Secretary Duffy Calls Out Warren for Criticizing Travel Etiquette After Blocking ATC Funding

The Democratic Party really has a problem with Americans being told to act civilized while traveling. Last week, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told those heading home for the holidays that the Golden Age of Travel begins with us, and recommended things like being polite and dressing appropriately to go to the airport.

California Governor Gavin Newsom attacked Duffy for it, and complained about the Trump administration canceling fines for airlines that canceled or delayed flights.

Sean Duffy eliminated fines for airlines that delay or cancel your flights — making it easier for them to disrupt your travel.



His grand alternative?? Wear a nice dress on the plane. https://t.co/6ef0r45RPL — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 22, 2025

Now Elizabeth Warren is doing the same thing:

Trump ripped away rules to make airlines compensate you for canceled flights.



Trump fired air traffic control staff.



Flight disruptions are causing chaos.



What does the Secretary of Transportation have to say? Dress for success. https://t.co/6fpR3HvhOT — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 25, 2025

Of course, we don't expect Democrats to understand that airlines simply passed the costs of those fines onto consumers through higher ticket prices. They truly believe big corporations will eat the costs Democrats impose on them. That's not the case, of course.

On top of that, delays or cancellations of flights are sometimes safety issues. This writer can only speak for herself, but she'd rather wait a bit to make sure the aircraft is in shape to fly than end up dead in a fiery crash.

But Secretary Duffy wasn't going to let Warren's accusations go unaddressed. He pointed out that she voted against a bill that would have spent $12.5 billion to modernize America's air traffic control (ATC) system.

Senator Warren voted against $12.5 billion to modernize America’s air traffic control system. https://t.co/Am9CunYFtc — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) November 26, 2025

Duffy is correct. President Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB) had allocations for ATC upgrades and infrastructure. That was described as a "modernization down-payment" for radar and telecom upgrades, as well as new control centers and Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON) recapitalization.

One X user asked the question this writer was thinking, "Is her reason to not upgrade the system because she doesn't like people not receiving cancellation money?"

Wait, is her reason to not upgrade the system bc she doesn’t like ppl not receiving cancellation money? — Amie Singer (@ThatJewishLady) November 26, 2025

That could be part of it, but as the funding was part of the OBBB, she would have voted against it even if it cured cancer and gave every American a puppy.

If they let you fix the broken systems, they can’t parade around signing about all the broken systems…and they can’t blame them on Trump if they are no longer broken. I know it sounds confusing but trust me that’s their plan. — Peter Sansone (@PMSansone) November 26, 2025

That's part of why they object to the civility angle of Duffy's travel pitch. They like the chaos and societal breakdown.

Senator Karen @SenWarren has some nerve complaining about what she didn't help with since she became part of Congress. Years! https://t.co/sZVsLywZUu — TX Two Cents (@CraftyMarine) November 26, 2025

Warren is one of the most feckless Senators, and that's quite the achievement.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

