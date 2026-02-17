Politico Just Admitted Non-Citizens Do Vote in Our Elections

Democrats have insisted we don't need the SAVE Act, because it's already against the law for non-citizens to vote in federal elections. But there have been countless stories of non-citizens doing just that, and Democrats — instead of calling for consequences and better election security — call the people who notice this "xenophobic" and "racist."

Voter integrity laws, including voter ID, receive widespread support among all demographics, including Black voters and Democrats. Despite that, Democrats like Chuck Schumer insist such legislation will disenfranchise Black voters, calling the SAVE Act "Jim Crow 2.0." Funny, we thought "Jim Crow 2.0" happened when Georgia passed voter integrity legislation. Remember how the Democrats punished the state and even got MLB to move the All-Star game because of it?

In the last election, Georgia voter turnout increased. Worst "Jim Crow 2.0" ever.

But there's always a cycle to these stories. First, the Left will say it's not happening. Then they'll say it's a "right-wing conspiracy." Next, they'll say it might be happening. The fourth and final stage of this cycle is when the Left admits, "Yeah, this is happening and it's a good thing."

Guess where we are in that cycle?

Thanks to Politico, we're somewhere between steps three and four, what this writer calls the, "It's happening, but not much, and why do you care?" stage.

Noncitizen voting is rare. So why is Washington so focused on it? https://t.co/1VrZJo9eeA — POLITICO (@politico) February 17, 2026

Why is Washington so focused on it, Politico? Because it shouldn't be happening at all.

Here's more:

A flood of Republican-backed efforts to tighten voter ID laws is serving as a distraction from more serious threats to the American voting system, according to top election security experts. “[Washington] is chasing false narratives and leaving open all the vulnerabilities that are only worse now,” said Michael McNulty, policy director at Issue One, a bipartisan organization that tracks election issues. Experts like McNulty point to recent rollbacks to frontline programs that protect state and local elections, as well as cuts to the top federal agency that guards electoral systems, as key threats ahead of the midterms. But lawmakers are focused elsewhere: They’re currently debating policy measures to crack down on noncitizen voting and move election certification authorities to the federal government. The batch of bills brought forward by Republicans includes the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act and the Make Elections Great Again Act. ... Noncitizen voting in the U.S. is extremely rare, and state election offices conduct regular assessments of their voter rolls to curb risks of voter fraud. A recent report from the nonpartisan Center for Election Innovation and Research found that many claims of noncitizen voting stem from “misunderstandings, mischaracterizations, or outright fabrications about complex voter data.” The report highlighted a 2025 voter roll audit by Michigan’s Department of State, which found that of the 7.2 million active registered voters on the state’s rolls, there were only 16 instances of suspected noncitizens who cast a ballot in the 2024 presidential election. Other states, including Louisiana and Utah, recently conducted audits of their voter rolls and found few incidents of noncitizen voting or voter registration.

The only acceptable number of non-citizens voting is zero. In Michigan, there are 16 instances that we know of where 16 Americans were disenfranchised because non-citizens voted.

And if it's such a "rare" problem, passing legislation to wipe it out shouldn't be that big of a deal, right? It's not impacting that many people, after all.

Moving the goal posts.



At first it was, noncitizens don't vote.

Now they do vote BUT it's "rare".



NEXT:

Noncitizens vote in large numbers but it's actually good for America. pic.twitter.com/D14beD8656 — Andrea Katherine (@AndreaKatSTL) February 17, 2026

That's what's coming. And it's because illegal voting benefits Democrats. If Republicans were winning, Democrat would crack down so hard on illegal voting it would take your breath away.

"Noncitizen voting is rare." - You finally admit that illegal aliens do vote in our elections. Now what about the fraud?



It doesn't matter if it is rare, it should be easily prevented.



Why do you want to have abuse, cheating, and fraud in our elections? — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) February 17, 2026

Because it benefits their preferred political party.

You're right, actual non-citizen voting is rare - when compared to your normal straight-up Democrat election fraud, with mail-in ballots for the non-existent and the dead.



Which is why we need voter ID.



"Journalists". https://t.co/8UPU37JYyZ — William Strunk, Jr. (@cdrusnret) February 17, 2026

We don't despise them enough.

If it’s so rare, why do 216 House Democrats vote against something that over 80% of the country wants? https://t.co/mm0rMACBf6 — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) February 17, 2026

Because it's not rare.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

