The Grammys Were One Giant Anti-ICE Rally

The Grammy Awards took place last night, and — just like last year — it was less a show about music than it was an anti-ICE political demonstration.

Several performers wore "ICE Out" pins, similar to those on display at the Golden Globes last month, including Billie Eillish.

Billie Eilish and More Wear ‘ICE Out’ Pins to Grammys; Kehlani Says ‘F— ICE!’ During Award Win and Tells Artists to ‘Speak Against All the Injustice in the World’https://t.co/8Kr56GTdiM pic.twitter.com/7j2fDtlunz — Variety (@Variety) February 2, 2026

Eillish also called America "stolen land" and said no one is illegal.

Billie Eilish says "f*ck ice" during her #Grammys acceptance speech: "Nobody is illegal on stolen land. We need to keep fighting and speaking up. Our voices do matter." pic.twitter.com/Sz1um3afYJ — Variety (@Variety) February 2, 2026

Eillish has not given up her stolen land, which was once occupied by members of the Tongva tribe.

It would be hilarious if one of them sued Eillish for her property, just to see what she says.

Hollywood celebrity millionaire accepts award on stolen land. Agrees to keep award and keep living on stolen land.



The Democratic party's problem summed up. https://t.co/Mrb3ihYpy9 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 2, 2026

Eillish also has a restraining order against a man who illegally entered her home.

The man that Billie Eilish has a restraining order against for illegally entering her home should forward this to the judge.



He needs to keep fighting and speaking up. He has a right to illegally enter her home.



His voice matters. https://t.co/ITwCk59wWb — Samuel Sey (@SlowToWrite) February 2, 2026

We guess that's (D)ifferent, somehow.

Bad Bunny, who is also next week's halftime show at the Super Bowl, said something similar when he accepted his award.

Bad Bunny says "ICE OUT" at the #Grammys and receives a massive standing ovation:



"We are not savage, we are not animals, we are not aliens, we are humans and we are Americans. The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love.… pic.twitter.com/IFzvguqdCR — Variety (@Variety) February 2, 2026

Bad Bunny also lives in secure, gated communities.

Ironically, you need an ID to attend the Grammys, which has strict, high-security checkpoints.

I asked Google if you needed to show your id to get into the Grammys… pic.twitter.com/Oa6EdbB6S4 — Liberal Tear Creator™ (@LibTearCreator1) February 2, 2026

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was at the Grammys too, where she got a shout out from Noah Trevor.

Trevor Noah gives a shoutout to Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson for the audiobook.



Noah notes that if you lose a Grammy, you can appeal to the Supreme Court tonight. pic.twitter.com/LAWfxgFnUK — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 2, 2026

Speaking of Trevor, President Trump has threatened to sue him for saying the President went to Epstein Island.

President Trump threatens to sue Trevor Noah for falsely claiming he went to Epstein Island at the Grammys pic.twitter.com/wqdq8yITvg — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 2, 2026

"I can't speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight's false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media," President Trump wrote on Truth Social. "It looks like I'll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty."

The Democratic Party would rather lose Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Georgia before they lose Billie Eilish or Hollywood and Los Angeles California.



Guys, They absolutely have zero idea how to cut loose the Obama identity celebrity years, and… — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 2, 2026

It's clear the Democratic Party, and Hollywood, are incredibly out of touch with the rest of America. And it shows in the ratings. While none are available for last night yet, in the last decade, the Grammys have lost 10 million viewers, with the lowest viewership in 2021 and 2022. Viewership from 2024 to 2025 also decreased, and there's no reason to believe it won't decrease again with this woke political nonsense.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

