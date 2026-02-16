VIP
Stephen King Is Tired of Us Noticing Progressives Are Lunatics
Anti-Israel Groups Are Targeting Jewish Children's Camps Now
Chicago Reporter Violently Attacked by Career Criminal
Legendary Actor and Director Robert Duvall Dead at 95
Even Anti-Gun Canada Having Major Issues With Mandatory Buyback
My Days of Not Taking CNN Seriously Are Coming to a Middle
Catholic Leaders Blast Carrie Prejean Boller For Invoking Catholicism During Her Anti-Israel Rant
How Leftists Celebrate President's Day
CNN Confronts Chuck Schumer on Voter ID
Republican Gubernatorial Candidates Blast Newsom's Presidential Tour in Munich
A Man Joked About Moving Into Billie Eilish's Mansion. Her Response Is Breaking Irony Detectors.
New Polls for 2028 Are Here and You Won't Believe Who Democrats Want to Run Again
Trump Takes Over Potomac River Disaster After Democrat Mismanagement
Rhode Island Man Kills Family at Skating Rink in Murder-Suicide
'Sinners' Actress Says She Can't Enjoy Her Oscar Nomination. Guess Why.

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 16, 2026 3:30 PM
'Sinners' Actress Says She Can't Enjoy Her Oscar Nomination. Guess Why.
Ruby Films and Television (DOTE

The Oscars are scheduled for March 15, and we have a good idea of how it will go. The Grammys and the Golden Globes were both giant anti-ICE rallies, with celebrities giving anti-ICE speeches and wearing pins honoring Renee Good. We expect more of the same at the Academy Awards now, because at least one nominee is saying she's unable to enjoy this honor because of the aforementioned Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

Here's more:

Sinners” star Wunmi Mosaku recently told The Sunday Times that she hasn’t been able to enjoy her recent Oscar nomination for best supporting actress because of the deaths of Alex Pretti and Renée Good, two American citizens who were shot and killed by federal agents in Minnesota.

“I’ve not been able to celebrate because of what’s going on right now, with the killings of Renée Good and Alex Pretti by ICE agents in Minnesota and the kidnapping of a five-year-old boy,” Mosaku said. “It’s difficult to hold both the nomination and the news because one feels beautiful and one is so dark and heavy; truly dystopian — how can I possibly go out and buy some drinks and enjoy the moment?”


She added, “[My husband] is not as shocked as I am at the news. There’s a very strange American psyche where terrible things happen and people still can go to work the next day, whereas I’m floored for a week and think, ‘How are people going to crowded places when this has just happened?’ I want a cocoon. My reaction reminds him that this is not normal.”

HOLLYWOOD ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN MINNESOTA

No, it's not normal that Democrats have encouraged their Leftist base to obstruct, interfere, and "put their bodies on the line" to hamper the work ICE is doing. And it's not normal to lie about it, either. ICE did not "kidnap" a five-year-old boy. They kept him safe when his father abandoned him.

But it's typical of a Hollywood celebrity to go out there and make this all about her.

That's (D)ifferent.

That's "not normal" either, but Mosaku didn't seem bothered by those deaths.

She'll say that's just part of living in a diverse society, or something.

So stunning. So brave.

We bet her acceptance speech, should she win, will be fascinating.

Celebrities have no idea what the real world is like.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

Help us continue to report the truth about what 77 million patriots voted for by joining Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

