Tipsheet

Lie-a-Watha Strikes Again! Elizabeth Warren Doesn't Tell the Truth About Tesla Paying Taxes

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 17, 2026 10:00 AM
Lie-a-Watha Strikes Again! Elizabeth Warren Doesn't Tell the Truth About Tesla Paying Taxes
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Senator Elizabeth Warren isn't exactly known for her honesty. She's repeated the oft-debunked lie about the SAVE Act preventing women from voting, she lied about the affordability crisis being the fault of the Trump administration (and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent nuked her for it), and she lied about President Trump causing "chaos" by firing air traffic controllers.

Now she's back, and lying about Tesla not paying federal taxes.

Well, seeing as corporate taxes are passed along to consumers in the form of higher prices for goods and services, yes, it does. But it's also not true. Tesla simply didn't refuse to pay federal taxes or anything; under the current tax law, it didn't have to.

Tesla has been unprofitable for most of its history. How can you pay taxes on money you didn't make? Of course, Warren and other Democrats like capital gains taxes on unrealized gains, so they're fine with forcing people to pay taxes on money they didn't make.

Kevin O’Leary Torches CNN Panel Over SAVE Act: Every Other Country Solved This Decades Ago Dmitri Bolt
"She surely knows that, being a Harvard graduate.  This was intent to mislead on her part.   Or sheer stupidity," the user wrote. It's both: she's intending to mislead, knowing her supporters are stupid enough to buy this and not understand tax law.

She seems to think that's (D)ifferent, for some reason.


Yes, it is.

Not too long ago, Democrats were really gung-ho about mandating we all buy electric cars, like the ones Tesla sells.

What changed?

She somehow ignores those.

Taxation is theft.

Elizabeth Warren knows she's lying. She knows we know she's lying. But she wants the talking point out there, where the media will report it without question or criticism, so their attacks on Elon Musk, Tesla, and anyone who doesn't support the Democratic Party can continue.


