'Sinners' Actress Says She Can't Enjoy Her Oscar Nomination. Guess Why.

The Oscars are scheduled for March 15, and we have a good idea of how it will go. The Grammys and the Golden Globes were both giant anti-ICE rallies, with celebrities giving anti-ICE speeches and wearing pins honoring Renee Good. We expect more of the same at the Academy Awards now, because at least one nominee is saying she's unable to enjoy this honor because of the aforementioned Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

“Sinners” star Wunmi Mosaku says she hasn’t been able to enjoy her recent Oscar nomination because of the deaths of Alex Pretti and Renée Good, two American citizens who were shot and killed by federal agents in Minnesota:



“It’s difficult to hold both the nomination and the… pic.twitter.com/shzfSEjWdM — Variety (@Variety) February 15, 2026

Here's more:

“Sinners” star Wunmi Mosaku recently told The Sunday Times that she hasn’t been able to enjoy her recent Oscar nomination for best supporting actress because of the deaths of Alex Pretti and Renée Good, two American citizens who were shot and killed by federal agents in Minnesota. “I’ve not been able to celebrate because of what’s going on right now, with the killings of Renée Good and Alex Pretti by ICE agents in Minnesota and the kidnapping of a five-year-old boy,” Mosaku said. “It’s difficult to hold both the nomination and the news because one feels beautiful and one is so dark and heavy; truly dystopian — how can I possibly go out and buy some drinks and enjoy the moment?”

She added, “[My husband] is not as shocked as I am at the news. There’s a very strange American psyche where terrible things happen and people still can go to work the next day, whereas I’m floored for a week and think, ‘How are people going to crowded places when this has just happened?’ I want a cocoon. My reaction reminds him that this is not normal.”

No, it's not normal that Democrats have encouraged their Leftist base to obstruct, interfere, and "put their bodies on the line" to hamper the work ICE is doing. And it's not normal to lie about it, either. ICE did not "kidnap" a five-year-old boy. They kept him safe when his father abandoned him.

But it's typical of a Hollywood celebrity to go out there and make this all about her.

But she seemed so happy when she was dancing in the Biden Christmas video! pic.twitter.com/nQ9oj3zSo2 — Jeffrey MacGinnis (@Jeff_MacG) February 16, 2026

That's (D)ifferent.

Would she be able to enjoy it if illegal aliens killed 400 more people this year? Somehow her empathy doesn't extend to them, does it. pic.twitter.com/n6YGahPn42 — Jeffrey MacGinnis (@Jeff_MacG) February 16, 2026

That's "not normal" either, but Mosaku didn't seem bothered by those deaths.

Wait until someone tells her about all of the people who were raped and murdered by illegals just in the last 12 months.



She won’t be able to get out of bed. — Robert McLaws (@robertmclaws) February 16, 2026

She'll say that's just part of living in a diverse society, or something.

But she still found the strength to make it about her and how moral and noble of a person she is.



So courageous. https://t.co/nXprIF1VWY — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) February 16, 2026

So stunning. So brave.

Such a luxury to have so little problems that you can either spend time in a depression over people you've never met, or celebrate your Oscar nomination... neither of which are regular everyday people problems- and you choose the sadness😭😂 https://t.co/lJuXt9erM9 — Steph Anie (@mynerdyhome) February 16, 2026

We bet her acceptance speech, should she win, will be fascinating.

Wow. Must be tough, not being able to properly enjoy your Oscar nomination.



I can’t imagine that kind of struggle. Anyway. Got a $4000 quote for new septic field lines. https://t.co/sclvbmEzYy — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 16, 2026

Celebrities have no idea what the real world is like.

