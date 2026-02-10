Joe Scarborough Really Stretched the Limits of Sanity With This Take on the...
Tipsheet

Sen. Warren Repeats Debunked Lie About Women and the SAVE Act

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 10, 2026 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The Democrats' latest line of attack on the SAVE Act has been to pretend women — who have been voting in America for more than a century — don't know how to obtain IDs or prove that they changed their name when they got married. It's an insulting denial of women's agency, but since Democrats can't be honest about why they oppose the SAVE Act, as Sen. Schmitt laid out yesterday, it's the best argument they've got. 

And Sen. Elizabeth Warren is happy to be the latest Democrat to play the "women are too stupid to vote" card. 

"You don't need a birth certificate. I hope you know that," Warren says.

How insulting. 

Oh, and by the way, Warren hasn't tried to do away with Real ID, which requires proof of citizenship...including a birth certificate. Somehow, this writer — who has changed her name twice — was able to produce the documents to obtain a Real ID.

It's all they've got.

All of those things are foundational to a strong and free America, which is why Democrats oppose and devalue them.

Related:

And most women are in the same boat.

All of those documents can be obtained from the local government where you were born, married, or divorced.

Hard to argue against this. As Sen. Schmitt said yesterday, " They're sort of saying the quiet part out loud. They want to bring in 15 to 20 million people in here illegally, and they want them to vote for them. Because they know their ideas are terrible and they can't win elections otherwise."

