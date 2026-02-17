Check Out How Chris Cuomo Responded to the News That Non-Citizens Vote in Our Elections

Yesterday, Politico admitted that some non-citizens are voting in elections. They dismissed it as "rare," of course, and — right on cue — asked why Republicans in Washington are so concerned about it. As Townhall told you here, the only acceptable number of non-citizens voting in our elections is zero.

The revelation that non-citizens are voting in our federal elections, something the Left insisted wasn't happening, is big news. But check out how Chris Cuomo responded to this news:

Rhetorical question. Headline should read: maga pushes to reduce number of poor and minority voters https://t.co/knzWfNEH3V — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 17, 2026

Spare us. We heard this argument when Georgia enacted its election reform laws a few years ago. Democrats called it "Jim Crow 2.0" and pushed MLB to move the All-Star game from Atlanta (take that, minority-owned Atlanta businesses!). Turned out that during the next election after those laws were enacted, more people voted in Georgia, not fewer. That narrative was destroyed.

Why do you think that non-citizens should vote? — Leftism (@LeftismForU) February 17, 2026

This is the question, and one Cuomo won't answer.

Then why did you Democrats allow an invasion of 20 million if you do not expect them to someday be Democrat voters? — Retired Florida Trucker Frank (@FlaTruckerFrank) February 17, 2026

That's exactly what they wanted. They didn't do this out of altruism, and make no mistake: if illegals voted for Republicans, Democrats would put gators in the Rio Grande.

That’s a damn lie. Very disappointed in you @ChrisCuomo . Stop using the Black community as a shield for the Democrat party. We are sick of it. We are only good to your party when it’s election time. Have you read the room yet? Black people are leaving your party. Stop taking us… — Lattina Brown, MPA 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@LattinaBrown) February 17, 2026

He knows it's a lie.

Cuomo is in the minority on this issue, just as all of his fellow Democrats are.

If noncitizen voting is rare, then verifying citizenship shouldn’t affect “poor and minority voters” at all.



Unless you’re implying they aren’t citizens.



That’s a weird take. — RebelRouser79 (@RRouser79) February 17, 2026

It is a weird take.

We don't want anyone who isn't a citizen to vote. That includes all racist and socioeconomic classes.

