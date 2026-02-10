Sen. Warren Repeats Debunked Lie About Women and the SAVE Act

The Democrats' latest line of attack on the SAVE Act has been to pretend women — who have been voting in America for more than a century — don't know how to obtain IDs or prove that they changed their name when they got married. It's an insulting denial of women's agency, but since Democrats can't be honest about why they oppose the SAVE Act, as Sen. Schmitt laid out yesterday, it's the best argument they've got.

And Sen. Elizabeth Warren is happy to be the latest Democrat to play the "women are too stupid to vote" card.

🚨 ELIZABETH WARREN JUST EXPOSED HERSELF AGAIN



She says the SAVE Act “creates obstacles” for voters… especially married women who changed their names.



Reporter hits her with reality:



“Americans need ID to do almost everything else in daily life.”



Warren’s comeback?



“You… pic.twitter.com/ywWskNDasH — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 9, 2026

"You don't need a birth certificate. I hope you know that," Warren says.

How insulting.

Oh, and by the way, Warren hasn't tried to do away with Real ID, which requires proof of citizenship...including a birth certificate. Somehow, this writer — who has changed her name twice — was able to produce the documents to obtain a Real ID.

It's all they've got.

Democrats devalue everything…religion, language, gender, economy and now elections. — AmericasPlumber (@MericasPlumber1) February 10, 2026

All of those things are foundational to a strong and free America, which is why Democrats oppose and devalue them.

Been married over 30 years. Mrs. Colonel has not missed a single election in all that time. We've traveled OCONUS repeatedly. She has maintained a nursing license the entire time. She has maintained various driver's licenses the entire time. Zero impact. https://t.co/638xUecQg0 — USMC Colonel (@usmc_colonel) February 10, 2026

And most women are in the same boat.

As someone who’s gotten a divorce, and remarried:



The only additional document I needed for me to get my REAL ID, was a divorce decree.



When you get married, you’re issued a marriage certificate/license.

When you get divorced, you’re issued a divorce decree.



This isn’t rocket… — Heatherheather007 (@LibertyValkyrie) February 10, 2026

All of those documents can be obtained from the local government where you were born, married, or divorced.

@SenWarren is such a phony ...



She wants the illegal foreigners voting in U.S. elections, just like her fellow-Democrats. Disgusting! https://t.co/zkVtFkKLhy — Susan Kennedy 🇺🇸💕✝️📖 (@USABookClub) February 10, 2026

Hard to argue against this. As Sen. Schmitt said yesterday, " They're sort of saying the quiet part out loud. They want to bring in 15 to 20 million people in here illegally, and they want them to vote for them. Because they know their ideas are terrible and they can't win elections otherwise."

