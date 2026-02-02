The Democrats’ Empty Threats of Oppression
Tipsheet

The Grammys Were One Giant Anti-ICE Rally

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 02, 2026 7:30 AM
Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File

The Grammy Awards took place last night, and — just like last year — it was less a show about music than it was an anti-ICE political demonstration.

Several performers wore "ICE Out" pins, similar to those on display at the Golden Globes last month, including Billie Eillish.

Eillish also called America "stolen land" and said no one is illegal.

Eillish has not given up her stolen land, which was once occupied by members of the Tongva tribe.

It would be hilarious if one of them sued Eillish for her property, just to see what she says.

Eillish also has a restraining order against a man who illegally entered her home.

We guess that's (D)ifferent, somehow.

Bad Bunny, who is also next week's halftime show at the Super Bowl, said something similar when he accepted his award.

Bad Bunny also lives in secure, gated communities.

Ironically, you need an ID to attend the Grammys, which has strict, high-security checkpoints. 

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was at the Grammys too, where she got a shout out from Noah Trevor.

Speaking of Trevor, President Trump has threatened to sue him for saying the President went to Epstein Island.

"I can't speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight's false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media," President Trump wrote on Truth Social. "It looks like I'll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty."

It's clear the Democratic Party, and Hollywood, are incredibly out of touch with the rest of America. And it shows in the ratings. While none are available for last night yet, in the last decade, the Grammys have lost 10 million viewers, with the lowest viewership in 2021 and 2022. Viewership from 2024 to 2025 also decreased, and there's no reason to believe it won't decrease again with this woke political nonsense.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

