Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Isn't Happy With the Coverage of Her Trip to Munich
Check Out How Chris Cuomo Responded to the News That Non-Citizens Vote in Our Elections

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 17, 2026 5:30 PM
Townhall Media

Yesterday, Politico admitted that some non-citizens are voting in elections. They dismissed it as "rare," of course, and — right on cue — asked why Republicans in Washington are so concerned about it. As Townhall told you here, the only acceptable number of non-citizens voting in our elections is zero.

The revelation that non-citizens are voting in our federal elections, something the Left insisted wasn't happening, is big news. But check out how Chris Cuomo responded to this news:

Spare us. We heard this argument when Georgia enacted its election reform laws a few years ago. Democrats called it "Jim Crow 2.0" and pushed MLB to move the All-Star game from Atlanta (take that, minority-owned Atlanta businesses!). Turned out that during the next election after those laws were enacted, more people voted in Georgia, not fewer. That narrative was destroyed.

This is the question, and one Cuomo won't answer.

That's exactly what they wanted. They didn't do this out of altruism, and make no mistake: if illegals voted for Republicans, Democrats would put gators in the Rio Grande.

He knows it's a lie.

Cuomo is in the minority on this issue, just as all of his fellow Democrats are.

It is a weird take.

We don't want anyone who isn't a citizen to vote. That includes all racist and socioeconomic classes.

