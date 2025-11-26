Don't Miss This VERY Special Black Friday Offer
Secretary Duffy Calls Out Warren for Criticizing Travel Etiquette After Blocking ATC Funding

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 26, 2025 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

The Democratic Party really has a problem with Americans being told to act civilized while traveling. Last week, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told those heading home for the holidays that the Golden Age of Travel begins with us, and recommended things like being polite and dressing appropriately to go to the airport.

California Governor Gavin Newsom attacked Duffy for it, and complained about the Trump administration canceling fines for airlines that canceled or delayed flights.

Now Elizabeth Warren is doing the same thing:

Of course, we don't expect Democrats to understand that airlines simply passed the costs of those fines onto consumers through higher ticket prices. They truly believe big corporations will eat the costs Democrats impose on them. That's not the case, of course.

On top of that, delays or cancellations of flights are sometimes safety issues. This writer can only speak for herself, but she'd rather wait a bit to make sure the aircraft is in shape to fly than end up dead in a fiery crash.

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ELIZABETH WARREN GAVIN NEWSOM

But Secretary Duffy wasn't going to let Warren's accusations go unaddressed. He pointed out that she voted against a bill that would have spent $12.5 billion to modernize America's air traffic control (ATC) system.

Duffy is correct. President Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB) had allocations for ATC upgrades and infrastructure. That was described as a "modernization down-payment" for radar and telecom upgrades, as well as new control centers and Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON) recapitalization.

One X user asked the question this writer was thinking, "Is her reason to not upgrade the system because she doesn't like people not receiving cancellation money?"

That could be part of it, but as the funding was part of the OBBB, she would have voted against it even if it cured cancer and gave every American a puppy.

That's part of why they object to the civility angle of Duffy's travel pitch. They like the chaos and societal breakdown.

Warren is one of the most feckless Senators, and that's quite the achievement.

