are passed to consumers like the tariffs that are a popular in political conversations these days.



You stealing a high paying job a Harvard by lying about your heritage isn't fair. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) February 16, 2026

She seems to think that's (D)ifferent, for some reason.

Twala did not evade any tax. Rewrite the code or STFU. Like Trump said in 2016, you won't. You won't because you, your friends, and donors all benefit from the current code.



This is just a fundraising post aimed at dimwits. — Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) February 16, 2026

Yes, it is.

This is why Elon bought Twitter.



The sad reality is that millions of people on FB and other sites will take her deceptive propaganda and run with it.



Not sure why they keep attacking Tesla, an American company trying to make the world a better place. Disgraceful behavior. https://t.co/iKn4twXVYS pic.twitter.com/SQCXF3scae — Overly Trev (@OverlyTrev) February 17, 2026

Not too long ago, Democrats were really gung-ho about mandating we all buy electric cars, like the ones Tesla sells.

What changed?

Okay, now do wage taxes.

With 134,000 employees, average wages above $100k.

Including the employees withheld, almost $5B in taxes paid federally alone.



Not to mention the state, cap gains, sales tax, etc https://t.co/MI7a47yVL4 — Dylan Morris (@Dylan_Morri) February 17, 2026

She somehow ignores those.

No.

I also deserve to pay $0.00 in federal income taxes. https://t.co/yk9URoS0Ic — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) February 17, 2026

Taxation is theft.

Elizabeth Warren knows she's lying. She knows we know she's lying. But she wants the talking point out there, where the media will report it without question or criticism, so their attacks on Elon Musk, Tesla, and anyone who doesn't support the Democratic Party can continue.





